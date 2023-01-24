Bedford Planning Board OK's controversial plan to build cell phone tower

Bedford's Planning Board has given the go-ahead on a controversial plan to build a cell phone tower.

The board voted Monday night on several motions allowing Verizon to move forward with its plans.

The tower would be built on Bedford Post Inn land, which is co-owned by actor Richard Gere.

People in town say service is spotty, which can be dangerous if one needs to make an emergency phone call. But some say they don't want the tower in their backyards. That's one reason several planning board members say they're OK with the Bedford Post Inn location.

There aren't any houses within 500 feet, it's on commercial property, and no other proposal promises as much cell coverage, so it will reduce the need for more towers.

Verizon has been trying to build a new tower for years. It's suing the town for denying two previous tower proposals, although that suit could be dropped with the town accepting this proposal.