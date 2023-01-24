Read full article on original website
Related
Do you recognize this Tacoma burglary suspect?
TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are hoping someone might recognize a burglary suspect who was caught on camera inside a Tacoma home. On Jan. 11, a man entered a home in the 4700 block of Waller Road East. Surveillance video shows him rummaging through the home for a few minutes.
seattlemedium.com
US Postal Trucks Stolen
Three USPS mail trucks have been stolen in West Seattle. The two incidents happened on Tuesday in West Seattle’s Alki neighborhood. Thieves ransacked the trucks and took off with mail and packages before abandoning the vehicles just blocks away from where the vehicles were taken. None of the letter carriers were harmed.
Tip from community member leads to arrest of Tacoma arson suspect
Olympia police have arrested an arson suspect who allegedly started a car fire while stealing gas in Tacoma after a tip from a community member helped police identify the man. According to police, on Jan. 11, the suspect arrived in Tacoma on South 61st Street in a stolen red Ford F-150 and tried to steal gas from another car. He was smoking a cigarette while funneling the gas.
q13fox.com
Mother and daughter arrested for carjacking in Renton parking lot
RENTON, Wash. - A mother and daughter were arrested for carjacking, attempted kidnapping and attempted assault in a Renton parking lot on Tuesday. According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), at around 9:00 p.m. Monday night, police were dispatched to the parking lot near the Fred Meyer’s on Renton Center Way SW for reports of a carjacking.
Man arrested after armed robbery at ATM outside bank in Silverdale
Deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday after he allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint at an ATM outside a Silverdale bank. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim had withdrawn money from the ATM when the man held a gun to his head and demanded the money.
capitolhillseattle.com
911 | Team of thieves steal cash-filled ATM from Swedish First Hill lobby
See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle or join and check in with neighbors in the CHS Facebook Group. ATM heist: A cracker-jack...
Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies searching for Lovers store burglar
The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is searching for someone it says burglarized a Lovers store in Silverdale early Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, someone forced open the door of the store around 1 a.m. and stole “romantic pleasure accessories.”. A stolen Ford Edge containing some of...
Renton police arrest mother, daughter for alleged robbery and carjacking
A mother and daughter were arrested Tuesday from a carjacking in Renton that occurred on Monday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Snohomish County deputies were told that an SUV that had been taken during a robbery and carjacking in Renton had left an apartment in Everett and was headed to a restaurant in Mukilteo.
Officers are investigating an alleged burglary in Bothell
Bothell — Bothell police are looking into an alleged burglary that happened in the area early Saturday morning. On Jan. 21, the neighbor of a Bothell business called 911 after hearing breaking glass and seeing three people get out of a white van on Bothell Way NE, according to Bothell Police.
q13fox.com
Kia Boyz TikTok Challenge: Pierce County warns public after robbery suspects fled in stolen Kia
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify two robbery suspects who threatened a store employee with a taser. On Jan 15, 2023 at 9:41 a.m., the got out of a stolen Kia Forte and entered the store at 16500 Pacific Ave S, Spanaway.
KOMO News
Man who shot 2 Puyallup officers during standoff identified
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Officials with the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have identified Muelu Salanoa Jr. as the 37-year-old man who shot two Puyallup officers in an hours long standoff on Tuesday. The incident was described as a domestic-violence incident in which an ex-boyfriend showed up at the...
Man arrested after assaulting woman and threatening officer in Georgetown
Georgetown — Police arrested a man after he punched and kicked a woman and pulled a knife on an officer in Georgetown, according to the Seattle Police Department. Around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, 911 received a report that a man was assaulting a woman on South Michigan Street. An officer driving through the area was flagged down by witnesses who pointed out the attacker.
Detectives asking for help to identify 2 robbers in Columbia City
Columbia City — A woman was robbed at gunpoint in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood last week. According to the Seattle Police Blotter, on Jan. 11 at around 4:30 p.m., two people drove up to the woman as she was getting out of her car in the 3800 block of South Juneau Street. A man got out of the car and pointed a gun at the woman, while his accomplice remained in the driver’s seat, the report said.
Chronicle
$250K Warrant Issued for Man Accused of Breaking Woman’s Back at Centralia Health Care Facility
A Lewis County Superior Court judge has issued a $250,000 warrant for the arrest of a man accused of grabbing a woman by her throat and throwing her against a wall, breaking her back, at a medical facility in Centralia last May. The defendant, Joshua D. Rockwell, 37, of Edmonds,...
Officers recover stolen cars, packages and more from empty building in South Lake Union
Seattle — Seattle police are investigating after finding stolen cars, bikes, and more in an empty building in South Lake Union on Tuesday morning, according to an SPD Blotter post. Officers were patrolling around 4:45 a.m. when they saw a running car parked in a building that is under...
Woman Was On Crosswalk When Seattle Police Car Struck, Killed Her
Jaahnavi Kandula was remembered as 'a stellar student and a delightful and effervescent human being.'
Olympia Police Department investigating ‘suspicious death’
The Olympia Police Department is investigating what it is calling a suspicious death in the 2000 block of Caton Way Southwest. The department has not provided many details about the incident, but said a passerby reported seeing a person down in the area around 5 p.m. Thursday. The person, a...
Snoqualmie police investigating armed robberies and carjacking
Snoqualmie police are investigating an armed robbery Monday night with a shot fired at a gas station, followed by a carjacking and another armed robbery in Seattle. At about 9:45 p.m. Monday night, Snoqualmie police responded to the report of an armed robbery at the Chevron gas station in the 8000 block of Douglas Avenue.
Do you recognize these shoes? Suspects sought in Bainbridge Island burglary
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — The Bainbridge Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a recent burglary, but they don’t have much to go on. Surveillance video posted by police shows two people entering the building. One person is seen putting...
Police searching for suspect in Auburn shooting
AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday. Shortly before 11:15 p.m., police were called to Eighth Street Northeast near Auburn Way North, not far from the Fred Meyer store. When officers arrived, they found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. Medics...
Fox Business
New York, NY
50K+
Followers
910
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 0