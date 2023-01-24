ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeville, MN

Additional charges filed against man who shot, killed pregnant ex-fiancée

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HAI1l_0kOwps7C00

Newborn dies days after mother shot, killed outside Lakeville Amazon facility 00:29

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- A man who shot and killed his pregnant ex-fiancée earlier this month is facing additional charges after the baby died days later .

Donte McCray, 32, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Kyla O'Neal, 31, and Messiah O'Neal, who was 9-days-old.

Charging documents say O'Neal ended their relationship earlier in the day before he shot her in the Amazon warehouse parking lot in Lakeville.

MORE: Charges: Man shot pregnant ex-fiancé hours after the two broke up

On Jan. 8, O'Neal took McCray to work, and surveillance video shows McCray getting out of O'Neal's car and going to the back passenger side of the door. O'Neal then pulled the car away and reversed, pushing McCray backward.

McCray allegedly told officers he was angry when he was pushed back, and he raised his gun and shot O'Neal. He claimed not to know there was still a round in the chamber, police say.

McCray made his first appearance in court Monday in relation to the amended complaint. His next scheduled court appearance is on Feb. 16 at 8:30 a.m. in Hastings.

McCray's bail remains at $2 million with conditions.

--

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Daniel Holmgren Jr. charged with shooting White Bear Lake officer who was serving arrest warrant

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- The man accused of shooting and injuring a White Bear Lake officer on Tuesday night now faces multiple charges, including first-degree attempted murder.Daniel Loren Holmgren Jr., 33, was also charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and three counts of use of deadly force against a peace officer.Charging documents say Holmgren had failed to make a court appearance in connection to a pending domestic assault charge. Officers were serving a warrant, and during the arrest, Holmgren was allegedly hostile to officers, threatening to shoot them.A family member let four officers inside the home. The officers announced their presence and spoke to him through a bedroom door, but Holmgren refused to come out.Then Holmgren fired a gun multiple times, striking the officer in the leg, stomach, and pelvis, documents say. The officers returned fire, and multiple agencies responded to the apartment complex. Holmgren eventually surrendered after a standoff that lasted several hours. Law enforcement recovered a Smith and Wesson 9mm firearm from the bathroom next to the bedroom.First-degree attempted murder has a maximum sentence of 20 years, if Holmgren is found guilty.The officer who was shot underwent emergency surgery and is expected to recover, charging documents say.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Jurors find Cody Fohrenkam guilty of murder in Deshaun Hill's killing

MINNEAPOLIS -- The jury has found a man guilty of two felony counts in the shooting death of 15-year-old Deshaun Hill, who was a standout student-athlete at North High.Jurors deliberated for all of about an hour before reaching their guilty verdicts for 30-year-old Cody Fohrenkam -- second-degree with intent but not premeditated, and second-degree murder while committing a felony.Hill was shot and killed on Feb. 9, 2022, when students were encouraged to leave school early and attend a demonstration following the police killing of Amir Locke. Hill had left school, and prosecutors say surveillance video shows Fohrenkam walk past him moments before gun...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Jennifer Matter pleads guilty in death of baby boy found near Lake Pepin in 2003

RED WING, Minn. -- A Red Wing woman accused in the death of a baby found on the shores of Lake Pepin almost 20 years ago pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional murder.Jennifer Matter was charged in the case of her deceased baby boy discovered at the Methodist Campus Beach in Frontenac in December 2003. According to the complaint, Matter said she left the baby on the beach before driving away, and said she did not have a plan about leaving the baby in a safe place, but "hoped that someone in the nearby houses would find the baby."Matter was taken into custody on May 9, 2022. Law enforcement officials credited the hard work of investigators and scientific advances in solving the decades-old case.She could face up to 27 years and two months in prison, pursuant to 2003 Minnesota sentencing guidelines. Matter may argue for a downward departure from the presumptive sentence, and a sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 28.
RED WING, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 deputies struck by gunfire in Winsted identified

WINSTED, Minn. -- Authorities have identified the two deputies who were struck by gunfire when they tried to serve someone an arrest warrant earlier this week. The shootings allegedly happened in Winsted Monday morning. Deputies Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz had responded to a residence on Pheasant Run at about 11:30 a.m. that day.Investigators say the two were fired upon after they entered the premises; they then retreated and were taken to an area hospital, where they were treated and released.In the meantime, police waited for hours outside a residence they believed the suspect to be inside. After hours of no response, police used a robot to go inside the house and found him dead. That person's identity has yet to be released.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is in charge of investigating the incident. 
WINSTED, MN
Bring Me The News

18-year-old charged with murder in south Minneapolis bus stop killing

An 18-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of fatally shooting 31-year-old Derrick L. Harding-Reyes at a bus stop in south Minneapolis last month. Jose Cippirno Dominguez was charged Tuesday with one count of 2nd-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 21 shooting at the bus shelter near the intersection of 24th Street South and Nicollet Avenue South, at the north end of Eat Street.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS News

Minnesota woman pleads guilty to leaving newborn to die next to lake

A Minnesota woman admitted in a guilty plea Wednesday that she left her newborn baby boy to die on the shore of a lake in 2003, CBS Minnesota reported.Jennifer Matter, 50, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the baby's death. She will be sentenced April 28.Matter was arrested May 10, 2022, at her home in Belvidere Township outside Red Wing.Prosecutors have said DNA evidence also links Matter to a baby girl found dead by the Mississippi River in 1999. Matter has not been charged in that case.Teenagers found the baby boy's body Dec. 7, 2003, in Frontenac on the shore...
RED WING, MN
CBS Minnesota

18-year-old charged in fatal Minneapolis bus stop shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- An 18-year-old from Minneapolis has been charged in a fatal shooting that happened near a bus stop last month.The shooting happened Dec. 21 near Nicollet Avenue South and 24th Street East around 12:45 p.m. When officers arrived at the intersection, they found a man on the sidewalk with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died of his injury. He was later identified as 31-year-old Derrick Luke Harding-Reyes.Police say the victim and the shooter had a conversation. Video showed the suspect shooting Harding-Reyes in the head before fleeing. Officers used a K-9 to follow his path for several blocks.Investigators say...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Officer shot in White Bear Lake; 33-year-old man taken into custody

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- An officer was shot overnight, and people in the surrounding neighborhood were evacuated from their homes.Officers responded to the Lakewood Hills Apartments on Karth Road at around 10 p.m. They say that the suspect shot the officer three times in the midsection. He was taken to the hospital. The officer was not named but was described as a "veteran officer from the White Bear Lake Police Department."Police were eventually able to arrest the suspect, but only after several hours of attempts to get him to leave the apartment. He was described as a 33-year-old man...
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Closings arguments to begin in trial over Deshaun Hill's killing

MINNEAPOLIS -- A trial for a man accused of killing a Minneapolis teenager is close to going to the jury, with the defendant not taking the witness stand.Thirty-year-old Cody Fohrenkam is charged with second-degree murder, accused of killing 15-year-old Deshaun Hill, who was a standout student-athlete at North High.Hill was shot and killed on Feb. 9, 2022, when students were encouraged to leave school early and attend a demonstration following the police killing of Amir Locke. Hill had left school, and prosecutors say surveillance video shows Fohrenkam walk past him moments before gun shots rang out.On Thursday, the defense wrapped up its case, and closing...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Use-of-force expert explains why serving a warrant can be so dangerous

MINNEAPOLIS -- When a police officer is tasked to serve a warrant, for some, it's considered one of the most unpredictable assignments to have. Use-of-force expert Joe Dutton says officers are at the disadvantage when they're walking into someone's home who is wanted by police."Police officers are only reacting to the subject they're dealing with's actions," Dutton said. "Best they can, they'll be cautious, they'll be aware."In the past two days, three police officers attempting to serve warrants were shot by the person they were attempting to arrest.  Monday, In the city of Winsted, west of the Twin Cities, two sheriff's deputies...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kvsc.org

A Man Suspected Of Shooting Two Deputies in Winsted Is Dead

Authorities say a man suspected of shooting two deputies in the central Minnesota town of Winsted is dead. The shootings happened around midday Monday after the deputies went to the home to serve an arrest warrant. McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld says officers sent a robot and drones inside the...
WINSTED, MN
CBS Minnesota

School bus driver runs over 6-year-old's legs, leaves Brooklyn Park crash scene

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A 6-year-old boy was injured on Wednesday afternoon in a hit-and-run involving a school bus.Brooklyn Park police say the child's lower extremities were run over after the child was dropped off in a parking lot on the 8700 block of Edinbrook Crossing. The bus driver initially left the scene, but police later found the bus and the driver. In speaking with the driver, officers learned that they were unaware the bus had struck the child.There were no other children on the bus at the time.The boy is being treated at the hospital, and the injuries are not life threatening, police say. The incident is under investigation. 
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Man dies of gunshot wounds in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was shot and killed in north Minneapolis on Wednesday.Minneapolis police say officers responded to a ShotSpotter report on the 2200 block of Emerson Avenue North and arrived at the area to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds.The man, who police say was in his 40s, died at the scene. No one has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
116K+
Followers
27K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy