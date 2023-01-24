Read full article on original website
Local restaurant seeking approval for Sunday liquor sales
The Vault needs a total of 50 signatures for Sunday liquor sales.
Auto dealer under new ownership keeps tradition of giving alive
A local car dealership helped finish Sweeney Chevrolet's Operation Santa campaign on Thursday.
One Tank Trip: Fowler General Store
The Fowler General Store and Bakery was built during the Civil War, and is a real throwback to simpler times.
whbc.com
Fun Facts About New Tractor Supply Facility
NAVARRE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County political and economic leaders are still beaming about the Tractor Supply distribution center, now open on Sterilite Drive SE in Navarre. Lots of people got to take the tour at the center’s grand opening last week, trying to take in...
New Chick-fil-A coming to Mahoning Valley
A new Chick-fil-A is coming to the Valley, according to Boardman zoning officials.
Columbiana County property owners to see higher tax bills
Property owners in Columbiana County may have "sticker shock" when they open their latest tax bill because it'll probably be a lot higher than normal.
Popular restaurant fully reopens after COVID-19
The Elmton has had carry-out service but owners had trouble finding staff to reopen the dining room.
Lisbon council warns residents to register chickens
Lisbon council members are requesting for residents to register their chickens.
WFMJ.com
Hundreds lose electricity in Youngstown
FirstEnergy was working to restore power to hundreds of customers in Youngstown early Wednesday. According to the utility's website, as of 10:15 am, 432 homes and businesses were without electricity on the city's south side. Crews were working on a damaged utility pole along East Indianola Avenue. It's estimated that...
Mercer County residents can join free property tax program
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hermitage Senior Center on North Buhl Farm Drive you can get assistance filling out the forms.
WFMJ.com
AT&T sues East Liverpool over damaged equipment
The City of East Liverpool is being sued by a phone company for damage done to it’s underground equipment. Ohio Bell Telephone Company, doing business as AT&T, filed the suit in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court seeking $35,000 to recover the cost of repairing underground equipment allegedly damaged by a city excavator on January 27, 2021 at West 9th and Dresden Ave.
Youngstown Hard Chrome hiring for multiple positions
One of the leaders in the chromium industry is hiring in the Valley.
2 USFL teams to play at Hall of Fame Village stadium
The Hall of Fame Village will be the host site for two United States Football League teams during the upcoming season.
WRTA’s local bus route out of Youngstown to be discontinued
The WRTA announced Tuesday a discontinuation of Route 81, known as Akron Express, starting in March.
WFMJ.com
Local barber college to offer free haircuts to elementary, middle schoolers in Youngstown
A local barber college will be celebrating Black History Month by offering all elementary and middle school students in the Youngstown area a free haircut on certain days. Beyond Expectations Barber College on Glenwood Avenue will be offering free haircuts to Youngstown area elementary school and middle school students every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday throughout February.
Car goes into pond in Trumbull County
The driver made it onto the roof before it submerged.
Ohio Means Jobs holding hiring events for local employers
Ohio Means Jobs is hosting a couple of hiring events in its office this week.
More traffic restrictions coming to downtown Youngstown
The area of W. Federal Street between Symphony Place and Fifth Avenue will close this Monday.
