Kentucky State

kentuckytoday.com

Economic development bringing more jobs to Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Economic development efforts topped Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly press conference on Thursday, including the announcement of another new company locating in Kentucky that is part of the electric vehicle battery industry. Five companies received preliminary approval for incentives to locate in the state during...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Kentuckians at greater risk of high Radon exposure

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - January is Radon Awareness Month, and although the month is coming to a close, it’s important to keep radon in the conversation year-round. If you don’t know what radon is, it’s a colorless, odorless, tasteless radioactive gas that emanates from the ground, and depending on the geology of where you live in Kentucky and the construction of your house, you could be putting yourself at risk of lung cancer, without even knowing it.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Governor urges Ky. communities to get ‘Recovery Ready’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear in encouraging communities across Kentucky to strengthen their fight against the drug epidemic by having them apply for certification as a “Recovery Ready Community.”. In June 2022, the governor announced the creation of the Recovery Ready Communities program. Since then, the...
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

New $5 Million Distillery Startup Creating New Jobs in Western Kentucky

A new distillery with a $5 million price tag attached to the project is planned for western Kentucky, bringing with it a dozen new full-time jobs. Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear shared the news that Henderson Distilling Co. plans to jump into the world of distilling Kentucky bourbon. The new startup will reportedly be located in Henderson County, Kentucky, and will create 12 new full-time jobs.
HENDERSON, KY
WSAZ

W.Va. House seeks to bolster foster care advocate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With more than 6,000 children in foster care, the West Virginia House of Delegates is looking to bolster oversight of the state’s foster care system. The House Health and Human Resources Committee advanced legislation Thursday to strengthen the role of the state’s foster care ombudsman....
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

KY Colonels file suit seeking damages, claim trademark infringement

PADUCAH, KY — Widely known nonprofit, The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, filed a suit in District Court Wednesday, seeking damages for alleged deceptive use of the organization's historical trademark. According to a Thursday release, HOKC is accusing "unaffiliated organizations, websites, and social media identities" of using deceptively using...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Marijuana activists warn against so-called 'cannabis cards' in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They're called "cannabis cards" and they promise "medical cannabis certification." Advertisements for them have been popping up on billboards, social media and even television stations in Kentucky. There's only one problem. Cannabis activists say they won't keep you from getting arrested if you get pulled over...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Most recent Kentucky deer harvest among the highest in years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a good deer hunting season in Kentucky. According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, 144,506 deer were harvested from early September to Jan. 16, making the 2022-2023 season the highest total since 2019, and the fourth most in a season for the past decade.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Kentucky nurse under investigation in connection to federal crime ring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky nurse is under investigation in connection to a federal operation dubbed 'Operation Nightingale.'. According to federal officials, the scheme involved executives from three Florida-based nursing schools who allegedly sold over 7,600 bogus nursing diplomas for about $15,000 each. The fake diplomas allowed nursing students...
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

Beware predatory cannabis businesses in Kentucky selling medical cards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (Kentucky NORML) is warning Kentuckians to be cautious of businesses in the state that are selling medical cannabis cards or certifications for exorbitant prices. While Kentucky does not currently have a medical cannabis...
KENTUCKY STATE
College Heights Herald

Price on Politics: Medical Cannabis in Kentucky

The legalization of marijuana in any form has long been a contentious issue in Kentucky and across the United States. At the federal level, marijuana has been illegal since 1937. Cannabis is also illegal in all forms in the commonwealth, though the law has been relaxed in recent years. In...
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

North American Stainless creating 70 FT jobs with $244 million expansion

FRANKFORT, Ky. — North American Stainless (NAS), the largest fully integrated stainless steel producer in the United States, announced the company would expand its presence in the commonwealth with an addition to its 4.4 million-square-foot facility in Carroll County, creating 70 new full-time jobs with a $244 million investment.
CARROLL COUNTY, KY

Community Policy