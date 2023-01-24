ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner IDs man shot dead in Lower 9th Ward

The New Orleans coroner released the identity of a man slain Wednesday in the Lower 9th Ward. Lazaar Alexis, 37, was fatally shot in the chest in the 5300 block of Marais Street at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, New Orleans police said. Emergency Medical Services took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Car chase in Old Metairie ends in crash near preschool and 1 arrest, JPSO says

A car chase in Old Metairie ended with a crash near a preschool and one arrest Thursday morning, Jefferson Parish authorities said. It was the second time in less than 12 hours that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reported that deputies had chased people in stolen vehicles from New Orleans. A chase Wednesday night near Cleary Avenue involved a deputy firing his gun at the armed occupants of a stolen vehicle.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Former superintendent: NOPD needs to bring back proactive policing

According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission, 2022 ended with more murders than any year since 1996, with more than 700 incidents (which does not count actual victims) of shootings and a 39% increase in reported armed robberies. Put another way, 2022, compared to 2019, shows gains of 131% in homicide, 88% in shootings, 156% in carjacking and 20% in armed robbery calls to the New Orleans Police Department.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

LDWF: 2 men cited for littering in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS — Two Slidell men were cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on separate occasions for allegedly littering in Orleans Parish. Officials said Patrick M. Pfalzgraf, 30, was cited on Jan 13, and Romg R. Stewart, 26, was cited on Jan. 15. Both men were accused of gross littering.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot while being robbed in French Quarter, New Orleans police say

A 55-year-old man was shot early Friday while being robbed in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said. An unidentified person with a gun approached the man around 2:15 a.m. in the 600 block of St. Louis Street (map), according to preliminary information from authorities. The robber shot the man in the leg, took his cell phone and fled, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Documents reveal latest in December Julia Street hotel killing, victim's parents speak out

Documents filed by police in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court revealed new details about a December killing in a Central Business District hotel. Cache Shelton, 26, was arrested and booked with second-degree murder Tuesday for the shooting death of Nicolas Harrison. Shelton is accused of shooting Harrison, 29, to death in the room they were sharing inside the Courtyard Marriot in the 300 block of Julia Street Dec. 27, 2022, the documents say.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy