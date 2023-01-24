Read full article on original website
TikTok reportedly threatened to terminate remote employees who don't live near their assigned office location
TikTok is requiring employees to live near their assigned offices, The Information reported Monday, as part of a broader crackdown on remote work.
Google Employees Publicize Heartless Axing After Multiple 15-Year Employees Canned Via Email: 'What A Slap In The Face'
Alphabet Inc GOOG investors were happy to see the tech giant announce layoffs last week as the stock shot higher on the news, but the impacted employees didn't share the same sentiment. Several exiting staff members expressed discontent with the way they were canned, to put it lightly. What Happened:...
A top tech analyst just warned another 15% to 20% of big tech employees could be laid off over the next 6 months
Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., during the company's Ignite Spotlight event in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Big tech giants have laid off tens of thousands of employees over the past few months as recession fears, persistent inflation, and rising interest rates continue to weigh on earnings results. The likes of Google, Amazon, and Meta have let go of nearly 40,000 employees combined.
Spotify's CEO sent a memo announcing layoffs. It also contained 'a powerful example of toxic positivity.'
Daniel Ek would have been wise to display empathy and explain how cutting about 6% of Spotify employees would help strengthen the company as a whole.
I'm Microsoft's former VP of HR. Here are the 3 types of employees most at risk during layoffs — and the 2 that are safest.
Chris Williams ranks employees who are most likely to get laid off in a recession and advises keeping your résumé updated regardless of your risk.
A laid-off Google employee says she went to Disneyland to 'eat her feelings' after being locked out of her company systems
TikToker Nicole Tsai found out that she was one of the 12,000 Google employees caught in the latest slew of tech layoffs
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
‘I’m devastated. I’m sad, angry’: Laid-off Google employees vent about being unable to say goodbye to colleagues and feeling ‘blindsided’ by ‘random’ culling
Several laid-off Google employees took to social media to share their anger and bewilderment about losing their jobs.
An engineer laid off after over 16 years at Google says 'faceless' tech giants see staff as '100% disposable'
Justin Moore, an engineering manager, said he found out he'd been laid off via an automated account deactivation and received no other communication.
A Google software engineer says it was a 'slap in the face' to find out he was laid off via email after 20 years at the company
Jeremy Joslin, who had worked at Google since 2003, said he got a generic email and no mangers contacted him: "It's as if I dropped off the grid."
Rage applying: Workers and hiring managers should carefully consider decisions made based on 'short-term emotions,' experts say
"Rage applying" to other jobs when mad at your current employer is a "flight-or-flight" response, experts say. But quitting isn't always the right move.
I got laid off from Amazon. The lack of transparency about why certain people were let go made the whole process extremely robotic.
On Wednesday, Amazon informed thousands of employees that their roles were eliminated following layoffs from other big tech companies.
Some Google employees didn't realize they were laid off until their badges wouldn't let them into the office
Google notified 12,000 employees of their fate by overnight email, but those that didn't check their inbox got a tough surprise when swiping in.
Welcome to post-layoff Google — starting with a tense, all-hands meeting
Googlers were told to wait until Monday's town hall to ask questions: Why didn't managers know about the layoffs? Is leadership foregoing bonuses and pay raises? And other questions were raised.
