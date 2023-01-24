Read full article on original website
WASHINGTON 69, ARIZONA STATE 66, OT
Percentages: FG .307, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Des.Cambridge 4-13, Collins 3-6, Nunez 1-3, Horne 1-4, Gaffney 0-1, Neal 0-1, Dev.Cambridge 0-2, Muhammad 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Washington 2, Collins, Dev.Cambridge). Turnovers: 16 (Des.Cambridge 4, Horne 4, Collins 3, Nunez 2, Boakye, Dev.Cambridge,...
SACRAMENTO STATE 67, MONTANA 48
Percentages: FG .396, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Martin 4-5, Moody 2-5, Di.Thomas 0-1, Nap 0-1, Vazquez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 7 (Nap 2, Bannan, Brown, Di.Thomas, Oke, Vazquez). Steals: 3 (Martin, Oke, Vazquez). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. SACRAMENTO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Marks120-20-01-1010. McRae215-134-45-72114. Chappell262-50-00-2205. Hunt293-70-00-3729. Patterson362-50-01-6115.
SAN DIEGO 87, PEPPERDINE 78
Percentages: FG .534, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Earlington 2-6, McKinney 1-1, Sisoho Jawara 1-2, Townsend 1-2, Williams 1-2, Beniwal 0-2, Turner 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams). Turnovers: 17 (Williams 4, Earlington 3, Jamerson 3, McKinney 2, Sisoho Jawara 2, Townsend 2, Lynch).
OREGON 75, COLORADO 69
Percentages: FG .369, FT .929. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (da Silva 3-3, Clifford 3-5, Wright 1-1, O'Brien 1-3, Gabbidon 0-1, Hammond 0-4, Simpson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Gabbidon, Hadley). Turnovers: 9 (Lovering 3, Clifford, Gabbidon, Hammond, O'Brien, Wright, da Silva). Steals: 10 (Clifford 3,...
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 79, PORTLAND 60
Percentages: FG .400, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Robertson 2-3, Gorosito 1-4, Meadows 0-1, Perry 0-1, Applewhite 0-2, Wood 0-3, Sjolund 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Wood 2, Nduka). Turnovers: 12 (Applewhite 4, Wood 3, Robertson 2, Meadows, Perry, Sjolund). Steals: 4 (Wood 2,...
Utah 63, Oregon St. 44
UTAH (15-7) Be.Carlson 3-4 0-0 6, Br.Carlson 3-7 5-6 12, Anthony 3-4 1-2 7, Madsen 4-11 3-4 13, Worster 4-8 3-3 12, Stefanovic 2-7 0-0 6, Keita 2-3 0-0 4, Exacte 1-7 0-0 3, Holt 0-2 0-0 0, Tarlac 0-0 0-0 0, Brenchley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 12-15 63.
Northern Kentucky hosts Milwaukee following Freeman's 26-point performance
Milwaukee Panthers (14-7, 8-3 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (14-8, 9-2 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Northern Kentucky Norse after BJ Freeman scored 26 points in Milwaukee's 93-86 loss to the Wright State Raiders. The Norse have gone 12-2 in home games. Northern Kentucky is 3-1 in games decided...
Caldwell and SE Louisiana host New Orleans
SE Louisiana Lions (12-9, 6-2 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (6-13, 3-5 Southland) BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits the New Orleans Privateers after Nick Caldwell scored 28 points in SE Louisiana's 92-87 victory against the New Orleans Privateers. The Privateers are 5-5 on their home court. New Orleans leads the...
UMKC takes on Denver following Allen's 20-point outing
Denver Pioneers (12-11, 3-7 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (9-13, 5-4 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the Denver Pioneers after Shemarri Allen scored 20 points in UMKC's 64-61 victory over the Omaha Mavericks. The Kangaroos have gone 5-4 in home games. UMKC is eighth in the Summit with 27.7 points per...
