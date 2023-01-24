Monday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Betty Fairfax High School 96, Sierra Linda 15
Buckeye 68, Phoenix Washington 29
Campo Verde 52, Casteel High School 45
Canyon View 53, Verrado 23
Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 64, Scottsdale Chaparral 49
Douglas 50, Sahuarita 47
Eagar Round Valley 52, Keams Canyon Hopi 27
Flagstaff Coconino 51, Cottonwood Mingus 47
Ft. Thomas 53, Superior 20
Gilbert Leading Edge 75, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 21
Glendale 29, Glendale Independence 27
Glendale Deer Valley 64, Peoria 30
Goodyear Millenium 62, Desert Edge 27
Higley 53, Casa Grande 32
Joseph City 58, Cibecue 49
Lincoln 52, Phoenix School-Deaf 9
Nogales 52, Vail Cienega 41
North Valley Christian Academy 49, Mayer 33
Paradise Valley 48, Glendale Arizona IHS 41
Patagonia 40, San Simon 23
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 82, Glendale Apollo 24
Phoenix Country Day 71, Mountainside 16
Phoenix Moon Valley 53, Yuma 42
Phoenix Mountain Pointe 50, Williams Field 48
Phoenix North Canyon 51, Phoenix Central 48
Raymond S. Kellis 48, Peoria Centennial 37
Scottsdale Desert Mountain 63, Phoenix Horizon 27
Scottsdale Notre Dame 69, Youngker High School 29
Seligman 45, Salome 18
Sierra Vista Buena 56, Tucson Desert View 15
Tempe McClintock 77, Metro Tech 21
Tucson Catalina Foothills 70, Tucson Arizona IRHS 50
Tucson Palo Verde 63, Tucson Santa Rita 43
Tucson Salpointe 72, Rio Rico 20
Valley Vista 61, Tolleson 19
Wellton Antelope 45, Anthem Prep 34
Yuma Kofa 40, Glendale Copper Canyon 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Basis Charter -Flagstaff vs. Shonto, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
