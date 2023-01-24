Additional charges filed against man who shot, killed pregnant ex-fiancée

Newborn dies days after mother shot, killed outside Lakeville Amazon facility 00:29

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- A man who shot and killed his pregnant ex-fiancée earlier this month is facing additional charges after the baby died days later .

Donte McCray, 32, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Kyla O'Neal, 31, and Messiah O'Neal, who was 9-days-old.

Charging documents say O'Neal ended their relationship earlier in the day before he shot her in the Amazon warehouse parking lot in Lakeville.

On Jan. 8, O'Neal took McCray to work, and surveillance video shows McCray getting out of O'Neal's car and going to the back passenger side of the door. O'Neal then pulled the car away and reversed, pushing McCray backward.

McCray allegedly told officers he was angry when he was pushed back, and he raised his gun and shot O'Neal. He claimed not to know there was still a round in the chamber, police say.

McCray made his first appearance in court Monday in relation to the amended complaint. His next scheduled court appearance is on Feb. 16 at 8:30 a.m. in Hastings.

McCray's bail remains at $2 million with conditions.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224 .