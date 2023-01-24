ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, NY

Bedford Planning Board OK's controversial plan to build cell phone tower

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ySoQg_0kOwtbUv00

Bedford's Planning Board has given the go-ahead on a controversial plan to build a cell phone tower.

The board voted Monday night on several motions allowing Verizon to move forward with its plans.

The tower would be built on Bedford Post Inn land, which is co-owned by actor Richard Gere.

People in town say service is spotty, which can be dangerous if one needs to make an emergency phone call. But some say they don't want the tower in their backyards. That's one reason several planning board members say they're OK with the Bedford Post Inn location.

There aren't any houses within 500 feet, it's on commercial property, and no other proposal promises as much cell coverage, so it will reduce the need for more towers.

Verizon has been trying to build a new tower for years. It's suing the town for denying two previous tower proposals, although that suit could be dropped with the town accepting this proposal.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longislandadvance.net

Condominiums connect to sewer system

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Legis. Dominick Thorne participated in a press conference that was held with all levels of government to announce work that will be done to connect the Blue Point Harbour …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
therealdeal.com

Basement apartment pilot fizzles, showing need for state action

Only five of 800 basement apartment owners who expressed interest in a program to legalize those units ultimately participated, city officials said Tuesday. The main reasons were cost and zoning that made converting basement units infeasible. The pandemic further complicated such efforts, said Kim Darga, a deputy commissioner at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Committee continues discussions about Valley View land use

GOSHEN – The Orange County-owned Valley View nursing home sits on over 100 acres of land in the Town of Goshen and the legislature’s Valley View Advisory Committee is continuing its discussions about possible alternative uses for that property. On Wednesday, the group, led by Legislator Michael Amo,...
GOSHEN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

New Orange County sales tax agreement ready for final approval

GOSHEN – A new Orange County sales tax agreement with its three cities – Middletown, Newburgh and Port Jervis – has been approved by oversight committees of the county legislature and is ready for final approval by the full legislature in early February. Under the arrangement, the...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
newcanaanite.com

Town Turns Down Request To Remove ‘No Turn on Red’ Sign

Citing safety concerns, officials last week denied a resident’s request to rid one leg of a busy downtown intersection of its “No Turn on Red” designation. Motorists traveling toward town on Heritage Hill Road cannot turn right at the light at Main Street. New Canaan resident David Kirby met with Public Works Director Tiger Mann to ask whether the “No Turn on Red” designation could be removed in order to improve traffic flow.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Meek: ‘This needs to stop’

NORWALK, Conn. — The Common Council’s sole Republican member said he will not vote to approve any more City spending until “this City figures out how to conduct public business in public.”. Bryan Meek’s announcement Tuesday came two weeks after he and NancyOnNorwalk arrived at the Council...
NORWALK, CT
Herald Community Newspapers

Superblock rental building to be completed by year’s end

The Superblock project, which is filling seaside lots that have been empty for 40 years, is to be partially completed sooner than expected, an executive at the development company told the Long Beach Chamber of Commerce on Monday night. An apartment building, one of three under construction, will be finished before two buildings of condominiums.
LONG BEACH, NY
News 12

News 12

134K+
Followers
46K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy