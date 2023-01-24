The basketball game played by Texas and Oklahoma at the Moody Center on Wednesday could be one for the record books.

Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson has knocked down 495 3-pointers in her five-year college career. That is two shy of the NCAA-record 497 3-pointers that Ohio State's Kelsey Mitchell made from 2015-18.

As No. 14 Oklahoma has compiled a 16-2 record this season, Robertson is hitting 2.72 3-pointers per game. In her career, Robertson has played Texas eight times, and she has made 20 3-pointers in those games.

Opposing teams are making 4.4 3-pointers per game this winter against Texas (14-6, 5-2). Just five players − UConn's Azzi Fudd, South Florida's Sammie Puisis, Kansas State's Jaelyn Glenn, Texas Tech's Bre'Amber Scott and Baylor's Sarah Andrews − have hit at least four deep shots in a single game against the Longhorns.

In case you were wondering, 293 is the career record for made 3-pointers at Texas. Danielle Viglione sank that many behind-the-arch shots from 1993-97.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Can Texas prevent Oklahoma's Taylor Robertson from making NCAA basketball history?