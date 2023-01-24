Jersey Proud: Stockton University student films Jersey Shore surfers

A Stockton University student is giving a university club publicity with the help of his camera and social media.

Senior Patrick Marino is a communications major and a member of the university’s surf club. Students in the group often rise before dawn to catch early morning winter waves.

Marino combines his passions by surfing with a camera and posting his videos on Instagram , going by username “surfcowboyy.”

At one point in 2021 and 2022, he had a 400-day surfing streak.

Marino has captured great shots of fellow surf club students enjoying the South Jersey swells.

He's since launched a production company called Surfcowboyy Productions , complete with a YouTube documentary.