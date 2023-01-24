ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelson, GA

Highway 5 near Nelson closed due to crash

By , Staff reports
Cherokee Tribune
 3 days ago
Highway 5 near Laurel Lake Drive, just south of Nelson, is closed due to a crash, the Cherokee Sheriff's Office reported.

One person was transported to a hospital after a single-vehicle accident, sheriff's office spokesperson Capt. Jay Baker said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Cherokee Tribune

Canton, GA
