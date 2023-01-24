Read full article on original website
WRAL
Myrtle Beach man accused of killing missing Wilmington woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. — A man wanted in North Carolina for the first-degree murder of a woman he met on social media was arrested in Myrtle Beach. WMBF reports records show William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County on Tuesday. He was scheduled to appear in court in a New Hanover County courtroom in Wilmington, N.C., the same day.
WECT
Teen recovering after being hit by car outside Laney High School
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 16-year-old Kimora Spencer was headed to Laney High School on the evening of Jan. 3 when her life changed for the foreseeable future. Spencer was hit by a car as she crossed N. College Road, leaving her with a head injury and several broken bones in her pelvis. She was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and later flown to another hospital in Chapel Hill.
WECT
Wilmington Housing Authority to move forward with plans to redevelop neighborhoods
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of Wilmington’s oldest public housing communities will soon get a new look as the Wilmington Housing Authority moves forward with plans to redevelop its properties. “I’m glad they’re doing it after 80 years,” said Carlton Hines, who has lived in the Hillcrest neighborhood his...
WECT
Columbus Co. homicide victim was a student at South Columbus High School
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide involving a student at South Columbus High School which took place Monday afternoon in the Tabor City area. A Columbus County Schools representative confirmed that the victim was a senior at South Columbus High School....
carolinacoastonline.com
Wilmington convenience store sees several overdose and drug related incidents
WILMINGTON – Recently, there’s been an uptick in drug overdoses in Wilmington. “From what I see where I work, it’s not good. It’s not good,” said Rona Barnes, Employee of the Family Fare convenience store on Market Street in Wilmington. The Family Fare on Market...
WECT
Closing arguments take place in fatal shooting trial
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Closing arguments took place Thursday in a trial of a man facing a first-degree murder charge. Donte Jamar Rollinson is accused of fatally shooting Jason Stokes in February of 2020. Wilmington police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 600 block of Fullwood Street. Stokes died...
WECT
Trial to begin next week in fatal 2020 shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The murder trial for the man accused of killing Carly Rae Baron in 2020 is scheduled to begin Monday, according to the New Hanover County District Attorney’s office. Jaquan Jackson was indicted by a grand jury in 2020 on charges of first-degree murder in connection...
WECT
Wilmington Police searching for woman missing since early December
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are searching for a woman that was last seen in early December. Jennifer Lynn Bougie, 44, was last seen around noon on December 5, 2022. She was near the 4700 block of New Centre Drive in Wilmington. Bougie has green eyes and brown hair....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Arrests made in murder of South Columbus High School student
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a homicide in Columbus County. 19-year-old Jalen Amari Campbell of Myrtle Beach and a 17-year-old Juvenile were arrested in Socastee, SC for allegedly killing 18-year-old Jeremiah Nyree Long. Long was a senior at South Columbus High...
them.us
KC Johnson, Trans Woman Who Loved Anime and Manga, Killed in North Carolina
KC Johnson, a transgender woman, was killed on January 13 in Wilmington, North Carolina. She was 27 years old. Johnson’s body was found Wednesday in Georgia, after apparently being thrown in the Savannah River. She was reported missing last week after she told her partner, Bulla Brodzinski, she would be going out for an hour but never returned.
A North Carolina witness at Carolina Beach reported watching a dark, silent, unknown object, with multiple red lights along its underside at 8:20 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WECT
Former NHRMC Chief Physician Executive, Chief of Staff laid off from Novant Health
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A prominent Wilmington physician has been relieved of his duties at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Dr. Philip Brown, who was NHRMC’s Chief Physician Executive before the sale of the hospital, says he was informed Monday that his position with Novant was being terminated.
WECT
Pender County Commissioner resigns amid claims of racist issues on the board
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Commissioner Jimmy Tate announced Thursday that he is resigning from the board effective immediately. Tate, a black republican who is presumed to be gay, has been told that a fellow commissioner made comments about his race. “If my differences bother people that bad,...
North Carolina man wins $2 million from $20 scratch-off bought at gas station
WALLACE, N.C. (WGHP) — James Lee, of Wallace, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Lee bought his winning 100X The Cash ticket from Murphy USA on South N.C. 41 in Wallace. When Lee arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize, he […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested for alleged armed robbery of Leland Family Dollar
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a Family Dollar on Sunday. 25-year-old Alexander Diano Neil of Wilmington has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon of the Leland store. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery took place around 1:00...
CBS News
Wilmington family wins lawsuit against contractor for unperformed work
One customer complained about "pathological lies. Another said he "never called or came to do the work."
WECT
Southport Fire Department removes drive thru overhang after accident causes structural damage
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Fire Department responded to a call at the KFC and Taco Bell Saturday afternoon after an accident caused structural damage to the building. Thankfully there were no injuries in this incident. Due to safety concerns, crews removed the overhang in the drive thru, which...
WECT
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s assistance in identifying suspect
Bitty & Beau’s to celebrate seven years in business. Wilmington City Council to vote on purchasing adaptive sport wheelchairs for students. To pay for 12 sport wheelchairs and a shipping container to store them, city council is considering an ordinance to use $55,000 in New Hanover Community Endowment grant funding.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Driver killed in Bladen County hit and run involving tractor-trailer
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help identifying a hit and run driver in a recent deadly crash in Bladen County. Around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, the Highway Patrol responded to a collision on NC87 at Tobermory Road in...
The All-You-Can-Eat Prime Rib Buffet In North Carolina You Must Try
We've all experienced that special kind of hunger at least once in our lives. The kind that can only be satisfied by one thing: a buffet. North Carolina is home to dozens of buffets but none are quite as good or unique as this all-you-can-eat restaurant known as Madison's Prime Rib Steak & Seafood.
