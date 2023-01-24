Monday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
B.B. Comer 50, Dadeville 41
Brantley 52, Hou Co 24
Brilliant 77, Cherokee 30
Brooks 60, Haleyville 58
Carver-Montgomery 77, Robert E. Lee 30
Central - Clay County 50, Cleburne County 31
Central-Hayneville 44, Autaugaville 36
Choctaw County 51, Sweet Water 15
Colbert County 57, Colbert Heights 19
Cold Springs 52, Hanceville 23
Cornerstone School 47, Leeds 29
Cottonwood 42, Northside Methodist 32
Dora 57, Fultondale 35
East Limestone 57, Priceville 39
Good Hope 79, Marion County 24
Gordo 41, Fayette County 38
Greene County, Miss. 52, Fruitdale 17
Hamilton 68, Lamar County 47
Headland 57, Opp 16
Ider 69, Valley Head 50
J.U. Blacksher 63, Washington County 59
Jemison 79, Holy Family Catholic 12
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 69, Whitesburg Christian 38
Loachapoka 47, Billingsley 14
Mortimer Jordan 54, Ramsay 42
Paxton, Fla. 62, Geneva County 45
Pleasant Valley 53, Cedar Bluff 46
Providence Christian 62, Emmanuel Christian 24
Rehobeth 44, Dale County 23
South Lamar 55, Berry 32
Southside-Gadsden 76, Greensboro 20
Springville 71, Ashville 17
Sulligent 51, Northside 19
University Charter 46, A.L. Johnson 33
Vina 57, Tremont High School, Miss. 45
Winterboro 63, Lincoln 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
St. Clair County vs. Homewood, ccd.
Thomasville vs. Greenville, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
