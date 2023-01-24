ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon Bond sentenced to 25 years in prison for deadly high-speed Burnsville crash

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- A 19-year-old man will serve 25 years in prison for his involvement in a crash that killed two people in April 2021.

Leon Bond was 17 at the time of the incident. Prosecutors fought to certify him as an adult, but the motion was denied. Bond is on juvenile probation until age 21 with several conditions.

He pleaded guilty earlier this month to third-degree murder in the crash that killed Tayler Garza, 22, and Dalton Ford, 22.

Charging documents say he was drag racing against his sister, Camille Dennis-Bond, when he crashed into a car that Garza and Ford were in. The posted speed limit in the area was 50 mph, but the crash reconstruction report concluded that Bond's car was going upwards of 100 mph at the point of impact.

Dennis-Bond was convicted of two counts of third-degree murder, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, and one count of criminal vehicular operation in December. She will be sentenced in March.

Bond will serve 150 months in prison consecutively for a total of 300 months in prison.

