Three Sons Murdered In One Week: The Unspeakable Loss Of Bryan, Bradley, And BrandonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Amazing Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
7 Best Historic Sites In New OrleansMadocNew Orleans, LA
Actor and comedian, Adam Devine to reign as King Bacchus LIVTina HowellHouma, LA
New Orleans takes the top spot on Tripadvisor's list of "Best Food Destinations"Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
'We will rebuild' | Metairie's Ground Pat'i a total loss after 2-alarm fire
NEW ORLEANS — A favorite burger spot in Metairie will rebuild, according to the owner’s husband, after it caught fire Monday night. Jefferson Parish firefighters responded to Ground Pat'i Grille and Bar around 7 p.m. "Everything pretty much collapsed in here. They have to tear down the whole...
NOLA.com
Suspect in Old Metairie chase that ended in crash at preschool had toddlers in tow: JPSO
A suspect who allegedly led authorities on a chase that ended when he crashed outside an Old Metairie preschool Thursday morning did so with three children inside his stolen vehicle, including two toddlers, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. No one was injured, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's...
Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at local favorite Ground Pat’i in Metairie
NEW ORLEANS — The Ground Pat'i Restaurant on David Drive in Metairie caught fire Monday evening. The two-alarm fire broke out at about 7:05 p.m. and was under control by 9:15 p.m. according to reports. No one was hurt in the fire. According to Jefferson Parish spokesperson Gretchen Hirt,...
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs man shot dead in Lower 9th Ward
The New Orleans coroner released the identity of a man slain Wednesday in the Lower 9th Ward. Lazaar Alexis, 37, was fatally shot in the chest in the 5300 block of Marais Street at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, New Orleans police said. Emergency Medical Services took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead, police said.
fox8live.com
Jefferson Parish deputies search for armed suspects after opening fire near Metairie apartments
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching for two armed suspects they shot at near an apartment complex in Metairie late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning (Jan. 26). A JPSO spokesman said Thursday at 1:15 a.m. that the two suspects remained at large, after...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish Fire Department investigating fire at Ground Pat'i restaurant
Jefferson Parish Fire Department is investigating a 2-alarm fire at a restaurant in Metairie. According to the fire department, Ground Pat'i on David Drive caught fire on Monday evening. It is currently unknown the cause of the fire. Stay tuned with WDSU for any more updates.
NOLA.com
Car chase in Old Metairie ends in crash near preschool and 1 arrest, JPSO says
A car chase in Old Metairie ended with a crash near a preschool and one arrest Thursday morning, Jefferson Parish authorities said. It was the second time in less than 12 hours that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reported that deputies had chased people in stolen vehicles from New Orleans. A chase Wednesday night near Cleary Avenue involved a deputy firing his gun at the armed occupants of a stolen vehicle.
NOPD: Persons of interest wanted for questioning in shooting investigation
The NOPD is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two subjects wanted as persons of interest in connection to shooting incident Sunday (Jan. 8).
One dead, one wounded in two separate shootings minutes apart
The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of two separate shootings that left one dead and one wounded Wednesday.
NOLA.com
An average year for homicides in New Orleans' largest suburbs included some shocking crimes
Despite several headline grabbing killings last year, including the slaying of a priest and church worker in Covington, 2022 turned out to be a pretty average year for murders in New Orleans' two largest suburbs, according to recently released law enforcement statistics. In all, 55 people were slain in Jefferson...
NOLA.com
Former superintendent: NOPD needs to bring back proactive policing
According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission, 2022 ended with more murders than any year since 1996, with more than 700 incidents (which does not count actual victims) of shootings and a 39% increase in reported armed robberies. Put another way, 2022, compared to 2019, shows gains of 131% in homicide, 88% in shootings, 156% in carjacking and 20% in armed robbery calls to the New Orleans Police Department.
WDSU
LDWF: 2 men cited for littering in Orleans Parish
NEW ORLEANS — Two Slidell men were cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on separate occasions for allegedly littering in Orleans Parish. Officials said Patrick M. Pfalzgraf, 30, was cited on Jan 13, and Romg R. Stewart, 26, was cited on Jan. 15. Both men were accused of gross littering.
NOLA.com
New Orleans interstate shootings in 2023: Map, info from police about gunfire on I-10
At least two people have been injured in interstate shootings in New Orleans so far this year, according to information from police. No fatal shootings have been reported. Attacks on the highway make up a relatively small percentage of total shootings in the city, but during the past several years, they've become increasingly common.
NOLA.com
Ground Pat'i in Metairie a 'total loss' after overnight fire; cause still undetermined
Local and state fire investigators were inspecting the remains of the Ground Pat'i Grille and Bar after a fire destroyed the Metairie restaurant Monday night. The cause of the two-alarm blaze has not yet been determined, Third District Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brad Migliore said Tuesday morning. Firefighters spent six...
Gentilly store manager threatened by mask-wearing gunman
he NOPD is asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred at a business in the Gentilly Terrace area Tuesday (Jan. 24).
NOLA.com
Man killed in Lower Garden District ID'd by coroner, along with 3 other recent murder victims
The Orleans Parish coroner has identified the man killed at the edge of the Lower Garden District and other three other recent murder victims. Andre Richard was fatally shot last week at Erato and Constance streets, authorities said. He was 39. A homeless man named Adonta Hardy, 29, is accused...
NOLA.com
A man was found dead in a mancave fire in New Orleans. Authorities say he was fatally shot.
A man found dead earlier this month after a fire in a so-called mancave was actually fatally shot, according to new information from authorities. Larry Williams was 64, the coroner said. His death has been reclassified as a homicide, New Orleans police said Thursday. Williams was found the night of...
NOLA.com
Man shot while being robbed in French Quarter, New Orleans police say
A 55-year-old man was shot early Friday while being robbed in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said. An unidentified person with a gun approached the man around 2:15 a.m. in the 600 block of St. Louis Street (map), according to preliminary information from authorities. The robber shot the man in the leg, took his cell phone and fled, police said.
NOLA.com
Documents reveal latest in December Julia Street hotel killing, victim's parents speak out
Documents filed by police in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court revealed new details about a December killing in a Central Business District hotel. Cache Shelton, 26, was arrested and booked with second-degree murder Tuesday for the shooting death of Nicolas Harrison. Shelton is accused of shooting Harrison, 29, to death in the room they were sharing inside the Courtyard Marriot in the 300 block of Julia Street Dec. 27, 2022, the documents say.
NOPD: Reported vehicle burglar wanted in N. O. East
The incident reportedly happened Thursday (Jan. 19) in the 4700 block of Sandalwood Drive.
