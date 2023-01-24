Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Wyndham building a big point of disagreement in Wednesday’s mayoral debate
The Springfield mayoral candidates showcased their diverging attitudes and perspectives concerning the future of the old Wyndham City Centre downtown. The current owner of the famous 30-story hotel, New York company Goodhomes, still wants to convert dozens of units to apartments, saying it needs those tenants to remain financially solvent in the venture.
WAND TV
New lawsuit trying to stop gun ban
Decatur, Ill (WAND) - Decatur attorney Jerry Stocks is filing a lawsuit in Macon County Circuit Court on behalf of State Rep. Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, local gun dealers and gun owners. The suit seeks a temporary restraining order against the states new ban on the sale and purchase of assault style weapons.
timestribunenews.com
Letter to editor: Chairman calls out Troy, Bethalto board members for sidestepping voters on pay increase
Earlier this month, County Board members Mick Madison (R – Bethalto) and Stacey Pace (R – Troy) tried – unsuccessfully – to get a pay hike (Madison $53,000 and Pace $10,000), in addition to the $14,500 salary that all county board members receive. Their plan was...
wmay.com
Langfelder, Buscher Meet In First Forum Of Mayor’s Race, Heard Live On WMAY
Significant differences are on display between the candidates for Springfield mayor as they met in their first candidates forum, heard live on WMAY. Incumbent Mayor Jim Langfelder and city Treasurer Misty Buscher will meet in the April general election. Buscher says city government’s minority hiring record under Langfelder is “dismal,” while Langfelder said his administration has made great strides in building trust between the police department and minority communities. Langfelder left the door open for the return of paid metered parking downtown, with the adoption of smart parking meters… but Buscher says she would do away with the meters entirely.
WAND TV
Decatur's UAW Local 751 to hold strike authorization vote on Friday
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Members of Decatur's UAW Local 751 will vote to authorize a strike on Friday. The vote is not a vote to strike but it would give union leadership the option to call for a strike if contract negotiations with Caterpillar are unable to be resolved.
WAND TV
US Gross Domestic Product increases by 2.9 percent
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 2.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022 after a 3.2% increase in the third quarter of 2022. Kenneth Kriz, a Distinguished Professor of Public Administration at the University of Illinois Springfield,...
whporadio.com
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ANNOUNCE RESULTS OF OCCUPANT RESTRAINT ENFORCEMENT PATROLS
Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 7 Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Vermilion/Macon County during January. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
WAND TV
Pawned guns fall into gray area for weapons ban
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – If you pawned an assault style weapon before January 10, 2023 you may have trouble getting it back. Guns provided to dealers to be sold on consignment before the same date fall into the same category. State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, tells WAND...
25newsnow.com
Residents up in arms about proposed Pekin demolition
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two historic buildings in downtown Pekin are set for demolition, but not without some pushback from a group of passionate local residents. The Arcade and Tobin buildings on Capitol Street were purchased by Tazewell County a decade ago, but have sat mostly vacant since then. That’s on top of up to $500,000 in renovations for one of them, with an estimated $1 million further to keep them habitable. According to the Board, it’s a more cost efficient option to demolish them than continue to renovate.
Illinois Driver Tries To Outsmart Cops With Hilarious Car Hack
When you thought you have seen it all, this Illinois driver took beating the system to a whole new level of petty and I'm totally here for it. The Chatham, Illinois Police Department posted to Facebook a photo of an Illinois driver's license plate sticker that wasn't exactly... a valid sticker majority of people would get when they leave the DMV.
taylorvilledailynews.com
IAAF Announces 112th Miss Illinois County Fair Queen
The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs held its 112th annual convention at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield last weekend. Every year, the IAAF names the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen. This year, 20-year-old Paige Van Dyke of Lewisville took home the 63rd Miss Illinois County Fair Queen crown. She...
nprillinois.org
A Winter Weather Advisory, Illinois has a new state water plan and other top stories | First Listen
A new legislative proposal to improve pay and training for temporary workers. A central Illinois lawmaker plans to sue the state over the new assault weapons ban. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder gives an update on the Wyndham Hotel in downtown Springfield. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has...
Pediatrics, obstetrics and more services ending at Decatur hospital
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — HSHS leaders say changes are expected at St. Mary’s Hospital. The hospital plans to discontinue several services including obstetrics, its newborn nursery, advanced inpatient rehabilitation and inpatient behavioral health services. A spokesperson says pediatrics will also be officially discontinued, although the hospital has not had pediatric beds in years. Hospital officials […]
WAND TV
Winter weather cancels hundreds of local blood donations this week
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The snow that swept through central Illinois this week is putting a strain on blood supply at local hospitals. ImpactLife is a non-profit organization that provides blood to Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital. Public Relations Manager for ImpactLife, Kirby Winn, says the...
WAND TV
Decatur Park District to host hiring fair for spring and summer positions
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Park District is getting an early start on hiring for the upcoming seasons. The district will be holding a hiring fair for part-time and seasonal positions on February 10 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center. Positions include opportunities...
wmay.com
Authorities Investigating Train-Pedestrian Incident In Springfield
Sangamon County deputies are investigating an incident in which a man may have been struck by a freight train while lying on or near tracks at the northeastern edge of Springfield. A Norfolk and Southern railroad employee notified authorities around 10:15am Tuesday that the train had “possibly” struck the man...
Man hit by train in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was hit by a train Tuesday morning in northeastern Springfield. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the railroad crossing near the intersection of Camp Butler and Laverna Rd. at 10:15 a.m. after a railroad employee called 911, who said they possibly hit someone. Deputies found a man around […]
vandaliaradio.com
Vandalia man charged with Burglary and Theft in Fayette Co Court
A Vandalia man has been charged with Burglary and Theft in Fayette County Court. 36 year old Wesley P. Kretzer has been charged with Burglary without Causing Damage, which is a Class 3 Felony. Kretzer is also charged with Theft under $500, which is a Class 4 Felony. Information states that Kretzer is alleged to have taken two lottery tickets from County Market in Vandalia. Information also says that Kretzer had a previous conviction for retail theft in Clinton County.
WAND TV
Troopers called to deadly crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police troopers and Morgan County deputies were called out for a deadly crash Tuesday morning. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of US Route 67 northbound and Woodson/Winchester Road in Morgan County. Part of US Route 67 northbound and US Route 67...
WAND TV
Student-run bank opens at Clinton Elementary School
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - First National Bank and Trust Company announced it has opened a student-run branch at Clinton Elementary School. First National Bank and Trust Company along with Clinton Community School District and Clinton Community Education Foundation announced the student-run Maroons Branch at Clinton Elementary opened Wednesday, Jan. 18.
