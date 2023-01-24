Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
Lima City Council sends electric aggregation ordinance to a third vote
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Council voted on bringing the issue of electric aggregation to the ballot in May. An ordinance to allow Lima residents to vote on aggregating their electricity did not pass and was sent to be read again Thursday, Jan. 26. If the issue is put on the ballot and passed by voters, a select number of Lima residents would qualify for an opt out contract that would lock in their electricity rate for two years.
hometownstations.com
Pegasus Specialty Vehicles LLC will be building a facility at Gateway Commerce Park
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - They are building the future of "student transport" and they will be doing it right here in Allen County. Pegasus Specialty Vehicles LLC will be building a $220,000 facility off of Jay Begg Parkway at Gateway Commerce Park. Today, Allen County commissioners were the last to approve a 10-year 95% tax abatement on the new construction for the school and shuttle bus company. Pegasus is investing 30 million dollars into the project to build electric and hydrogen-powered buses.
hometownstations.com
Police and Fire departments present 2023 budgets to Lima City Council
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima continued to review budget proposals for 2023. The Lima Police Department requested a budget increase of 9.8%, for a total of $11,833,643. Some of that funding would be used to hire new officers, replace body cameras that are nearing the end of their five-year lifespan, and upgrading technology.
hometownstations.com
First National Bank's Lima branch is open for business
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - First National Bank opens its doors to the Lima market. Established in 1919, First National is an independent locally-owned community bank serving Putnam, Hancock, Allen, and the surrounding counties. On January 17th the bank opened its sixth full-service branch right here in Lima. First National Bank prides itself on the ability to support area residents and businesses while remaining focused on building lifelong relationships with their customers and communities stating it's their mission to improve lives through community banking.
hometownstations.com
City of Lima hopes to diversify who they do contracts with and inviting businesses to mowing expo
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima continues their work to diversify the businesses they do business with. The Department of Workforce and Small Business Development is encouraging small, minority, women, and veteran-owned businesses to attend an open house next Wednesday to learn how they can get contract work with the City of Lima. While it is labeled a "Mowing Expo", it will offer resources for these types of entrepreneurs to learn what is needed to get work awarded to them.
Sidney Daily News
City Council introduced to new police chief
SIDNEY – The Sidney City Council was introduced to Mark McDonough on his first day as Sidney’s new police chief during a regular session on Jan. 23. City Manager Andrew Bowsher read McDonough’s past law enforcement experience and credentials to the council and swore him in with his wife, Susan, in attendance.
hometownstations.com
HTM Area Credit Union to combine operations with Superior Credit Union
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima-based Superior Credit Union continues to grow. It was announced today that they are merging with HTM Area Credit Union in Troy. This brings HTM's 3,600 members into the fold with Superior's of nearly 100,000 members. HTM members will gain access to Superior's 23 Ohio branches and superior members will be able to access HTM's Troy location.
wvxu.org
Ohio is seen as a test state for solar farms. An increasing number of counties are banning them
Ohio led the nation in solar and wind farm rejections in 2022, according to an author and podcaster tracking such data. Robert Bryce says more than 40 Ohio townships banned either wind or solar, or both, in 2022. He says that's a direct result of Senate Bill 52, which gives local governments control. Butler County is one county banning them.
hometownstations.com
Mayor Smith returns from the U.S. Conference of Mayors with new knowledge to benefit Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith is back from Washington and eager to use what she learned at the United States Conference of Mayors. The mayor says she saw that cities across the country are facing the same issues but just on a different scale. For example, the struggle to hire police officers. The City of Lima needs ten officers and the city of Cleveland needs 200 officers. She says that mayors all across the country are looking at different ways of policing to operate in this difficult climate. Many looking at how to use technology as a force multiplier.
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Sheriff’s Estate Sale – 2/10/2023
The auction starts on February 10, 2023 at 10:00AM. There are 3 property auctions:. Property Address: 312 VICTORIA DRIVE GREENVILLE, 45331. Property Address: 1048 STATE HIGHWAY 571 UNION CITY, 45390. Appraised Value:$50,000.00. Opening Bid:$33,333.34. Deposit Requirement:$5,000.00. Case #:22CV00448 (0) Parcel ID:H33211329030311900. Property Address: 407 MELVIN ELEY AVENUE UNION CITY, 45690.
hometownstations.com
"The Friends of Lima" group announces they are bringing back the Memorial Day Parade
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A new grassroots group promoting Lima and its residents is making it a point to bring back a long-time favorite that has been missing since the COVID-19 pandemic. "The Friends of Lima" has announced they will be organizing the return of the Veteran's Memorial Day Parade....
hometownstations.com
Lima to have 12 Flock Cameras installed throughout the city
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - New pieces of technology will soon help the Lima Police Department improve overall safety for residents. The City of Lima has entered into a two-year contract with Flock Safety Group out of Atlanta, Georgia, for a little over $64,000 to install twelve cameras throughout the city. The cameras will have automatic license plate detection technology to identify people with warrants out for their arrest or to aid in other investigations in tracking down a criminal. The system will also allow police to track down Amber Alert victims, as well as individuals with dementia. The move for the cameras was done in order to improve peace of mind in the city.
13abc.com
Waterville’s mayor says he’s setting the record straight on amphitheater
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At Monday night’s Waterville City Council meeting, residents piled into council chambers to hear members vote on a resolution regarding the controversial amphitheater proposal. The meeting location had a capacity of 48 people but that did not stop some community members from listening in from the outside.
greaterspringfield.com
Local Entrepreneurs Create One of the Hottest Destinations in Downtown Springfield
The Market Bar is the “Best Place for a Cocktail'' in Springfield, Ohio and a go-to destination for live entertainment. A love of music and gathering with friends inspired owners Andrew Lazear and Rod Hatfield to open The Market Bar in their hometown. “Rod and I were born and raised in Springfield. We both see the beauty in our city and share the love in doing our part to enrich our hometown's downtown redevelopment effort,” said Andrew.
hometownstations.com
Ohio Unemployment Rates for December rise in our area
COLUMBUS, OHIO (WLIO) - More people filed for unemployment in the month of December. According to the Ohio Job and Family Services, all of the unemployment rates for December in our area went up. Allen County has the highest rate for West Central Ohio at 3.7% Mercer County has the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.1%. Auglaize is at 2.4%, Putnam at 2.8%, and Hancock at 2.7%.
All counties remove Level 1 Snow Emergency
Weather conditions led multiple counties around the Miami Valley to issue snow emergencies.
Level 1 Snow Emergency issued for Auglaize, Mercer, Logan counties
LOGAN COUNTY — UPDATE @ 9:28 p.m.: Logan County has issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency. UPDATE @ 8:11 p.m.: Mercer County has issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency for all unincorporated areas of the county, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office announced at 8 p.m. The alert includes all state routes, county and township roads in the affected areas, Sheriff Jeff Grey’s office said.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on State Route 28 in Miami Township
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking traffic on State Route 28 in Miami Township has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Crews are at the scene of a crash blocking traffic on State Route 28, Thursday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of...
hometownstations.com
Lima Senior DECA Students Donate $500 to the Marimor Legacy Foundation on Tuesday
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- The Lima Senior DECA Program made a big impact in the community Tuesday Evening. Two student representatives donated a check of $500 to the Marimor Legacy Foundation Tuesday Evening at the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities regular board meeting. Back in September, the Lima Senior DECA students made and sold shirts at the Buddy Walk to help raise the funds. The donated funds will be used for the third phase of the All Ability Playground Project.
hometownstations.com
Grant from "Choose Ohio First" to help ONU with STEM student recruitment and retention
ADA, OH (WLIO) - Grant money will go towards scholarships to help with student retention at Ohio Northern University. ONU has received a $952,000 grant called "Choose Ohio First" which focuses on STEM student recruitment and retention. The scholarships will aim to also address skilled labor shortages in the STEM field, specifically in the state of Ohio. School officials say that the money will help students get the education they are looking for locally.
