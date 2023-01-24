ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NFL world reacts to AFC Championship betting line shift

By Matt Clapp
The Comeback
The Comeback
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MoiL4_0kOwmdN800

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will square off for a highly anticipated AFC Championship Game rematch on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Cincinnati throttled the Buffalo Bills 27-10 as a six-point road underdog in the AFC Divisional Round, while the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs held off the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 at home.

After the Bengals’ blowout victory on Sunday, the Chiefs opened as up to three-point favorites — depending on the sportsbook — over Cincinnati in the AFC Championship Game . However, the betting line featured eye-opening movement on Monday.

The Bengals have gone from underdogs to up to 1.5-point favorites to beat the Chiefs in Kansas City.

That’s quite a shift in one day, and there could be several reasons for the line movement.

The health of Patrick Mahomes stands out as potentially a huge reason, of course. Mahomes missed some time during Saturday’s win — and was replaced by Chad Henne, who led a 98-yard touchdown drive — due to a high-ankle sprain that did not look pretty.

Mahomes said after the game that he’ll be “good to go”, and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid downplayed the severity of the injury on Monday. But, it’s hard to ever completely trust coachspeak on such topics, and oddsmakers may have heard more details on the injury, to go with bettors being skeptical.

And then it’s possible that the betting community is just buying more into the Bengals’ success. After all, the Bengals won this same AFC Championship matchup in Kansas City on Jan. 30, 2022, and as seven-point underdogs. Joe Burrow and company have shown to step up on the big stage in brutal road environments, with the most recent example featuring remarkable dominance in Sunday’s win over the Bills.

Mahomes at less than 100%, to go with Burrow and the Bengals looking so good, have likely been the main reasons for substantial line shift.

Here’s a peek at how NFL fans and the betting world have reacted to the Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship Game line movement:

This will be an interesting line to track ahead of Sunday’s kickoff. The winner will take on either the San Francisco 49ers or Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII .

The post NFL world reacts to AFC Championship betting line shift appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sportszion.com

Bills QB Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Brittany Williams posts series of fun-looking photos despite loss vs Bengals

The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen were anticipated to compete for their first Super Bowl victory this season, but it did not happen. Despite their best efforts, including MVP favorite QB Allen, the Bills were defeated 27-10 by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Divisional Round. Following their loss, Allen inevitably faced heavy criticism on social media and TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Aaron Rodgers, Jets news

Earlier this month, New York Jets team owner Woody Johnson revealed that he would be willing to pay the necessary price to bring in an elite quarterback this offseason, and that’s led to some speculation and reports that the Jets could be interested in trading for Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. And the Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Aaron Rodgers, Jets news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com

Chiefs suffer important loss before kickoff vs. Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will once again meet in the AFC Championship this weekend. The matchup looks to be one of two high-flying offenses that have gotten great performances by their defense during the postseason. Joe Burrow versus Patrick Mahomes is always a matchup to get excited for if you’re a football fan.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bossip

Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
The Comeback

Deion Sanders goes back on major promise

New Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders must go back on a major promise. “Never,” Sanders responded in 2017 when asked if he would ever return to Nike, the company that helped turn his persona into what it is today. That statement, however, was before Sanders became the next head coach of the Buffaloes. The Read more... The post Deion Sanders goes back on major promise appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOULDER, CO
The Comeback

Raiders legend doesn’t want Tom Brady on team

The Las Vegas Raiders are viewed as one of the most likely landing spots if Tom Brady continues playing. Raiders great Tim Brown would prefer the G.O.A.T. quarterback not suit up in black-and-silver. Speaking on the Maggie & Perloff show on CBS Sports Radio and SiriusXM Wednesday, the Hall of Fame wide receiver said Las Read more... The post Raiders legend doesn’t want Tom Brady on team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
atozsports.com

Chiefs’ weird gamble blows up in their face

On Tuesday the Chiefs made one of the weirdest gambles we have seen in quite some time. You may have seen by now that the Chiefs and Bengals are playing chess against each other, and the Bengals just made one of the sneakiest moves one could make. Kansas City let...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Bills Said About Ja'Marr Chase

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane had his annual end-of-the-season press conference on Tuesday.  It came just two days after the Bills' season came to an end when they lost 27-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals. During the presser, Beane was asked about the Bengals' roster and if there was ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

New, huge Jimmy Garoppolo update revealed

Don’t expect Jimmy Garoppolo to be ready for the NFC Championship Game. While the San Francisco 49ers quarterback returned to practice in a walking boot earlier this week, he’s not nearly ready enough to go yet. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the media and provided a new update on the injured quarterback. NFL Network Read more... The post New, huge Jimmy Garoppolo update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

Unlikely Kansas City Chiefs star speaks out

Even though Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is just a rookie who was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, he’s been undoubtedly one of the team’s most important players this year, leading the team in rushing this season. And after a dominant regular season, he’s looking forward to this Read more... The post Unlikely Kansas City Chiefs star speaks out appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Andy Reid provides massive Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, and perhaps the biggest storyline before the game is the status of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain in their Divisional Round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on a play where Read more... The post Andy Reid provides massive Patrick Mahomes update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Deadline

Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Kurt Warner's Question

These days, it seems like the sports world is filled with loud and confrontational commentary, and that's something former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner just can't support.  On Wednesday, the Hall of Famer brought up a fair question regarding the current state of analysis. "When did we decide ...
The Comeback

Aaron Rodgers announces plans for next week

Aaron Rodgers made some new comments on his immediate future during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. Unfortunately for Green Bay Packers fans, it doesn’t have much, if anything, to do with his future under center. “I’m gonna play in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am next week,” Rodgers said via The Pat Read more... The post Aaron Rodgers announces plans for next week appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to shocking Coach of the Year snub

NFL Coach of the Year award winners inexplicably snubbed Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll from being a finalist for the award. The NFL world learned of the coaching candidates up for the award on Wednesday. The NFL announced that Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, New York Giants coach Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Coach of the Year snub appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SEATTLE, WA
The Comeback

The Comeback

58K+
Followers
1K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy