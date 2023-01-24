Read full article on original website
Ex-Vikings Coach Interviews with Buccaneers for OC Job
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut ties with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich last week, aren’t sure about the identity of their 2023 QB1, and are now interviewing a former Minnesota Vikings coach for the OC position. That’s Klint Kubiak, who offensively coordinated the Vikings in 2021 before jettisoning to the...
Jets requested permission to interview Bills coach Joe Brady
Where there was smoke there evidently was fire relating to Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady. According to a report on Jan. 14, there was reportedly a level of interest in Brady from the New York Jets. At that time, an update stated that the Jets were “doing their homework” on Brady regarding their vacant offensive coordinator position.
Here’s what Bill Belichick said about hiring Bill O’Brien as Patriots OC
On Thursday, the Patriots announced that they had hired Bill O’Brien as the team’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The veteran coach was officially back with the team this week. MassLive was told that he was hired on Tuesday and started working with the coaching staff. O’Brien...
Aaron Rodgers To Jets? Reported Offensive Coordinator Hire Fuels Rumors
Get ready, because the theory is about to shift into overdrive. ESPN’s Adam Schefter, among others, reported Thursday the Jets are hiring Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator. This is notable because Hackett, who was fired last month just 15 games into his first season as Denver Broncos...
Keenan McCardell on Buccaneers' OC radar
Keenan McCardell continues to generate interest on the offensive coordinator market, marking the first time the former Pro Bowl wide receiver has done so. Following his Patriots OC interview, McCardell is set for a Buccaneers interview, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times tweets. The Pats went with their long-rumored favorite — Bill O’Brien — for their play-calling role, but the New England meeting was believed to be McCardell’s first for an OC post. The experienced wideouts coach will now make a trip for a second such interview.
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Mike LaFleur hired as Rams offensive coordinator after Jets firing
see also Jets’ Woody Johnson: Ousting Mike LaFleur was Robert Saleh’s call Mike LaFleur is taking his talents to Tinseltown. Sean McVay is adding LaFleur as offensive coordinator of the Rams, according to multiple reports on Friday. LaFleur was offensive coordinator of the Jets the last two seasons before being relieved of his duties by head coach Robert Saleh. Prior to that, he was the passing game coordinator for the 49ers for four seasons, and an offensive assistant for the Falcons before that. He was allowed to pursue by the Jets after a frustrating offensive season that saw the regression of Zach Wilson, the second-year...
Watch: Jim Nantz offers touching tribute to longtime Final Four analyst Billy Packer
CBS broadcasting legend Jim Nantz offered a touching tribute to Billy Packer after the longtime Final Four basketball analyst died Thursday night at the age of 82. "I think Billy will go down in history as one of the greatest analysts in the history of sports television," Nantz remarked during an appearance on "CBS Mornings," per the Barrett Sports Media website. "I think that when you look at the pantheon of great analysts, you’ve got John Madden and you’ve got Billy Packer. You start right there. He blessed this network for a long time, from 1982 to 2008. One of my dearest friends. It’s been a restless night thinking of the Packer family, which I’m very close to. I got to speak to Billy the day before he died, and tell him I loved him."
Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett as OC, sending Aaron Rodgers rumors into overload
Hackett -- who failed to survive a full season as the Denver Broncos head coach -- has served as the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars (alongside Jets head coach Robert Saleh) in the past, but most notably held the same position with the Green Bay Packers from 2019 to 2021. During that run, he worked closely with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who won the NFL MVP award for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Nathaniel Hackett Named Jets Offensive Coordinator
The worst kept secret in NFL circles is now official, former Denver Broncos head Coach Nathaniel Hackett is now the offensive coordinator of the New York Jets. Formal announcement of his hiring came from beat reporters on Thursday afternoon. Hackett, who went 4-11 as head coach of the Broncos before getting fired in his maiden voyage, comes to the Jets with an extensive background as an offensive coordinator, and of course he has strong ties to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
FOX Sports
Vikings interview assistant Mike Pettine for DC vacancy
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed internal candidate Mike Pettine on Wednesday for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Pettine served as assistant head coach this season under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell. The 56-year-old Pettine has 19 seasons of experience as an NFL coach, including three stints as a defensive coordinator with the New York Jets (2009-12), Buffalo (2013) and Green Bay (2018-20). Pettine was the head coach for Cleveland for two years from 2014-15.
Yardbarker
Buccaneers Complete Interview With Klint Kubiak For OC Position
Kubiak called plays for the Vikings in 2021 and for the Broncos for part of this past season, so he has some experience in the role. Kubiak, 35, played four years of college football at Colorado State before entering the coaching ranks in 2010 at Texas A&M as a quality control coach. He joined the Vikings in 2013 as an assistant WR coach, spent a year at Kansas as its WR coach, and joined the Broncos in 2016 as an offensive assistant.
Five potential landing spots for Rams star Jalen Ramsey
Rams GM Les Snead said his roster has too many stars to rebuild, but he will "remodel" it after a 5-12 season. CB Jalen Ramsey’s string of cryptic tweets over the past two weeks hints that his tenure with the organization might be over. Assuming that's true and the...
Patriots announce hiring of Bill O’Brien as new OC
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bill O’Brien is back with the New England Patriots. The team announced Thursday that O’Brien was hired as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The move comes 12 days after the Patriots said they were searching for a new leader of their offense...
49ers Announce Update On Jimmy Garoppolo's Status This Week
San Francisco 49ers fans are used to their team forging on without Jimmy Garoppolo. They did so this past Sunday with a win over the Dallas Cowboys, and have enjoyed an undefeated record when rookie Brock Purdy has started. This trend will have to continue for San Francisco on Sunday, as coach Kyle ...
Pro Football Writers Announce NFL Coach Of The Year
The Pro Football Writers of America selected their 2022 Coach of the Year on Thursday. The PFWA gave the award to Brian Daboll, who led the New York Giants to an unexpected playoff appearance during his inaugural season. The Giants went 4-13 in 2021 behind Joe Judge, cementing their fifth straight ...
Two Eagles headline potential free-agent additions for Commanders
Free agency begins on March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Washington is about to have money problems, and it has nothing to do with the impending debt ceiling. The Commanders have 19 free agents pending and, according to Spotrac.com, just $7,349,246 in cap space to rehaul their last-place roster. Releasing QB Carson Wentz will help, but there's still a lot to do with not a lot of money.
NFL Conference Championship Weekend picks and preview
Championship weekend is nearly upon us, and there isn’t an impostor among this year’s final four. The AFC Championship Game is a rematch, right down to the venue, from last year. Kansas City and a gimpy – or is he – Patrick Mahomes will look to avenge last year’s come-from-ahead loss, while Joe Burrow will try to move to 4-0 against the Chiefs in his career and continue the Bengals’ run of vanquishing big-time teams and big-time quarterbacks. The NFC Championship Game pits the conference’s top two seeds; a 49ers team that hasn’t lost since October 23rd and an Eagles team that didn’t lose until November 14th and was only beaten once all season when Jalen Hurts started. Philly also boasts what is likely the league’s best roster, top to bottom, and just finished bludgeoning the Giants in a game some thought might be challenging. There is a very good chance we get two great contests this weekend, and no Super Bowl matchup would feel like a dud. Let’s get to the games.
A reporter made an amazing video to show how John Lynch got down to the 49ers' field so fast
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Following last Sunday night’s Cowboy-49ers NFC divisional playoff game there was only one thing everybody could talk about – the hilariously bad final play that Dallas ran, which had everyone in tears of laughter.
