Monday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beatrice 55, Nebraska City 12
Boyd County 46, Neligh-Oakdale 23
Burke, S.D. 50, Stuart 32
Central City 43, Madison 19
Central Valley 47, Riverside 33
Columbus 52, Hastings 33
Elkhorn Valley 57, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 29
Freeman 29, Johnson County Central 19
Holdrege 41, Cozad 36
Malcolm 67, Ralston 17
North Bend Central 47, Oakland-Craig 37
Sandhills Valley 52, Anselmo-Merna 47
Schuyler 28, Lexington 20
St. Mary’s 61, Gregory, S.D. 46
Summerland 44, Plainview 28
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 77, Gibbon 42
Wakefield 63, Homer 47
Wausa 44, Gayville-Volin, S.D. 30
Centennial Conference Tournament=
Bishop Neumann 75, Aquinas 36
Kearney Catholic 59, Omaha Concordia 26
CRC Tournament=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 60, Nebraska Lutheran 30
Cross County 49, Hampton 21
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=
Blair 39, Elkhorn 36
Waverly 58, Bennington 42
MNAC Tournament=
Sandhills/Thedford 41, Arthur County 21
Twin Loup 41, Mullen 35
RPAC Tournament=
East Division=
Consolation=
Medicine Valley 38, Bertrand 24
Semifinal=
Southern Valley 59, Cambridge 48
West Division=
Consolation=
Dundy County-Stratton 44, Maxwell 37
Semifinal=
Maywood-Hayes Center 65, Hitchcock County 23
Wauneta-Palisade 59, Paxton 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
