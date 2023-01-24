Read full article on original website
WVWC softball tabbed as favorites in MEC South Division
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) – West Virginia Wesleyan softball has been picked as the favorites to win the MEC South Division, the league announced on Thursday. The Bobcats tallied 63 points in the poll, the most of any team in the conference. Charleston was selected to finish second in...
Watson scores winner as Elkins edges Lewis County, 60-59
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Elkins’ Malachi Watson glided to the rim for a go-ahead layup with 17.4 seconds left, then Lewis County couldn’t score on its final two trips as the Tigers won a thriller, 60-59, between the two Route 33 rivals. Tanner Miller scored 21...
Devilettes pick up win over Wirt County
ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WV News) – Following a tough defeat at the hands of rival Ripley, Ravenswood’s Devilettes bounced back with a win over Wirt County, 59-34, in Elizabeth on Monday evening. Ravenswood had fallen to Ripley, 67-38, Friday night.
Larry Kent Williams Sr.
Larry Kent Williams Sr., 85, of Ripley, WV, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, WV, following an extended illness. He was born August 3, 1937, in Beckley, WV, a son of the late Jackie Guy and Naomi Faye (Hudson) Williams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jackie Guy Williams Jr.
Courthouse News
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — These property transfers were recorded in the Jackson County Clerk’s office. Consideration listed when applicable. Raymond E. Swisher, Donald L. Swisher Jr. and Kenneth W. Swisher to Angela D. Adkins, 3 tracts High School Addition, Ripley Town, $143,000.
WVU Medicine UHC Main Laboratory receives accreditation
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded accreditation to United Hospital Center Main Laboratory, Bridgeport, based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP’s Accreditation Programs. The facility’s director, Gerald T. Wedemeyer, MD, was...
Woman killed in Shinnston, West Virginia, house fire
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — An elderly female died when her single-story home burned late Thursday in downtown Shinnston, according to Shinnston Fire Chief Donnie Lindsey. No one else was injured. The home was destroyed, Lindsey said. The female was believed to be at the residence by herself.
County teacher wins three awards for i-Ready
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Dalton Burgess, a seventh-grade math teacher at Ripley Middle School, was recently recognized with three awards for the i-Ready program. An online program for reading and mathematics, i-Ready helps teachers assess students to determine their specific needs, personalize their learning and monitor progress throughout the school year.
Ravenswood Recycled Teenagers
The Ravenswood Recycled Teenagers bus trips are starting to get full. There’s still room on the Myrtle Beach Show Trip on April 24-28. There’s going to be several great concert shows, Anthems of Rock, The Man of a Thousand Voices, Legends in Concert, and Carolina Opry. Cost is $665 double or add $165 for single.
Holly Ball Silent Auction raises funds for WVU Medicine United Hospital Center
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bidding has begun and will be open through 6 p.m. Feb. 5 for a silent auction to benefit the Holly Ball. All proceeds from the silent auction and the Holly Ball benefit WVU Medicine United Hospital Center.
Community Calendar
Ripley High School Band Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the RHS cafeteria. $10 a person includes: spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, dessert, and drink. Kids portions available for $5. All proceeds benefit students. Eat in and take out available.
Upshur County Commission hears Strawberry Festival update
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) – The Upshur County Commission met Thursday morning for its regularly scheduled meeting. Commissioners approved the review of the overtime/compensatory time policy within the Upshur County Employee Handbook of Personnel Guidelines as discussed by the Policy board on January 19, 2023.
