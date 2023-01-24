NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County rolls out meatless menu

Popular dishes are always being served across New York City Health + Hospitals locations, but one hospital is bringing meatless options to its menu.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County is offering up a slew of plant-based dishes, and the hospital network is now making plant-based options the primary dinner selection at all of its hospitals.

Hospital officials say the network is leaning towards these plant-based options to help patients sustain better health.

“Diets that are very heavy on plants have cardio-protective effects,” said Brian Young, director of clinical nutrition services for NYC Health + Hospitals. “It can help prevent and reduce the risk of cardio-vascular disease, it can help prevent and treat type-two diabetes."

Philip Demaolo oversees what goes into these dishes and how they are prepared not only to nourish patients but to make sure they enjoy every bite.

“It’s just a lot of hard work,” said Demaolo. “And it’s mostly love.”

NYC Health + Hospitals says they will still serve meat dishes, but their focus will be on revamping its plant-based options to ensure they’re available to all.