Dynamo Kyiv Rapid Vienna Watch the live broadcast of the game ‘Friendly matches’ 24.01.2023 Football on Aroged

Beasley Esports revealed a brand new partnership this week – teaming together with the Army West Point Esports in a new deal. If you don’t like this group, Beasley Esports owns the Houston Outlaws in Overwatch League, and the Team AXLE in the Rocket League Championship Series. They revealed today they joined forces with the US Military Academy at West Point. They have their own esports division where the soldiers compete in a number of games. As part of the new partnership, the coaches of Team AXLE will work together to “provide strategic coaching and training to the Army West Point cadets,” which competes at weekly tournaments, the National Esport Collegiate Conference (NECC) and compete at highly competitive esports organizations before the end of the Spring. That Army has decided to get them better. We got several quotes about the new partnership below.

2 DAYS AGO