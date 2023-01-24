Read full article on original website
NBA Superstar Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
Best Dallas Buffet OptionsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDallas, TX
11-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot By 14-Year-Old Girl Targeting Another Girl. What Has Happened To Families?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Panthers' hiring of Frank Reich's daughter could be part of Steve Wilks' potential lawsuit
The Carolina Panthers announced they hired former Colts head coach Frank Reich to officially replace Matt Rhule, spurning interim head coach Steve Wilks in the process. A closer look at the Panthers’ recent hires, though, may bring us back to an issue the NFL has been struggling to fight in recent years. It may also lead Carolina into pending litigation against the NFL and multiple other teams, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.
Cowboys Decision Might Be Bad News For Ezekiel Elliott
The Dallas Cowboys made a change to their offensive coaching staff early in their offseason. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr., the Cowboys fired longtime running backs coach Skip Peete. He speculated that the move "does not bode well" for Ezekiel Elliott's future with ...
Report: Tom Brady, Todd Bowles had complaints about offense's predictability
Bowles and Brady complained about the offense’s predictability, according to the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud, who adds the team’s lack of commitment to the run game was one of the issues. Bowles believed teams had caught onto Leftwich’s offense, which tumbled off its elite perch of previous years, and Brady's problems with the offense emerged back in December.
NFC Notes: Commanders, Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants
Over The Cap’s Nick Korte released his compensatory pick projections, which historically have been incredibly accurate, even more than the official NFL release at times. He projects the Commanders to receive third and sixth-round picks for the loss of G Brandon Scherff and DT Tim Settle. Commanders assistant OL...
Look: Former NFL Head Coach Furious With Cowboys Move
The Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account responded to Sunday's NFC Divisional Round loss with an oddly critical post about Dak Prescott. "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted ...
Cowboys DC Dan Quinn reportedly makes surprising career decision
After receiving extensive interest from head-coaching-needy teams for a second straight year, Dan Quinn is once again planning to stick with the Cowboys. The veteran defensive coordinator informed teams that have considered him for their HC job he will remain in Dallas, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. This will be a big gain for the Cowboys, considering Quinn’s performance through two seasons, and it stands to affect the HC searches for Broncos, Cardinals and Colts.
Cowboys Assistant Reportedly 'Impressed' One Team During Head Coaching Interview
After interviewing nine head coaching candidates, the Carolina Panthers have narrowed their search. The Panthers have concluded their first round of interviews, according to a Tuesday report, and will begin a second round of interviews with finalists this week. The franchise will preferably target ...
Keenan McCardell on Buccaneers' OC radar
Keenan McCardell continues to generate interest on the offensive coordinator market, marking the first time the former Pro Bowl wide receiver has done so. Following his Patriots OC interview, McCardell is set for a Buccaneers interview, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times tweets. The Pats went with their long-rumored favorite — Bill O’Brien — for their play-calling role, but the New England meeting was believed to be McCardell’s first for an OC post. The experienced wideouts coach will now make a trip for a second such interview.
Most Cowboys coaching contracts have expired
When explaining that both Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his son and team COO (among other titles) Stephen Jones were canceling their weekly interviews with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, it was speculated by the hosts that the Joneses were spending their time dealing with the fact that the majority of the coaches’ contracts have expired.
Commanders, Ravens interested in Eric Bieniemy for OC
A key talking point each January, Eric Bieniemy‘s head coaching candidacy has tapered off in recent years. Despite Matt Nagy and Doug Pederson landing HC jobs from Andy Reid‘s Chiefs staff, Bieniemy has been stuck at the coordinator level. Only one team — the Colts — has interviewed him for its HC post this year.
List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Panthers hire Frank Reich as head coach
The Panthers have made this year’s first head coaching hire. They have decided on Frank Reich, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Reich joined interim coach Steve Wilks as Carolina’s finalists. A quarterback on the Panthers’ inaugural 1995 squad, Reich will have a second head coaching opportunity following a midseason Colts dismissal. The Panthers have announced the hire.
Giants GM addresses future of Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley
The Giants’ situation with two of this year’s top free agents may be evolving. After the team held Saquon Barkley negotiations during its bye week and did not discuss a deal with Daniel Jones, the two offensive pillars may have flipped in priority. Second-year GM Joe Schoen was...
Report: Jeff Saturday gets second interview for Colts HC job, others still in mix
The Colts lost seven of their final eight games, finishing 4-12-1. The team had not lost seven games to close out a campaign since its inaugural season in 1953. But Jim Irsay still looks to be pushing to keep Jeff Saturday, the interim head coach he stunned the NFL by hiring in November.
Chargers, Commanders to interview Rams’ Thomas Brown for OC
Thomas Brown interviewed for the Texans’ head coaching job, but he will also have the chance at two coordinator positions soon. The Chargers and Commanders will meet with the Rams’ tight ends coach this week. Mentioned previously as a Commanders candidate, Brown will meet with the NFC East...
Mike LaFleur reportedly 'has the inside track' on Rams' OC position
It’s been known since before the season ended that former Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen was on his way back to Kentucky. He finished out the season in Los Angeles, but now head coach Sean McVay is on the search for his next offensive coordinator. Reportedly, former Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur “has the inside track” on the position, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.
Report: DeMeco Ryans emerging as frontrunner for Broncos HC job
Vowing to be “ultra aggressive” in its first coaching search, the Broncos’ new ownership came into the process with a goal of adding an experienced head coach. Recent developments may be leading the team in a different direction. DeMeco Ryans has emerged as a frontrunner in this...
Steve Wilks, Frank Reich set for second Panthers HC interviews
The Carolina interim HC and the former Colts HC are the first known finalists for the full-time gig, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL.com note. Wilks gained steam throughout his interim run, while Reich has interviewed with both the Panthers and Cardinals. Carolina is believed to be targeting experience...
