Frederick County, VA

Harrisonburg Teen Arrested Following Pursuit

HARRISONBURG, Va – A Harrisonburg teenager is in custody after he led authorities on a high speed chase Thursday morning in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Harrisonburg Police Lieutenant Chris Monohan reports that officers responded at around 11 o’clock to a report of a stolen vehicle at the 7-Eleven on North Main Street.
Seeking driver involved in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is asking for help to find a person who ran away from the scene of a crash. According to police, the crash occurred around 9:45 a.m. Thursday on the 5600 block of South Seminole Trail in Madison County, involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a Subaru SUV in the southbound lanes.
10 handguns stolen from Loudoun County shooting range

ASHBURN, Va. - Authorities have released surveillance videos after two people broke into a Loudoun County shooting range and stole 10 handguns. The burglary happened sometime between 3:45 a.m. and 4:50 a.m. Tuesday at Silver Eagle Group on Beaumeade Circle in Ashburn. Police say the two suspects wore face masks...
Charges will be filed in Madison County church arson

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says charges are pending after a fire in a church. According to the sheriff’s office, first responders were called to the Rose Park United Methodist Church on Shelby Road around 4 p.m. Wednesday. When deputies arrived on...
State police searching for driver in I-95 pursuit, crash

State police are searching for the driver who led troopers on a chase early Tuesday along Interstate 95 from Fairfax to Quantico. At 4:23 a.m., a trooper alerted to a 2021 Kia Soul traveling south on I-95 near the 168 mile marker that has been reported stolen from Philadelphia. As...
Gaithersburg Giant customer attacked in possible hate crime

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - A D.C. man could face hate crime charges for attacking a customer inside a Gaithersburg grocery store. Montgomery County police said the incident happened at a Giant on Flower Hill Way Wednesday afternoon. Eugene Thompson, who's also known as Michael Stewart, and a group of men were...
Police Respond to Armed Carjacking in Front of Chick-Fil-A

Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking that occurred last night in front of the Chick-Fil-A located at 825 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “at approximately 7:18 p.m., officers responded to the location for the report of a strong-arm carjacking. Three black males approached the victim, who was sitting in his 2012 Black Honda Civic (MD Tag #1CX1353), pulled him out the car and drove away. The victim sustained minor injuries. No suspects are in custody at this time.” We will post an update when additional information is available.
Bedford County auto parts crime wave ends with arrest

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An uptick in catalytic converter thefts around Bedford County has reportedly come to an end with charges for two men police said were responsible. Court documents show that 29-year-old Kaleb Crawley, of Bedford, and 33-year-old Dustin Kinser, of New Enterprise, were charged with multiple theft charges after more than 20 […]
