The New River Dredging project is nearing its eastern terminus at the weir behind Walmart in Gonzales. Plans call for removal of the weir to be replaced by a tilting weir. Overall the project includes approximately 2.7 miles worth of dredging to end at the new tilting weir, .5 miles or so done by the parish with a control structure at Smith Bayou (near its confluence with New River and linking to the Bayou Goudine system). The parish dredged New River from Smith Bayou to Bayou Goudine pursuant to an Emergency Declaration in place with a Gulf of Mexico storm menacing south Louisiana in mid-June, 2021.

GONZALES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO