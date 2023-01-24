ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday's Scores

 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

B.B. Comer 50, Dadeville 41

Brantley 52, Hou Co 24

Brilliant 77, Cherokee 30

Brooks 60, Haleyville 58

Carver-Montgomery 77, Robert E. Lee 30

Central - Clay County 50, Cleburne County 31

Central-Hayneville 44, Autaugaville 36

Choctaw County 51, Sweet Water 15

Colbert County 57, Colbert Heights 19

Cold Springs 52, Hanceville 23

Cornerstone School 47, Leeds 29

Cottonwood 42, Northside Methodist 32

Dora 57, Fultondale 35

East Limestone 57, Priceville 39

Good Hope 79, Marion County 24

Gordo 41, Fayette County 38

Greene County, Miss. 52, Fruitdale 17

Hamilton 68, Lamar County 47

Headland 57, Opp 16

Ider 69, Valley Head 50

J.U. Blacksher 63, Washington County 59

Jemison 79, Holy Family Catholic 12

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 69, Whitesburg Christian 38

Loachapoka 47, Billingsley 14

Mortimer Jordan 54, Ramsay 42

Paxton, Fla. 62, Geneva County 45

Pleasant Valley 53, Cedar Bluff 46

Providence Christian 62, Emmanuel Christian 24

Rehobeth 44, Dale County 23

South Lamar 55, Berry 32

Southside-Gadsden 76, Greensboro 20

Springville 71, Ashville 17

Sulligent 51, Northside 19

University Charter 46, A.L. Johnson 33

Vina 57, Tremont High School, Miss. 45

Winterboro 63, Lincoln 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. Clair County vs. Homewood, ccd.

Thomasville vs. Greenville, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

