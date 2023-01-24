ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOE scraps plan to co-locate charter school into public school building

Plans to co-locate a Success Academy Charter School in a building housing other public schools are being shut down by the city’s Department of Education.

The Department of Education says it made this decision after hearing from members of the community that say this would only bring more challenges and obstacles to students in the M.S. 113 building.

Earlier this month, the Panel for Educational Policy proposed a plan to co-locate three Success Academy Charter Schools in the same buildings as public schools.

The DOE says that the proposals followed state laws, but community members and elected officials like Rep. Jamaal Bowman say this plan would decrease space for these public schools while simultaneously harming students with disability.

The DOE said in a statement earlier today that they fully intend to keep up with state laws while working collectively with New Yorkers.

