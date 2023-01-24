ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday's Scores

 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegan 42, Parchment 24

AuGres-Sims 56, Whittemore-Prescott 38

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 60, Alanson 10

Cadillac 54, Manton 31

Calumet 50, Marquette 44

Carney-Nadeau 60, North Central 31

Clare 60, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 30

DeWitt def. Lansing Everett, forfeit

Deckerville 42, Mayville 12

Detroit Cody 39, Detroit Denby 36

Dryden 62, Peck 22

Eddies 42, St. Joseph 33

FAITH HomeSchool 50, Bethany Christian 31

Farwell 43, Leroy Pine River 27

Grosse Ile 55, Milan 36

Holt 70, East Lansing 29

Jackson Lumen Christi 38, Homer 32

Kingston 60, Kinde-North Huron 17

Lansing Christian 50, Perry 27

Lansing Eastern 53, Lansing Sexton 27

Lansing Waverly 61, Okemos 44

Leland 54, Mesick 22

Lenawee Christian 56, Erie-Mason 40

Linden 54, Burton Genesee Christian 52

Mackinaw City 73, Boyne Falls 12

Maplewood Baptist 54, Ojibwe Charter 19

McBain Northern Michigan Christian 35, Brethren 30

Mendon 46, Calhoun Christian 14

Negaunee 56, Manistique 28

Olivet 39, Leslie 34

Ontonagon 58, Dollar Bay 43

Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 47, Watersmeet 42

Riverview 60, Flat Rock 34

Romeo 46, Auburn Hills Avondale 21

Springport 58, Battle Creek Pennfield 32

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 30, Notre Dame Prep 28

Stephenson 43, Chassell 29

Stockbridge 77, Vermontville Maple Valley 7

Tawas 42, Pinconning 23

Warren Cousino HS 47, Roseville 19

Waterford Our Lady 44, Livingston Christian 17

Watervliet 52, Hartford 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alba vs. Harbor Light Christian, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

