baylorlariat.com
Baylor’s wake team aims for strong community through competition, events
Founded in 2009, and ranked third nationally, Baylor’s Wake team strives to do more than just competing, they work on building a strong community and create lifelong friendships. The Woodlands junior Madison Breaux, vice president of the wake team, said her role in the team is to coordinate events....
baylorlariat.com
Adderall shortage strikes Baylor, SLC responds by offering coping strategies
The shortage of adderall — a stimulant typically prescribed for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy — is impacting the entire country, and Baylor is not exempt since coming back from winter break. While the announcement came from the Food and Drug Administration on Oct. 12, 2022,...
baylorlariat.com
Textbook costs should be included in tuition, not fine print
This semester, I spent almost $500 on my books. Not only did that charge take a hit to my bank account, it also impacted my mental health. Trying to dissect my complicated syllabi in order to determine what books were even worth buying only left me with anxiety. College textbooks...
baylorlariat.com
Homeless community asks for new involvement from students
McLennan County’s homeless rates fluctuate over the years and many remain struggling to find housing constantly. There are many stigmas that exist regarding homelessness. The homeless community has a different message to Baylor students about the type of aid they need. According to Data USA, out of McLennan County’s...
baylorlariat.com
‘Down but not out’: Tru Jamaica finds temporary home on campus after fire
“Tempting Texas tummies with a taste of Jamaica” — a fun tagline, a clever use of alliteration, but more than anything, an indication of the values that really make Tru Jamaica special. From the very beginning, it was just as much about the community as it was about...
Fostering grandparent program comes to Central Texas
CENTRAL, Texas — Editor's Note |The video above and below are previous segments on child advocacy programs. A foster grandparent mentoring program is coming to the Central Texas area. With funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the district says, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced that...
KWTX
Sleep in Heavenly Peace, nonprofit that builds beds for children in need, opens chapter in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local nonprofit is working to make sure kids in need in the area have a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads and they’re asking for help as the need is great. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a national nonprofit dedicated to building, assembling...
Community members are concerned about the City of Temple's internal diversity program
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple community members are concerned about the city's internal diversity program, even though the City of Temple says they are working to promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Temple residents are concerned the city isn't doing enough, claiming there's no longer a DEI Commission. "When people...
baylorlariat.com
BIC Admissions Analyst departs BIC office for graduate school after six years
After approximately six years of being in the Baylor Interdisciplinary Core department, Diana Castillo, BIC admissions analyst, is saying goodbye to her role to pursue her dreams of becoming a social worker. After many days of cheerfully greeting the BIC students who came into the Morrison Hall offices for their...
Temple High graduate is making Valentine's Day gift baskets for teachers, parents
TEMPLE, Texas — The holidays aren't easy for everyone. 17-year-old Aniyah Smith is doing her part to ease any burden for some teachers and parents trying to celebrate Valentine's Day. "As a student I definitely know and I have watched like my fellow classmates or other teachers," says Smith,...
News Channel 25
'100 volunteers': Central Texas coalition performing homeless count, handing out food
CENTRAL TEXAS — The Central Texas Homeless Coalition is going the extra mile this week to do a homeless count and distribute some much-needed necessities. George Losoya, Director for area aging in Central Texas, works with the group. Losoya said in part, "It's really critical that we do a...
baylorlariat.com
What to Do in Waco: Jan. 28-Feb. 3
Newsies Jr. and Annie Jr. | Jan. 26-29 | Waco Civic Theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive | This is WTC’s first Youth Theater double feature, with two iconic and familiar musicals on the playbill. Baylor men’s basketball vs. Arkansas | Jan. 28 | 3 p.m. | Ferrell Center, 1900...
KWTX
Temple horse rescue farm may be forced to close its doors permanently
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Peaceful Acres, a horse rescue farm in Temple, announced it is unable to take in any more rescues at this time due to rising costs and a lack of funding. Sherry Stewart, the owner of the farm, opened its doors in 2017, hoping to “pay it...
City of Waco set to consider options for Lions Park
The fencing is down and the amusement park is gone. Waco Lions Park, once home to 'Kiddieland', is open once again.
Pics – Dream Home In Killeen Texas Has Everything
Believe it or not, this mansion is right off Highway 195 between Ding Dong and Killeen, Texas. It sits on over 40 acres of fenced property, and features over 4,000 feet of living space in the with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms in the main house alone. You can enjoy hiking, lounging, swimming, and a host of other outdoor living experiences.
baylorlariat.com
Capturing his passion: Freshman turns photography hobby into business
“Together let’s create something that lasts,” reads Chanhassen, Minn., freshman Brandon Mosley’s photography website. Mosley has been behind the lens for much longer than he has been at Baylor. Initially, his talents with the camera didn’t start because of his desire to start a business, but sprung from a passion for visual storytelling he discovered as a kid.
KWTX
The four-day school week: Has Academy ISD sparked a trend in other Central Texas schools?
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After Academy ISD’s recent announcement to move to a four-day school week in the 2023-2024 school year, other Central Texas schools are weighing in on whether they’ll make the same decision. KWTX spoke with districts in Killeen, Temple, Copperas Cove, Waco, Salado and Jarrell....
baylorlariat.com
Baylor assures security a week after student is carjacked at gunpoint
In a Presidential Perspective sent out Thursday, Baylor assured its students, faculty and staff of the security measures in place to keep them safe on and off campus. The announcement comes just over a week after a Fort Collins, Colo., junior had her car stolen at gunpoint four blocks from campus.
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove holds town hall for discussions on preparing for upcoming solar eclipse
Second town hall meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26, 5:30 p.m. at the Copperas Cove Civic Center. A handful of business owners and city employees attended the business town hall held last Thursday evening at the Civic Center to discuss next year’s total solar eclipse. The meeting was the first of two, with a second meeting held last evening as part of the Chamber of Commerce’s monthly business mixer.
KWTX
Water “purification” to be done in certain Bell County cities during the entire month of February: Your water may smell/taste different
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Starting Feb. 1, the Bell County Water Control & Improvement District No. 1 will start its water treatment process. The process involves removing certain disinfectants found in the water, soloing out any unwanted bacteria’s and adding fresh disinfectants that keeps the water clean. Disinfection...
