Jersey Proud: Stockton University student films Jersey Shore surfers

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A Stockton University student is giving a university club publicity with the help of his camera and social media.

Senior Patrick Marino is a communications major and a member of the university’s surf club. Students in the group often rise before dawn to catch early morning winter waves.

Marino combines his passions by surfing with a camera and posting his videos on Instagram , going by username “surfcowboyy.”

At one point in 2021 and 2022, he had a 400-day surfing streak.

Marino has captured great shots of fellow surf club students enjoying the South Jersey swells.

He's since launched a production company called Surfcowboyy Productions , complete with a YouTube documentary.

