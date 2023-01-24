Read full article on original website
wsvaonline.com
Harrisonburg Teen Arrested Following Pursuit
HARRISONBURG, Va – A Harrisonburg teenager is in custody after he led authorities on a high speed chase Thursday morning in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Harrisonburg Police Lieutenant Chris Monohan reports that officers responded at around 11 o’clock to a report of a stolen vehicle at the 7-Eleven on North Main Street.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia State Police searching for hit-and-run suspect in Madison County
Virginia State Police are looking for a suspect in a Thursday hit-and-run on Route 29 near Shelby in Madison County. A two-vehicle crash in the 5600 block of Route 29 south of Shelby at 9:45 a.m. led to the driver of one of the vehicles being transported to the UVA Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
Search for suspects involved in string of burglaries across Frederick County, Md.
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects who they said have conducted several burglaries throughout the county since December 28, 2022. According to the Sherriff’s Office Facebook page, there have been multiple burglaries involving the subjects shown in the video above. The white minivan in the […]
cbs19news
VSP asks for help to find man in connection with Madison County hit-and-run
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police have identified a man who may have been involved in a hit-and-run crash in Madison County. The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash that occurred around 9:45 a.m. Thursday on the 5600 block of South Seminole Trail. A Chevrolet Silverado heading south...
cbs19news
Seeking driver involved in Madison County crash
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is asking for help to find a person who ran away from the scene of a crash. According to police, the crash occurred around 9:45 a.m. Thursday on the 5600 block of South Seminole Trail in Madison County, involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a Subaru SUV in the southbound lanes.
fox5dc.com
10 handguns stolen from Loudoun County shooting range
ASHBURN, Va. - Authorities have released surveillance videos after two people broke into a Loudoun County shooting range and stole 10 handguns. The burglary happened sometime between 3:45 a.m. and 4:50 a.m. Tuesday at Silver Eagle Group on Beaumeade Circle in Ashburn. Police say the two suspects wore face masks...
WJLA
VIDEO: Burglars steal 10 handguns from Ashburn shooting range: Sheriff's office
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — In the early morning hours on Monday, two people broke a glass window at a shooting range in Loudoun County and stole 10 handguns, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). The LCSO said the burglary happened between 3:45 a.m. and 4:50...
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Investigators release video in burglary at Ashburn shooting range
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance video of a burglary at a shooting range in Ashburn. On Monday, between 3:45 and 4:50 am, two men broke a glass window and entered the Silver Eagle Group in the 21000 block of Beaumeade Circle in Ashburn, and stole 10 handguns.
cbs19news
Charges will be filed in Madison County church arson
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says charges are pending after a fire in a church. According to the sheriff’s office, first responders were called to the Rose Park United Methodist Church on Shelby Road around 4 p.m. Wednesday. When deputies arrived on...
Inside Nova
State police searching for driver in I-95 pursuit, crash
State police are searching for the driver who led troopers on a chase early Tuesday along Interstate 95 from Fairfax to Quantico. At 4:23 a.m., a trooper alerted to a 2021 Kia Soul traveling south on I-95 near the 168 mile marker that has been reported stolen from Philadelphia. As...
Teen Was Driving Lexus 100+ MPH, Car Flew For 130 Feet In Fatal Fairfax County Crash: Police
Shocking new details of the investigation into a fatal crash that took the lives of two minors and left a teen hospitalized in critical condition weeks later have been released by the Fairfax County Police Department.Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, dispatchers from the Fairfax County …
Police: Car was traveling over 100 MPH before crash that killed 2 juveniles in Fairfax
After examining evidence taken from the scene of the crash, as well as the car's airbag control module, investigators have determined that it was traveling at 100.7 miles per hour at the time of the crash. It was also determined that the car was airborne for about 130 feet.
Hit and run reported in Franklin County, police investigating
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Franklin County police are searching for a person of interest in a reported hit and run. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the crash occurred at Norland Pub, located at 454 Norland Avenue. The victim reported his car was struck at 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 13.
fox5dc.com
Gaithersburg Giant customer attacked in possible hate crime
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - A D.C. man could face hate crime charges for attacking a customer inside a Gaithersburg grocery store. Montgomery County police said the incident happened at a Giant on Flower Hill Way Wednesday afternoon. Eugene Thompson, who's also known as Michael Stewart, and a group of men were...
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Armed Carjacking in Front of Chick-Fil-A
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking that occurred last night in front of the Chick-Fil-A located at 825 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “at approximately 7:18 p.m., officers responded to the location for the report of a strong-arm carjacking. Three black males approached the victim, who was sitting in his 2012 Black Honda Civic (MD Tag #1CX1353), pulled him out the car and drove away. The victim sustained minor injuries. No suspects are in custody at this time.” We will post an update when additional information is available.
Metro News
In his own words: Berkeley County sheriff explains actions in daughter’s car wreck
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon is hitting back at those who say he was out of line when he responded to his 22-year-old daughter’s car crash in the early hours of Jan. 6 on Cemetery Road just outside Martinsburg. Critics have said the sheriff influenced...
Special prosecutor to investigate traffic incident involving Berkeley County sheriff’s daughter
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — A special prosecutor will probe a January 6 traffic incident involving the 22-year-old daughter of Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon. Carrie Harmon said she was trying to avoid a deer that night when her vehicle swerved and hit a fence on Cemetery Road, causing some property damage. The county […]
WJLA
Va. troopers search for driver involved in I-95 pursuit, crash in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are searching for the driver involved in a pursuit in Prince William County early Tuesday morning, according to the agency. Shortly before 4:30 a.m., a trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop on a 2021 Kia Soul that was...
wfmd.com
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Several Burglaries Since Late Last Year
The white minivan the suspects have been using (Photo from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office) Frederick, Md (KM) There have been several burglaries in Frederick County since December 22nd, 2022. and the Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Authorities say the subjects involved were seen traveling in a white minivan. These...
Bedford County auto parts crime wave ends with arrest
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An uptick in catalytic converter thefts around Bedford County has reportedly come to an end with charges for two men police said were responsible. Court documents show that 29-year-old Kaleb Crawley, of Bedford, and 33-year-old Dustin Kinser, of New Enterprise, were charged with multiple theft charges after more than 20 […]
