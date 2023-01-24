ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, SC

greenvillejournal.com

Greer City Council Notes: 264-unit apartment complex gains final approval

Here’s a recap of the Jan. 24 meeting of the Greer City Council. City Council gave final approval to a trio of annexation requests for 24.4 acres on North Dobson Road. The applicant, Streams Development, plans to build a 264-unit apartment complex. Approved: Over $53,500 for Fire Department turn...
GREER, SC
WYFF4.com

Portion of Jim Ed Rice Parkway to be temporarily closed in Anderson County due to construction

ANDERSON, S.C. — A portion of Jim Ed Rice Parkway at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center will be temporarily closed to thru traffic starting Jan. 30. “The purpose of the project is to actually create safe access across this thru road to be able to tie into the Trails Disc Golf Course,” said Matt Schell, Parks Department manager for Anderson County.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

TRAFFIC: Crash blocks busy Greenville County road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a crash on Pelham Road that is causing a back up Friday morning. One side of the road is closed. Traffic is getting by through the middle lane. Our crew on scene said one person was put into an ambulance. Stay...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Worker rescued after accident at Upstate school construction site

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews said a worker was pulled from a manhole with rope rescue equipment after an accident at a construction site on Friday. Tyger River Fire Department was dispatched to the construction site for the new Tyger River Elementary School on East Wade Hampton Boulevard around 8 a.m.
DUNCAN, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect taken into custody following bank robbery in Greer

A suspect was taken into custody following a bank robbery in Greer.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate student hit by car crossing the road to get on bus

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said a Berea Middle School student was hit by an oncoming car near their house Tuesday morning. Officials said the student was hit while trying to cross the road to get on the bus to school. According to officials, the student...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Getting Answers: East Standing Springs Road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fox Carolina is committed to you and we’re getting answers about your Upstate road concerns. You asked when the South Carolina Department of Transportation will fix a dangerous road in Greenville County after traffic and accidents keep piling up. Five accidents were reported in...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi blocking lanes on I-85 south

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A wreck involving a semi-truck is blocking two lanes on Interstate 85 southbound Wednesday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision at Exit 66 for US-29 was reported shortly after 10 a.m. The right two lanes on I-85 are closed, according to...
FOX Carolina

What to keep in your car for chilly morning

What to keep in your car for chilly morning
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

SCDOT: Crash on I-85 in Spartanburg County shuts down interstate

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in Spartanburg County caused part of the interstate to shut down Wednesday morning, according to the SC Department of Transportation (SCDOT). Officials said the crash happened on I-85 southbound at exit 72 around 6:45 a.m. All lanes were blocked but have since...
WSPA 7News

Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
HONEA PATH, SC
FOX Carolina

Residents' concerns over new development

Residents' concerns over new development
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Spartanburg Police Department concerned with number of guns stolen from unlocked vehicles

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Spartanburg released its crime report for 2022, and one of the key takeaways was the number of firearms stolen from unlocked vehicles. Of the 78 vehicle break-ins where firearms were stolen in Spartanburg in 2022, 63 were from unlocked vehicles. The trend goes beyond Spartanburg as well. 179 firearms were stolen from vehicles in Greenville County. A total of 164 of those thefts, or 92 percent, came from unlocked vehicles.
SPARTANBURG, SC

