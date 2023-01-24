Can Texas prevent Oklahoma's Taylor Robertson from making NCAA basketball history?
The basketball game played by Texas and Oklahoma at the Moody Center on Wednesday could be one for the record books.
Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson has knocked down 495 3-pointers in her five-year college career. That is two shy of the NCAA-record 497 3-pointers that Ohio State's Kelsey Mitchell made from 2015-18.
As No. 14 Oklahoma has compiled a 16-2 record this season, Robertson is hitting 2.72 3-pointers per game. In her career, Robertson has played Texas eight times, and she has made 20 3-pointers in those games.
Opposing teams are making 4.4 3-pointers per game this winter against Texas (14-6, 5-2). Just five players − UConn's Azzi Fudd, South Florida's Sammie Puisis, Kansas State's Jaelyn Glenn, Texas Tech's Bre'Amber Scott and Baylor's Sarah Andrews − have hit at least four deep shots in a single game against the Longhorns.
In case you were wondering, 293 is the career record for made 3-pointers at Texas. Danielle Viglione sank that many behind-the-arch shots from 1993-97.
