Championship weekend is nearly upon us, and there isn’t an impostor among this year’s final four. The AFC Championship Game is a rematch, right down to the venue, from last year. Kansas City and a gimpy – or is he – Patrick Mahomes will look to avenge last year’s come-from-ahead loss, while Joe Burrow will try to move to 4-0 against the Chiefs in his career and continue the Bengals’ run of vanquishing big-time teams and big-time quarterbacks. The NFC Championship Game pits the conference’s top two seeds; a 49ers team that hasn’t lost since October 23rd and an Eagles team that didn’t lose until November 14th and was only beaten once all season when Jalen Hurts started. Philly also boasts what is likely the league’s best roster, top to bottom, and just finished bludgeoning the Giants in a game some thought might be challenging. There is a very good chance we get two great contests this weekend, and no Super Bowl matchup would feel like a dud. Let’s get to the games.

1 DAY AGO