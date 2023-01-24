Read full article on original website
greenvillejournal.com
Greer City Council Notes: 264-unit apartment complex gains final approval
Here’s a recap of the Jan. 24 meeting of the Greer City Council. City Council gave final approval to a trio of annexation requests for 24.4 acres on North Dobson Road. The applicant, Streams Development, plans to build a 264-unit apartment complex. Approved: Over $53,500 for Fire Department turn...
FOX Carolina
As Judson Mill opens new Hub, we look at how mill revitalization impacts surrounding communities
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Judson Mill District held a grand opening Thursday for what they’re calling the Jud Hub. It will offer meeting and gathering space for nonprofits and organizations. It’s just one more step on a long mill revitalization project. Developers say the Jud Hub...
WYFF4.com
Portion of Jim Ed Rice Parkway to be temporarily closed in Anderson County due to construction
ANDERSON, S.C. — A portion of Jim Ed Rice Parkway at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center will be temporarily closed to thru traffic starting Jan. 30. “The purpose of the project is to actually create safe access across this thru road to be able to tie into the Trails Disc Golf Course,” said Matt Schell, Parks Department manager for Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
TRAFFIC: Crash blocks busy Greenville County road
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a crash on Pelham Road that is causing a back up Friday morning. One side of the road is closed. Traffic is getting by through the middle lane. Our crew on scene said one person was put into an ambulance. Stay...
FOX Carolina
Worker rescued after accident at Upstate school construction site
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews said a worker was pulled from a manhole with rope rescue equipment after an accident at a construction site on Friday. Tyger River Fire Department was dispatched to the construction site for the new Tyger River Elementary School on East Wade Hampton Boulevard around 8 a.m.
FOX Carolina
Sans Souci community spearheads growth plan, looks ahead for what’s next
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An upstate community is working on the next steps in their master plan. The Sans Souci Neighborhood Alliance created the plan four years ago. During Tuesday night’s neighborhood meeting, they discussed the progress they made and what else needs to be done. “Really what...
WYFF4.com
2 Laurens County women kicked, stomped vulnerable adult resident of state facility, warrants say
CLINTON, S.C. — Two Upstate women were arrested after investigators said a resident of a facility for people with disabilities was abused, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Lila Denise Kerson, 37, of Newberry, was arrested Wednesday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult, and Lasheba...
FOX Carolina
Suspect taken into custody following bank robbery in Greer
WYFF4.com
Teenager robs Greenville County bank, taken into custody inside bank, police say
GREER, S.C. — (Above video is the Thursday morning headlines.) A teenager who robbed a Greenville County bank Thursday morning was arrested inside the bank, officials said. Cyril Nile Allen Hutchins, 18, from Taylors, was taken into custody and is currently in the process of being booked, according to the Greer Police Department.
WYFF4.com
New information released on teen charged with robbing Greenville County bank
Police released new information Thursday afternoon about how a teenager robbed a Greenville County bank. Cyril Nile Allen Hutchins, 18, from Taylors, was arrested and charged with strong arm robbery, according to the Greer Police Department. MORE HEADLINES:. Capt. Patrick Fortenberry said officers responded at 9:15 a.m. to Wells Fargo...
FOX Carolina
Upstate student hit by car crossing the road to get on bus
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said a Berea Middle School student was hit by an oncoming car near their house Tuesday morning. Officials said the student was hit while trying to cross the road to get on the bus to school. According to officials, the student...
FOX Carolina
‘It’s going to be the blueprint:’ Greenville releases draft development code for future growth
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville released the draft of its new development code. The code will guide growth and took more than a year to write. While zoning regulations might not be an interesting topic to most people, this new code could be the difference between you living next door to a park or a 10-story building.
FOX Carolina
Getting Answers: East Standing Springs Road
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fox Carolina is committed to you and we’re getting answers about your Upstate road concerns. You asked when the South Carolina Department of Transportation will fix a dangerous road in Greenville County after traffic and accidents keep piling up. Five accidents were reported in...
FOX Carolina
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi blocking lanes on I-85 south
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A wreck involving a semi-truck is blocking two lanes on Interstate 85 southbound Wednesday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision at Exit 66 for US-29 was reported shortly after 10 a.m. The right two lanes on I-85 are closed, according to...
WYFF4.com
Armed man robs South Carolina Chick-fil-A, gas station within 30 minutes, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate man is accused of robbing an Upstate Chick-fil-A and a gas station within 30 minutes, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they got a call at about 5 a.m. Monday about an armed robbery at the Shell Gas Station near River Road.
FOX Carolina
What to keep in your car for chilly morning
FOX Carolina
SCDOT: Crash on I-85 in Spartanburg County shuts down interstate
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in Spartanburg County caused part of the interstate to shut down Wednesday morning, according to the SC Department of Transportation (SCDOT). Officials said the crash happened on I-85 southbound at exit 72 around 6:45 a.m. All lanes were blocked but have since...
Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city
HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
FOX Carolina
Residents' concerns over new development
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg Police Department concerned with number of guns stolen from unlocked vehicles
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Spartanburg released its crime report for 2022, and one of the key takeaways was the number of firearms stolen from unlocked vehicles. Of the 78 vehicle break-ins where firearms were stolen in Spartanburg in 2022, 63 were from unlocked vehicles. The trend goes beyond Spartanburg as well. 179 firearms were stolen from vehicles in Greenville County. A total of 164 of those thefts, or 92 percent, came from unlocked vehicles.
