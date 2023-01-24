ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider: Dan Quinn 'Positioned Nicely' for Broncos HC Job

By Chad Jensen
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13mm2P_0kOwtUGi00

Who will the Denver Broncos hire as head coach?

Denver Broncos fans awoke on Monday morning to conflicting reports on the consensus No. 1 head-coaching candidate this year — Sean Payton. The Arizona Cardinals suddenly threw their hat into the Payton ring, scheduling an interview with him that is reportedly set to take place on Thursday in Phoenix.

Sifting through all the differing reports, it sounds like Payton still plans to fly to Denver on Wednesday evening to meet with the Broncos, which, if it shakes out that way, means the Walton/Penner group will have the first shot at closing a deal. But if those circumstances change, or if Payton gets removed from the board entirely for one reason or another, which candidate is next in line to get the Broncos gig?

Sports Illustrated 's Albert Breer pointed to Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as the coach for whom the stars might be aligning.

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn is now fully available and, I’d think, that would probably mean he’ll go meet with the Broncos in person soon. Quinn was on the coaching staff in Seattle with Russell Wilson, is tight with Denver GM George Paton and nearly was their hire last year. Since Jim Harbaugh is out, and Sean Payton might be, too, Quinn is positioned nicely.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

As the Broncos' presumptive No. 2 option, Quinn would check a lot of boxes. Not only is he experienced (former Atlanta head coach from 2015-20), but he has a history with Russell Wilson (Seattle), and is a big team culture guy. The key to a successful Quinn regime in Denver would be making the right offensive coordinator hire.

Speculation on that front has centered on Quinn bringing with him an OC with some past working relationship with Wilson. A pair of former Seahawks OCs — Darrell Bevell or Brian Schottenheimer — have been linked to a possible Quinn regime in the Mile High City.

Breer's comment that Payton "might" be out in Denver is ominous, but the truth is, the Broncos have nowhere to go but up in the wake of hiring (and firing) one of the most incompetent head coaches in the Super Bowl era. Any name on the list of candidates the Broncos have interviewed this January would be a colossal upgrade over Nathaniel Hackett.

One last thing. Breer's insight is that, as time marches on in this NFL hiring cycle, the more likely it is that Payton returns to his job at FOX Sports .

The longer things drag out with Payton, I think the more likely it becomes that he stays with Fox instead of coaching in 2023. Geography (meaning close to Los Angeles) and quarterback are most important to him, on top of the money, and I’m not sure there’s a place that sufficiently checks the box for him right now.

Breer says that "geography and quarterback" are Payton's top priorities. But speaking for himself, Payton says ownership and front office take precedence.

You can decide which opinion you're inclined to believe: the reporter or the man himself.

But if the Broncos aren't able to lock Payton down, it seems the pendulum could swing decidedly in Quinn's favor.

