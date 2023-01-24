Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
$180M in federal funding to help expand affordable, high-speed internet access in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big investment of federal funds will help Kentucky expand internet access. Kentucky is getting more than $180 million from the U.S. Department of Treasury. The commonwealth is one of four states getting additional American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds targeted toward increasing affordable, high-speed internet. Kentucky's...
kentuckytoday.com
Economic development bringing more jobs to Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Economic development efforts topped Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly press conference on Thursday, including the announcement of another new company locating in Kentucky that is part of the electric vehicle battery industry. Five companies received preliminary approval for incentives to locate in the state during...
WKYT 27
Kentuckians at greater risk of high Radon exposure
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - January is Radon Awareness Month, and although the month is coming to a close, it’s important to keep radon in the conversation year-round. If you don’t know what radon is, it’s a colorless, odorless, tasteless radioactive gas that emanates from the ground, and depending on the geology of where you live in Kentucky and the construction of your house, you could be putting yourself at risk of lung cancer, without even knowing it.
kentuckytoday.com
Governor urges Ky. communities to get ‘Recovery Ready’
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear in encouraging communities across Kentucky to strengthen their fight against the drug epidemic by having them apply for certification as a “Recovery Ready Community.”. In June 2022, the governor announced the creation of the Recovery Ready Communities program. Since then, the...
wdrb.com
Ohio company advertising medical marijuana cards in Kentucky causing confusion about what's legal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Ohio company is now advertising medical marijuana certifications in Kentucky. This comes after Gov. Andy Beshear's order to pardon medical marijuana users. But medical advocates and legislators are pushing back on Kentuckians paying for services. Duber Medical recently expanded from Ohio to Kentucky. On the...
New $5 Million Distillery Startup Creating New Jobs in Western Kentucky
A new distillery with a $5 million price tag attached to the project is planned for western Kentucky, bringing with it a dozen new full-time jobs. Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear shared the news that Henderson Distilling Co. plans to jump into the world of distilling Kentucky bourbon. The new startup will reportedly be located in Henderson County, Kentucky, and will create 12 new full-time jobs.
Laws Regarding What You Can and Cannot Do at Kentucky Rest Areas
Some of the memories I enjoy of our family vacations when I was a kid revolve around rest areas. Yes, I know, there's nothing exciting about a rest area. I get it. But you're not me. I enjoy road travel SO much, even rest areas--a necessary part of such activities--are part and parcel of a good trip.
WSAZ
W.Va. House seeks to bolster foster care advocate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With more than 6,000 children in foster care, the West Virginia House of Delegates is looking to bolster oversight of the state’s foster care system. The House Health and Human Resources Committee advanced legislation Thursday to strengthen the role of the state’s foster care ombudsman....
WTVQ
Governor Andy Beshear responds to incident at Warren Juvenile Detention Center
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — As the focus remains on the Department of Juvenile Justice, Governor Andy Beshear giving an update on the status of the proposed changes he announced last week. “We’ve acted and we will continue to act, we will continue to take steps to make this into...
wkms.org
Ky. egg producers facing disease outbreak, inflation amid price surge
A widespread outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) is one of several reasons cited by industry experts for a surge in egg prices over the last year. Now, Kentucky poultry farmers are working to better protect their flocks from disease. This nationwide loss of chickens – one of the...
Trucker after $1M Kentucky win: ‘What does Kentucky Fried Chicken have to do with this?’
KFC did in fact not have anything to do with this big win.
wpsdlocal6.com
KY Colonels file suit seeking damages, claim trademark infringement
PADUCAH, KY — Widely known nonprofit, The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, filed a suit in District Court Wednesday, seeking damages for alleged deceptive use of the organization's historical trademark. According to a Thursday release, HOKC is accusing "unaffiliated organizations, websites, and social media identities" of using deceptively using...
WLKY.com
Marijuana activists warn against so-called 'cannabis cards' in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They're called "cannabis cards" and they promise "medical cannabis certification." Advertisements for them have been popping up on billboards, social media and even television stations in Kentucky. There's only one problem. Cannabis activists say they won't keep you from getting arrested if you get pulled over...
kentuckytoday.com
Church leaders rallying support for “Abolition of Abortion in Kentucky” proposal
PETERSBURG, Ky. (KT) – More than 300 Kentucky pastors and other church leaders from different denominations met Wednesday in the Creation Museum for a listen-and-learn presentation from the “End Abortion Now” organization which is pushing legislation it hopes will abolish abortion in the commonwealth. Freshman state Rep....
Most common jobs 150 years ago in Kentucky
Take a look at a list of the most common jobs in Kentucky 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census.
wdrb.com
Most recent Kentucky deer harvest among the highest in years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a good deer hunting season in Kentucky. According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, 144,506 deer were harvested from early September to Jan. 16, making the 2022-2023 season the highest total since 2019, and the fourth most in a season for the past decade.
Kentucky nurse under investigation in connection to federal crime ring
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky nurse is under investigation in connection to a federal operation dubbed 'Operation Nightingale.'. According to federal officials, the scheme involved executives from three Florida-based nursing schools who allegedly sold over 7,600 bogus nursing diplomas for about $15,000 each. The fake diplomas allowed nursing students...
lanereport.com
Beware predatory cannabis businesses in Kentucky selling medical cards
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (Kentucky NORML) is warning Kentuckians to be cautious of businesses in the state that are selling medical cannabis cards or certifications for exorbitant prices. While Kentucky does not currently have a medical cannabis...
College Heights Herald
Price on Politics: Medical Cannabis in Kentucky
The legalization of marijuana in any form has long been a contentious issue in Kentucky and across the United States. At the federal level, marijuana has been illegal since 1937. Cannabis is also illegal in all forms in the commonwealth, though the law has been relaxed in recent years. In...
lanereport.com
North American Stainless creating 70 FT jobs with $244 million expansion
FRANKFORT, Ky. — North American Stainless (NAS), the largest fully integrated stainless steel producer in the United States, announced the company would expand its presence in the commonwealth with an addition to its 4.4 million-square-foot facility in Carroll County, creating 70 new full-time jobs with a $244 million investment.
