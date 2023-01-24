ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Sundance movie review: Refreshing 'Shortcomings' calls out obnoxious movie characters

By Fred Topel
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Shortcomings , which premiered Sunday at the Sundance Film Festival, calls out some of the negative qualities romantic-comedies often celebrate in their protagonists. Randall Park directs the refreshing take which suffers no fools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23XaMg_0kOwpqLk00
Justin H. Min and Sherry Cola star in "Shortcomings." Phot courtesy of Sundance Institute

Ben (Justin H. Min) and Miko (Ally Maki) are a couple in Berkeley, Calif. When Miko leaves for an internship in New York, Ben has a chance to see if other women will put up with him any more readily.

Like many romantic leads, Ben has strong opinions about why he's not where he wants to be in life and harsh judgments about others. Shortcomings does not pretend Ben is insightful and misunderstood.

Ben keeps telling people he's just joking when he's really just being mean. Shortcomings shows how hurtful sarcasm can be, and doesn't let Ben off the hook for what may have sounded like witty lines in his head. He also just interrupts people.

This isn't a new trope, either. Ethan Hawke 's character in Reality Bites traded in '90s slacker sarcasm, and Harry in When Harry Met Sally... was a know it all, so there's a long cinematic history of characters like Ben who nevertheless get the girl.

Ben is attracted to white women which upsets Miko when they are together. Ben's gay friend Alice (Sherry Cola) observes it too, and when he's single again, Ben pursues two different white women.

Autumn (Tavi Gevinson) works at the Berkeley Arts Theater which Ben manages. Ben meets Sasha (Debby Ryan) at a party Alice brings him too.

With these two encounters, Shortcomings shows the difference between a lust that's uncomfortably awkward and a natural connection that's just endearingly awkward as two interested parties figure out the new dynamic. Ben still gets in his own way with the latter, too.

The first cynical observation Shortcomings presents is when Ben attends a screening of an Asian rom-com. Ben resents the pressure to be happy for representation when it's still asking Asian talent and audiences to settle for white tropes.

At first, it seems like maybe Park has a beef with Crazy Rich Asians , or his own hit Netflix rom-com Always Be My Maybe . But, given the film soon reveals Ben as unsympathetic, perhaps he's meant to be an example of the cynics who can't even enjoy a good thing.

Adrian Tomine adapts his own graphic novel. Park keeps the pace moving. The film consists mostly of dialogue scenes and Park gives those scenes rhythm.

For fans of the traditional romantic-comedy, Shortcomings may be jarring but that's what makes it good. The history of superficial rom-coms deepens Shortcomings , and the next formulaic rom-com might even be richer after Shortcomings pointed out why it's unrealistic.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001 and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘You People’ on Netflix, in Which Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy Face Off in a Messy Culture-Clash Comedy

Jonah Hill co-writes, produces and stars in You People (now on Netflix) a very 2023 rom-com tackling thorny racial and cultural issues within the context of a classic families-feud-while-planning-the-wedding formula. Scripting alongside director Kenya Barris (creator of black-ish), Hill surrounds himself with considerable comedic talent, including rising stars Sam Jay, Lauren London and Molly Gordon, and gilded vets/former SNL comrades Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Eddie Murphy. Yes, it’s a somewhat rare Eddie Murphy sighting – he’s only been in four feature films in the past 10 years – which means the movie HAS to be good, right? With that much talent, it kinda better be!
MICHIGAN STATE
RadarOnline

Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Toxic Workplace’ Scandal Blamed For Putting Pressure On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before DJ's Suicide Death

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was under extreme pressure as a result of Ellen DeGeneres’ “toxic workplace” scandal in the weeks and months leading up to his suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.Boss’ close friend, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Todrick Hall, made the shocking claim on Wednesday – more than one month after Boss took his own life in a Los Angeles motel room at 40 years old.According to Hall, the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ faced pressure after Ellen’s workplace scandal particularly because he chose to stand by the 65-year-old comedian and talk show host despite the bombshell allegations against her.“People were looking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Decider.com

‘Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22’ Finds Former Oasis Singer Revisiting Past With Swagger And Even A Little Humility

“Mick Jagger wouldn’t be able to do this on his own. Bono wouldn’t be able to do this on his own. Fuckin’ Robert Plant wouldn’t be able to do this on his own…maybe Freddie Mercury… but he’s not here, is he?” So says Liam Gallagher, former Oasis singer, owner of a seemingly infinite supply of camouflage parkas and uncrowned yet uncontested King of The Lads upon his return to Knebworth, the epoch-making site of Oasis’ 1996 performances which saw them playing to a quarter of a million people over two nights. 26 years later, Gallagher would prove you can home again, selling out two shows on June 3 and 4, 2022, and playing to over 150,000 devoted fans.
ETOnline.com

Raven-Symoné Explains Why She Lets People Mispronounce Her Name

Raven-Symoné is revealing the correct pronunciation of her name. The 37-year-old actress recently took to TikTok to reveal that her name is not pronounced See-moan, but is rather pronounced See-moan-a. First, she shared a video of herself in the car, which featured text that read, "It's pronounced See-mon-ye." The...
HollywoodLife

Hilary Duff Says She’s ‘Optimistic’ Another ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Series Could Happen After Canceled Reboot

This is what dreams are made of! Hilary Duff appeared on the Jan. 26 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and revealed she’s not giving up on a potential Lizzie McGuire reboot. The early 2000s hit show had a reboot in the works in 2020, but it was later scrapped after Hilary and Disney disagreed with the direction they wanted to take her character in.
UPI News

In photos: Oprah Winfrey, Nikole Hannah-Jones attend 'The 1619 Project' premiere in LA

Oprah Winfrey, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and more attended the premiere of Hulu documentary series "The 1619 Project" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on January, 26, 2023. The series, executive produced by Winfrey and Hannah-Jones, is based on Hannah-Jones' concept of the same name, which explores the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TechCrunch

Disney+ advertisers will soon get Hulu’s ad targeting capabilities

When Disney+ launched its ad-supported tier last month, advertisers couldn’t target ads to specific audiences. By giving Disney+ advertisers access to Hulu’s ad-targeting tools, they can learn a user’s age, gender, and geo-location, which will likely help advertisers make more effective ads and bring in more revenue for both the ad agencies and Disney.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
524K+
Followers
72K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy