Springfield, IL

wmay.com

Wyndham building a big point of disagreement in Wednesday’s mayoral debate

The Springfield mayoral candidates showcased their diverging attitudes and perspectives concerning the future of the old Wyndham City Centre downtown. The current owner of the famous 30-story hotel, New York company Goodhomes, still wants to convert dozens of units to apartments, saying it needs those tenants to remain financially solvent in the venture.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

New lawsuit trying to stop gun ban

Decatur, Ill (WAND) - Decatur attorney Jerry Stocks is filing a lawsuit in Macon County Circuit Court on behalf of State Rep. Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, local gun dealers and gun owners. The suit seeks a temporary restraining order against the states new ban on the sale and purchase of assault style weapons.
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

Langfelder, Buscher Meet In First Forum Of Mayor’s Race, Heard Live On WMAY

Significant differences are on display between the candidates for Springfield mayor as they met in their first candidates forum, heard live on WMAY. Incumbent Mayor Jim Langfelder and city Treasurer Misty Buscher will meet in the April general election. Buscher says city government’s minority hiring record under Langfelder is “dismal,” while Langfelder said his administration has made great strides in building trust between the police department and minority communities. Langfelder left the door open for the return of paid metered parking downtown, with the adoption of smart parking meters… but Buscher says she would do away with the meters entirely.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

US Gross Domestic Product increases by 2.9 percent

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 2.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022 after a 3.2% increase in the third quarter of 2022. Kenneth Kriz, a Distinguished Professor of Public Administration at the University of Illinois Springfield,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Pawned guns fall into gray area for weapons ban

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – If you pawned an assault style weapon before January 10, 2023 you may have trouble getting it back. Guns provided to dealers to be sold on consignment before the same date fall into the same category. State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, tells WAND...
MACON COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Residents up in arms about proposed Pekin demolition

PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two historic buildings in downtown Pekin are set for demolition, but not without some pushback from a group of passionate local residents. The Arcade and Tobin buildings on Capitol Street were purchased by Tazewell County a decade ago, but have sat mostly vacant since then. That’s on top of up to $500,000 in renovations for one of them, with an estimated $1 million further to keep them habitable. According to the Board, it’s a more cost efficient option to demolish them than continue to renovate.
PEKIN, IL
Q985

Illinois Driver Tries To Outsmart Cops With Hilarious Car Hack

When you thought you have seen it all, this Illinois driver took beating the system to a whole new level of petty and I'm totally here for it. The Chatham, Illinois Police Department posted to Facebook a photo of an Illinois driver's license plate sticker that wasn't exactly... a valid sticker majority of people would get when they leave the DMV.
CHATHAM, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

IAAF Announces 112th Miss Illinois County Fair Queen

The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs held its 112th annual convention at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield last weekend. Every year, the IAAF names the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen. This year, 20-year-old Paige Van Dyke of Lewisville took home the 63rd Miss Illinois County Fair Queen crown. She...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Pediatrics, obstetrics and more services ending at Decatur hospital

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — HSHS leaders say changes are expected at St. Mary’s Hospital. The hospital plans to discontinue several services including obstetrics, its newborn nursery, advanced inpatient rehabilitation and inpatient behavioral health services. A spokesperson says pediatrics will also be officially discontinued, although the hospital has not had pediatric beds in years. Hospital officials […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Winter weather cancels hundreds of local blood donations this week

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The snow that swept through central Illinois this week is putting a strain on blood supply at local hospitals. ImpactLife is a non-profit organization that provides blood to Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital. Public Relations Manager for ImpactLife, Kirby Winn, says the...
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

Authorities Investigating Train-Pedestrian Incident In Springfield

Sangamon County deputies are investigating an incident in which a man may have been struck by a freight train while lying on or near tracks at the northeastern edge of Springfield. A Norfolk and Southern railroad employee notified authorities around 10:15am Tuesday that the train had “possibly” struck the man...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Man hit by train in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was hit by a train Tuesday morning in northeastern Springfield. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the railroad crossing near the intersection of Camp Butler and Laverna Rd. at 10:15 a.m. after a railroad employee called 911, who said they possibly hit someone. Deputies found a man around […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
vandaliaradio.com

Vandalia man charged with Burglary and Theft in Fayette Co Court

A Vandalia man has been charged with Burglary and Theft in Fayette County Court. 36 year old Wesley P. Kretzer has been charged with Burglary without Causing Damage, which is a Class 3 Felony. Kretzer is also charged with Theft under $500, which is a Class 4 Felony. Information states that Kretzer is alleged to have taken two lottery tickets from County Market in Vandalia. Information also says that Kretzer had a previous conviction for retail theft in Clinton County.
VANDALIA, IL
WAND TV

Troopers called to deadly crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police troopers and Morgan County deputies were called out for a deadly crash Tuesday morning. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of US Route 67 northbound and Woodson/Winchester Road in Morgan County. Part of US Route 67 northbound and US Route 67...
WAND TV

Student-run bank opens at Clinton Elementary School

CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - First National Bank and Trust Company announced it has opened a student-run branch at Clinton Elementary School. First National Bank and Trust Company along with Clinton Community School District and Clinton Community Education Foundation announced the student-run Maroons Branch at Clinton Elementary opened Wednesday, Jan. 18.
CLINTON, IL

