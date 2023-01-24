What would you want in a mini-console? (pic: Sony) The Friday letter page asks why Nintendo does not buy more developers, as the reader is confused over The Last of Us view. Second attempt Considering the mess Sony made with PS Plus Premium, I wonder if they might be tempted to try and make another mini-console? The PS1 one was very bad, but apparently it was a rush job that didn’t take full advantage of the full company. So they would like to play PlayStation 2 so they might take care of the all necessary games and make sure they have all the necessary emulation.

15 HOURS AGO