Waco, TX

baylorlariat.com

Baylor’s wake team aims for strong community through competition, events

Founded in 2009, and ranked third nationally, Baylor’s Wake team strives to do more than just competing, they work on building a strong community and create lifelong friendships. The Woodlands junior Madison Breaux, vice president of the wake team, said her role in the team is to coordinate events....
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Adderall shortage strikes Baylor, SLC responds by offering coping strategies

The shortage of adderall — a stimulant typically prescribed for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy — is impacting the entire country, and Baylor is not exempt since coming back from winter break. While the announcement came from the Food and Drug Administration on Oct. 12, 2022,...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Textbook costs should be included in tuition, not fine print

This semester, I spent almost $500 on my books. Not only did that charge take a hit to my bank account, it also impacted my mental health. Trying to dissect my complicated syllabi in order to determine what books were even worth buying only left me with anxiety. College textbooks...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Homeless community asks for new involvement from students

McLennan County’s homeless rates fluctuate over the years and many remain struggling to find housing constantly. There are many stigmas that exist regarding homelessness. The homeless community has a different message to Baylor students about the type of aid they need. According to Data USA, out of McLennan County’s...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Fostering grandparent program comes to Central Texas

CENTRAL, Texas — Editor's Note |The video above and below are previous segments on child advocacy programs. A foster grandparent mentoring program is coming to the Central Texas area. With funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the district says, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced that...
KILLEEN, TX
baylorlariat.com

BIC Admissions Analyst departs BIC office for graduate school after six years

After approximately six years of being in the Baylor Interdisciplinary Core department, Diana Castillo, BIC admissions analyst, is saying goodbye to her role to pursue her dreams of becoming a social worker. After many days of cheerfully greeting the BIC students who came into the Morrison Hall offices for their...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

What to Do in Waco: Jan. 28-Feb. 3

Newsies Jr. and Annie Jr. | Jan. 26-29 | Waco Civic Theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive | This is WTC’s first Youth Theater double feature, with two iconic and familiar musicals on the playbill. Baylor men’s basketball vs. Arkansas | Jan. 28 | 3 p.m. | Ferrell Center, 1900...
WACO, TX
US105

Pics – Dream Home In Killeen Texas Has Everything

Believe it or not, this mansion is right off Highway 195 between Ding Dong and Killeen, Texas. It sits on over 40 acres of fenced property, and features over 4,000 feet of living space in the with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms in the main house alone. You can enjoy hiking, lounging, swimming, and a host of other outdoor living experiences.
KILLEEN, TX
baylorlariat.com

Capturing his passion: Freshman turns photography hobby into business

“Together let’s create something that lasts,” reads Chanhassen, Minn., freshman Brandon Mosley’s photography website. Mosley has been behind the lens for much longer than he has been at Baylor. Initially, his talents with the camera didn’t start because of his desire to start a business, but sprung from a passion for visual storytelling he discovered as a kid.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Baylor assures security a week after student is carjacked at gunpoint

In a Presidential Perspective sent out Thursday, Baylor assured its students, faculty and staff of the security measures in place to keep them safe on and off campus. The announcement comes just over a week after a Fort Collins, Colo., junior had her car stolen at gunpoint four blocks from campus.
WACO, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Copperas Cove holds town hall for discussions on preparing for upcoming solar eclipse

Second town hall meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26, 5:30 p.m. at the Copperas Cove Civic Center. A handful of business owners and city employees attended the business town hall held last Thursday evening at the Civic Center to discuss next year’s total solar eclipse. The meeting was the first of two, with a second meeting held last evening as part of the Chamber of Commerce’s monthly business mixer.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KWTX

Water “purification” to be done in certain Bell County cities during the entire month of February: Your water may smell/taste different

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Starting Feb. 1, the Bell County Water Control & Improvement District No. 1 will start its water treatment process. The process involves removing certain disinfectants found in the water, soloing out any unwanted bacteria’s and adding fresh disinfectants that keeps the water clean. Disinfection...
BELL COUNTY, TX

