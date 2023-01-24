Read full article on original website
CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom said California would begin investigating the farms involved in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that took the lives of seven farm workers and injured another farm worker. All the victims were Asian and Hispanic migrant workers living on the farm. Governor Newsom met with farm workers The post CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting appeared first on KION546.
Bay Area headed for a cold spell with possible rain coming soon
Some North Bay locations are forecast to approach a balmy 70 degrees.
'It may never come back': Rare green comet flies over Bay Area
It's the first time the comet has passed through our solar system in 50,000 years.
KQED
Why Are There Garages on Bay Area Homes Built Before Cars Existed?
Read the transcript of the podcast episode here. San Francisco has a lot of Victorian houses. But ... why do they have garages, if they were built back before cars were popular?. “Did people used to put horses and buggies in these garages? Would somebody, you know, roll their buggies...
Evacuation warning issued in Vacaville due to ‘hazardous’ road conditions
(KTXL) — An evacuation warning has been issued in parts of Vacaville due to “hazardous” road conditions from the storms, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. — Video Above: Some residents at Acampo mobile home park allowed to return home The sheriff’s office issued an evacuation warning for Gates Canyon Road “above the 2.5-mile […]
executivetraveller.com
This new Californian cruise takes you from San Francisco to Napa
Californians with a penchant for cruising have long had to take to the ocean to scratch their itch. However, after some 80 years absence, river boats are now set to be a regular sight in the California Delta once again, with cruises from San Francisco primed to begin next month.
CA’s Heavy Rains Could Bring Major ‘Superblooms’ In 2023
California superblooms come highly-anticipated every year, but 2023 is shaping up to bring an especially bountiful spring season following the heavy rainfall we’ve experienced throughout the state. In fact, National Geographic wrote that 2023 could be the “year of the superbloom,” although it’s still a bit early to gauge exactly how abundant this year’s blooms will be. “Superbloom” is a non-technical term that’s come to refer to California’s rare, above-average wildflower blooms. It happens when seeds that have laid dormant in the soil begin to germinate and blossom all at once. Nat Geo elaborates that superblooms require a few basic ingredients to come to fruition: they are “a good rain year,” (but not just a single deluge), “cool nighttime temperatures, and a well-stocked seed bank.” Historically those conditions have brought superblooms every decade or so, although climate change has made that schedule much less predictable. After California’s higher rainfall averages throughout the fall and winter, conditions are looking favorable for some 2023 superblooms.
thenationalnews.com
Six Senses Napa Valley to open in 100-year-old Californian ghost resort
Six Senses will open its newest luxury wellness resort in California’s Napa County. The renowned hotel group has announced the launch of Six Senses Napa Valley, scheduled to welcome travellers in 2026. It will take over the historic Aetna Springs, one of Napa’s oldest and most fabled mineral springs...
Bay Area rainfall totals are in after atmospheric rivers flooded California
Just how much precipitation did we get? Tons, according to the National Weather Service.
What NYT omitted about life in the Santa Cruz Mountains: Neighbors with chainsaws
Daniel DeLong lives in the Santa Cruz Mountains, where packing a chainsaw is often just part of mountain life. His young daughters are as familiar with the gear – ropes, helmets, wedges, mini sledgehammer – as they are with their own backpacks. Unfortunately, The New York Times reporter who interviewed him last week during the storms, was not. "That reporter omits the most important aspect of rural mountain living: preparation. And having neighbors who look out for each other," he says.
mix96sac.com
Free Admission to the San Francisco Zoo!
Thursday, Feb 2, is Groundhog Day and the San Francisco Zoo is celebrating by offering free admission to anyone who will make a pledge to change one thing in their lifestyle to help the environment. Here are a few suggestions from their website:. Be sure when using products containing palm...
10 Bay Area Restaurants And Chefs In The Running For James Beard Awards
The James Beard Foundation has released its semifinalists for the coveted 2023 chef and restaurant awards. Bay Area foodies rejoice, because there’s a local restaurant in the running for every single category! The final James Beard Award nominees will be announced on March 29th and winners will be revealed on June 5th. But for now, we have plenty of time to peruse the Bay Area semifinalists and try them out for ourselves. Read on to learn more about the restaurants and chefs that made the cut. Get your fix of California cuisine at this new North Beach hotspot. Apart from...
kymkemp.com
Expensive Ticket Contest Winner: Ukiah CHP Clocks Driver at 105 MPH on the Willits Bypass
The Ukiah CHP posted a photo of what they deemed as the “winner of the expensive ticket contest” in a cheeky post on the agency’s Facebook page. The post features a photo of what appears to be a red Mazda sedan pulled to the side of the road, the alleged “winner” of the contest, clocked at 105 mph on the Willits Bypass, which is a 55. 65-mph zone.
Maxim
One Of Napa’s Most Beautiful Luxury Resorts Is Getting a Multimillion-Dollar Makeover
We checked out the start of Meritage Resort and Spa’s spectacular transformation. Anyone who frequents the Napa Valley knows The Meritage Resort and Spa is one of California wine country’s most esteemed luxury retreats. Now the AAA Four Diamond property is going even more upscale with a multiyear, multimillion-dollar revamp slated for completion in March 2024. Meanwhile the Meritage’s even posher sister resort, formerly known as Vista Colina, has been rebranded as The Grand Reserve at The Meritage with an enhanced menu of luxury services and experiences.
Decades-old City View Restaurant in San Francisco faces eviction
An unlawful detainer lawsuit was filed against City View Restaurant.
KRON4
Another Orinda home red-tagged due to landslides
ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) — Another family in Orinda has been displaced from their home due to a landslide. Over the weekend, a second home on Cedar Lane was red-tagged. Shifting debris and damage from a red-tagged home on Cedar in Orinda led city and Contra Costa County building inspectors to upgrade the neighboring house from a yellow-tag to a red-tag on Saturday night — meaning, no one is allowed on the property.
sfstandard.com
The Dark History of the Eugenics Movement in Northern California Has Chilling Implications for Today
It’s easy to think of eugenics as something that happened far away from us, with ideals alien to our character. Yet Adolf Hitler himself studied—and was inspired by—American laws that prevented the birth of people “injurious to the racial stock.”. Eugenics—the desire to increase qualities deemed...
Where to buy eggs for cheap in Bay Area amid inflation
With the price of eggs up 60% over the past year, shoppers are hungry for cost savings. One Bay Area market has a solution. Olivera Egg Ranch at 3315 Sierra Rd. in San Jose has seen a recent boom in business.
Barefoot Wine distributor to close California sites, lay off Bay Area workers
The large winery owns popular, low-cost wine brands Barefoot and André.
Silicon Valley
Here are the Bay Area’s most expensive ZIP codes to rent an apartment
The Bay Area is home to nine of the 100 most expensive U.S. ZIP codes to rent an apartment, according to a new report. But only one local neighborhood cracked the top 50, coming in behind high-society enclaves in Florida, New York, Colorado and Southern California. Los Gatos (95030) ranked...
