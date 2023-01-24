Eau Claire's alleys almost all up to snuff

EAU CLAIRE — Earthen alleyways that previously ran behind homes in older Eau Claire neighborhoods have nearly all been paved.

Eight years after the City Council made it a priority to turn worn dirt alleys into asphalt, the job is nearly complete, according to the city’s engineering director.

“We’re about at the end of our alley improvement program,” said Dave Solberg, who also serves as deputy city manager.

He noted that the effort is about two years ahead of schedule as the council set a goal of a decade to get alleys that were in poor shape made over into newly paved asphalt with the necessary drainage.

There are some exceptions — seldom-used alleys where they aren’t needed to access garages — that won’t be paved. Solberg noted those situations are mostly on the city’s west side.

But in the Randall Park and Third Ward neighborhoods as well as other areas with older housing, rough alleys there have been improved in recent years.

There are five alleyways slated for improvement this year, mostly north of downtown. Those are located off Birch and Omaha streets, Addison Avenue and Eddy Lane.

Homeowners bordering those alleyway projects received notice of the upcoming work to happen and had a chance to speak Monday night to the City Council.

Of the five projects, only the alleyway off Addison Avenue, which runs behind homes along Pershing Street and borders Mount Simon Park, prompted residents to talk to Eau Claire’s elected leaders.

Homeowner James Smith asked if the alleyway could remain earthen and occasionally maintained with gravel to fill potholes. He said this would cost less for those living along the alley, which is only used by a few homes.

A problem with that, Solberg responded, is that earthen alleys are the lowest maintenance priority for city road crews and wouldn’t get much attention. But he added that whether an alley gets paved is still a policy question that’s up to the City Council to decide. He noted that residents along other alleys in the past had successfully argued against pavement projects.

The City Council is set to vote during its 4 p.m. meeting today on the alleyway improvements as well as four street projects planned this year in Eau Claire.

Other business

Also during Monday night’s council meeting:

• Rezoning a 2.8-acre lot to make way for townhomes by the intersection of Cypress Street and Oakwood Hills Parkway drew opposition from a few of the homeowners currently living in that neighborhood. Those neighbors raised concerns about traffic safety, density of the planned 36 townhomes on the parcel and the removal of many trees to make way for the new buildings.

“I’m not against development, but I don’t think this planned development is proper for this corner,” homeowner Randy Balts said.

• A public discussion on relaxing a city ordinance on allowable grass lawn height was held after the deadline to get into today’s Leader-Telegram.