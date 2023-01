A vigil for the homeless man who was beaten to death in Bridgeport has been postponed .

The vigil for 49-year-old Daniel Engeldrum will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at McLeavy Green.

Bridgeport police say they arrested Elijah Humphrey for the death of Engeldrum and are calling the man's death a hate crime.

They say Humphrey assaulted Engeldrum, 49, because of what Humphrey presumed was Engeldrum's sexual orientation.