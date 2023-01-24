Read full article on original website
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"Jake WellsAkron, OH
Identical twin sisters marry identical twin brothers: meet the Salyers familySavannah AylinTwinsburg, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Unusual Facts about Cleveland You Never KnewTed RiversCleveland, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
tmpresale.com
The Wood Brothers at Goodyear Theater in Akron May 15th, 2023 – presale code
The Wood Brothers presale code that we have had lots of requests for is available for members to use While this limited time presale window is going on, you have the chance to order tickets for The Wood Brothers before the general public. You don’t want to miss The Wood...
Another Regal Cinemas in Greater Cleveland is closing
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Regal Great Northern Mall Stadium 10 & RPX is closing after less than 10 years in business. The last day of operations is Friday. The move comes as Regal parent Cineworld approaches its sixth month of bankruptcy. On Monday, the company filed a statement with the court saying it intends to focus its efforts on finding a buyer for its assets and has already reached out to “over 30 potential transaction parties” including many of its competitors, Deadline reported. Last week, Cineworld unveiled a plan to reject the leases at 39 theaters across the country in a move designed to save $22 million annually. Regal Montrose Movies Stadium 12 in Copley Twp. is among the theaters on the chopping block, though, for now, it remains open. Regal’s Middleburg Heights location closed back in September shortly after Cineworld declared bankruptcy.
Owner of beloved Memphis Kiddie Park dies in Florida home
Russell Wintner, the owner and manager of the Memphis Kiddie Park, a treasured hidden gem in Brooklyn, died peacefully Monday at his home in Florida, according to his obituary. He was 70.
hotelnewsresource.com
Hampton Inn - Downtown Cleveland Sold
Spark GHC, a private real estate joint venture focused on hospitality assets in the U.S. Midwest, has acquired the Hampton Inn by Hilton – Downtown Cleveland. The acquisition provides a strong footprint for the joint venture in the Downtown market and adds Hilton to their existing portfolio alongside Marriott and IHG brands. This is the 11th acquisition for the sponsors since 2018 and increases combined Spark GHC assets under management to above $100 million.
Uber driver carjacked at gunpoint by passenger, Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber shares wedding photos, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what we know about how an Uber driver got carjacked at gunpoint by a passenger in Shaker Heights, and...
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should visit this restaurant, which has been serving delicious Italian food for more than 100 years. When you try some of their food, you'll see why the restaurant has managed to stick around for so long. Customer favorites include the excellent lasagna, which is made from a decades-old recipe; chicken piccata, which has a white wine sauce, roasted red peppers, lemons, and capers; and manicotti, which features rolled pasta filled with seasoned ricotta and covered in marinara sauce. You should also check out the Italian wedding soup and bruschetta. If you have room for dessert, patrons recommend the tiramisu.
Lake County pizza shop hosts fundraiser for woman injured in holiday storm
Janay Johnson’s family and community are rallying around her as she faces a long road of recovery after being stranded for hours in a December snow drift.
cleveland19.com
Beachwood City Schools add 3 new holidays
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Beachwood City Schools officials have added three new holidays to their academic calendar, as part of their “commitment to creating an inclusive and responsive learning community,”. Starting in the 2023-2024 school year, Lunar New Year, Eid al-Fitr, and Diwali will be recognized as days off...
Vandalized Cuyahoga Falls fields threaten to derail spring youth soccer season
Several hundred soccer players in Cuyahoga Falls are facing uncertainty for their upcoming spring season. The city says vandals tore through more than 10 playing fields at Water Works Park this week.
Unusual Facts about Cleveland You Never Knew
Cleveland, Ohio may not be the first city that comes to mind when thinking of American landmarks and historical sites, but this Midwestern metropolis has a rich and fascinating history. From its early days as a center of industry and transportation to its more recent role as a cultural hub, Cleveland has played an important role in shaping the country's past and present.
Gunselman’s To>Go sets grand opening this week with 86-cent cheeseburgers
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Gunselman’s To>Go’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony is 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. The to-go location is at 21800 Center Ridge Road, Rocky River. The longtime Fairview Park restaurant’s menu has been reinvented for carryout and delivery. For the grand opening, Gunselman’s will...
whbc.com
Fun Facts About New Tractor Supply Facility
NAVARRE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County political and economic leaders are still beaming about the Tractor Supply distribution center, now open on Sterilite Drive SE in Navarre. Lots of people got to take the tour at the center’s grand opening last week, trying to take in...
WKYC
'The best day of our lives': Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber marries longtime girlfriend Kara Maxine Kavajecz
CLEVELAND — Now we know why Cleveland Guardians star Shane Bieber wasn't at Guards Fest last weekend. He was busy adding another accomplishment to his resume: marriage. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Bieber married...
3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best wings in the area. Their jumbo wings have plenty of meat on them. You can get them plain or tossed in a variety of sauces. Sauce options include mild, medium, hot, inferno, gameday, ranch, Cajun ranch, teriyaki, honey mustard, mango habanero, smoky BBQ, BBQ, buffalo jerk, Jamaican jerk, sweet sriracha, butter garlic, parmesan garlic, and hot garlic. They also offer delicious dry rubs like Jamaican jerk, Erin's six pepper, and brown sugar bourbon. In addition to traditional wings, Dante's offers boneless wings.
What are the best pizza places in Ohio, according to Yelp?
Yelp has released the top 100 pizza places in the United States and a couple Ohio places made the top 100. The top rated pizza joint in Ohio according to Yelp is In Forno Pizza, located in Avon, Ohio. In Forno Pizza ranks #12 on Yelp’s list. Yelp says In Forno Pizza is known for […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out.
HometownLife.com
Patel Brothers plan to build new grocery store in Canton
Patel Brothers, the U.S. based grocery chain focused on foods from India and the Middle East, is planning a new store in Canton. The Canton Township Planning Commission recently reviewed a site plan for the 20,000 square-foot store proposed on a 2.6-acre parcel on the east side of Canton Center Road, between Ford and Hanford roads.
cleveland19.com
Lake County commissioners rescind sales tax
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - At their Thursday morning meeting, Lake County commissioners voted to rescind the 1/2 percent sales tax increase they had passed earlier this month. The increase had angered many residents, who immediately started a petition drive to get the issue on the ballot. 19 News was...
whbc.com
SNOW UPDATE: Advisories Still In Effect, Changeover Expected
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon for Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties. And an advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. for Stark, Summit, Portage, Wayne and most other northeast Ohio counties. AccuWeather still calls for the...
2 USFL teams to play at Hall of Fame Village stadium
The Hall of Fame Village will be the host site for two United States Football League teams during the upcoming season.
