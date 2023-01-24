ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Von Miller Shares Brutally Honest Thoughts On Bills’ Super Bowl Window

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

Von Miller wasn't part of the Bills' active roster for the postseason.

The eight-time Pro Bowler suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 12 against Detroit, but his absence in Buffalo's loss to the Bengals this past Sunday didn't stop him from speaking to reporters today.

When asked about the Bills' season overall and the team's Super Bowl window, Miller replied by saying the following:

"We lost four games... we had a great season, we had a great year. Of course, it didn't end like we wanted it to, but I came here to have multiple shots at winning a Super Bowl. I didn't feel like this would be my only shot... and I still feel like that," Miller said, according to Buffalo sports reporter Heather Prusak.

Miller didn't stop there, though, as he went on to share how excited he is for year two in Buffalo.

"I feel like I've known these guys for years, and really, work time's only been a couple months that I've been around these guys. I'm super excited for year two with the Buffalo Bills, I'm super excited to line back up and do it all over again..." Miller continued.

The 12-year NFL veteran then concluded his media session by explaining how Sunday's loss impacts the team moving forward.

"Just because we lost to the Bengals, it doesn't diminish the type of team we have, it doesn't diminish our position in this league. We have a really good team and our window is still open, brighter days are definitely ahead," Miller stated.

Miller and the Bills will certainly have feelings of déjà vu this weekend. They'll be at home watching an AFC Championship game featuring Cincinnati and Kansas City for the second year in a row.

On the bright side, Bills Nation, there's always next season.

