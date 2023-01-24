Read full article on original website
Stauber wins again, Blackhawks beat Flames 5-1
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Two games into his NHL career, Blackhawks rookie goaltender Jaxson Stauber is playing like a poised veteran. Stauber stopped 34 shots for his second consecutive win and 13 players contributed a point as Chicago beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 Thursday night.
Vatrano's hat trick, big 3rd period help Ducks stun Avs 5-3
DENVER (AP) — Frank Vatrano scored three goals, Adam Henrique and Mason McTavish scored 24 seconds apart in the third period and the Anaheim Ducks rallied from a two-goal deficit to stun Colorado 5-3 on Thursday night and snap the Avalanche's six-game winning streak. Trailing 3-1, Vatrano scored his...
Schmaltz has hat trick to back Vejmelka in Coyotes' 5-0 win
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz had his first NHL hat trick, Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves for his third shutout of the season and the Arizona Coyotes beat the St. Louis Blues 5-0 on Thursday night. Schmaltz scored twice in a three-minute span midway through the second period,...
Maple Leafs' Matthews out at least 3 weeks with knee injury
Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews will miss at least three weeks with a sprained knee. The team announced the reigning MVP's anticipated absence Friday, two days after Matthews was injured in Toronto's victory against the New York Rangers.
Duchene's goal, assist lead Predators to 6-4 win over Devils
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored a third-period goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Cody Glass, Cole Smith, Mikael Granlund, Filip Forsberg and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which has won...
Boldy, Zuccarello lead Wild past Flyers 3-2 in OT
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello scored in overtime, Matt Boldy had two goals and the Minnesota Wild returned home with a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves for Minnesota, which had lost three in a row and was 1-3...
Sabres hold off Jets 3-2 for 5th straight victory
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Thompson scored his 34th goal of the season and stretched his points streak to six games. He has three goals and seven assists during the streak.
