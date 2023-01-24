ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
If DeMeco Ryans goes to Texans, Broncos' head coaching search looks even worse

Who would have thought that Nathaniel Hackett would land on his feet before the Denver Broncos did?. The Broncos fired Hackett, who was hired as the New York Jets' offensive coordinator this week, with two games left during his lone season as their head coach. That starting an important coaching search. It was the first big moment for new owner and CEO Greg Penner, whose ownership group bought the team last spring for $4.65 billion.
