Youngstown, OH

whbc.com

Fun Facts About New Tractor Supply Facility

NAVARRE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County political and economic leaders are still beaming about the Tractor Supply distribution center, now open on Sterilite Drive SE in Navarre. Lots of people got to take the tour at the center’s grand opening last week, trying to take in...
NAVARRE, OH
WFMJ.com

Hundreds lose electricity in Youngstown

FirstEnergy was working to restore power to hundreds of customers in Youngstown early Wednesday. According to the utility's website, as of 10:15 am, 432 homes and businesses were without electricity on the city's south side. Crews were working on a damaged utility pole along East Indianola Avenue. It's estimated that...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

AT&T sues East Liverpool over damaged equipment

The City of East Liverpool is being sued by a phone company for damage done to it’s underground equipment. Ohio Bell Telephone Company, doing business as AT&T, filed the suit in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court seeking $35,000 to recover the cost of repairing underground equipment allegedly damaged by a city excavator on January 27, 2021 at West 9th and Dresden Ave.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
WFMJ.com

Local barber college to offer free haircuts to elementary, middle schoolers in Youngstown

A local barber college will be celebrating Black History Month by offering all elementary and middle school students in the Youngstown area a free haircut on certain days. Beyond Expectations Barber College on Glenwood Avenue will be offering free haircuts to Youngstown area elementary school and middle school students every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday throughout February.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

