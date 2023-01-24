Highway 5 near Nelson closed due to crash

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Provino's Is Perfect for an Italian Meal and Experience, or Bribing A Politician in a Dark BoothDeanLandKennesaw, GA
New restaurant opens in Georgia, attracting world record-holding competitive eater to grand openingKristen WaltersWoodstock, GA
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and UNG Public Safety Academy graduates inaugural classJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Recovery BartowJennifer BonnCartersville, GA
Tractor Trailer runs off the road in Cherokee County
A fully loaded tractor trailer ran off the road on Cumming Highway at Arbor Hill Road in Cherokee County, causing heavy delays for commuters. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred when the driver of the tractor trailer swerved to avoid a vehicle that was stopped to make a turn.
Traffic Watch: Commuters in north Forsyth County can expect more delays
Construction delays continue as crews word to widen SR 369 in north Forsyth CountyPhoto byForsyth County Government. (Forsyth County, GA) Drivers in the northern section of Forsyth County are in store for more traffic delays this week as construction continues on SR 369 (Browns Bridge Road).
Georgia 911 dispatcher dies after being ejected in crash, hit by truck on I-75
A Georgia 911 dispatcher was killed after a truck hit her car and then another truck hit her on the side of the road, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Haley Cunningham, 28, was an employee with Whitfield County 911. GSP said Cunningham was driving on I-75 NB around 3:50...
Possible explosive device found inside a car in Cartersville after DUI crash, police say
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Cartersville police are investigating after officers found a possible explosive device inside a car that crashed. Police said they are currently out at North Erwin Street near Cassville Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The call originally came in as a...
WTVC
Warehouse storage facility destroyed by fire Wednesday night, says fire department
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A mini-warehouse storage facility caught fire late Wednesday night in Dalton, Georgia, says Whitfield County Fire Department. The Whitfield County Fire Department responded to King's Maxi-Mini Self Storage after 11 p.m. Firefighters say they stayed on scene throughout Thursday morning because the buildings metal roof...
Lanes reopen on I-75 in Atlanta after several cars crashed causing closure
ATLANTA, Ga. — A multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 North closed all lanes for about 50 minutes Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3 p.m. north of Mt. Paran Road (exit 256). There are multiple Atlanta police cars, an ambulance, a Georgia State trooper vehicle, and a fire truck...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Suspect injured in Cherokee County hit-and-run
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is in the hospital after hitting a flatbed wrecker on Highway 5 near Ball Ground in Cherokee County. Elias Baudilio Cruz was driving a Honda CRV late last night when he crossed the center line and hit the wrecker. He fled the scene afterward.
wrganews.com
Wreck on I-75 kills Calhoun woman
A Calhoun woman was killed in a crash on I-75 in Gordon County Wednesday morning. At approximately 3:50 a.m., a silver Kia Forte driven by 28-year-old Haley Cunningham was traveling north on I-75 Northbound near Mile Marker 318. Cunningham lost control of her vehicle and struck the center median guardrail before coming to a final rest in the center lane of I-75 northbound, with her vehicle disabled and facing a southwest direction.
WTVC
Motorcyclist dies in Walker County crash Monday, GSP says
The Georgia State Patrol confirms a man died yesterday following a crash on Mission Ridge Road in Walker County Monday. GSP says 44-year-old Gerald Shane Dagnan was traveling north on Mission Ridge Road while a van was travelling north. They say the van was attempting a left turn when Dagnan's...
weisradio.com
Chattooga County Jail Evacuated Due To Gas Leak
On Monday evening, Sheriff Mark Schrader had to evacuate the Chattooga County Jail due to a gas leak. Sheriff Schrader said the inmates were transferred to Dade County after the gas leak was discovered. The sheriff’s office called the Summerville Gas Department who responded and discovered that the leak was coming from an older furnace that is used to heat some of the cell blocks. Sheriff Schrader said that the gas to the faulty furnace was turned off and jail staff opened the doors to ventilate the building after the inmates were transferred.
Authorities search for Henry County 14-year-old who disappeared 2 weeks ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Stockbridge police has asked the public to help locate a teen who disappeared two weeks ago. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities said they are looking for 14-year-old Christian Castro, who left his home on Cobblestone Boulevard in Stockbridge on Jan 12th.
WDEF
Fatal Collision between Motorcycle and Van
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — A collision between a motorcycle and a van on Monday resulted in the death of the motorcyclist, Georgia State Patrol said. They say the crash took place on Mission Ridge Road in Walker County, Georgia. Gerald Shane Dagnan, 44, of Ringgold, Georgia was driving...
Woman dies in Hall County crash after car found in creek, sheriff says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman killed in a Friday evening car crash. Deputies said 46-year-old Allyson Burdeshaw was driving in her Nissan Altima on Old Lynncliff Drive when she judged a curve wrong. Burdeshaw then lost control of her car traveling off the road and hit a tree.
Busy intersection shut down as black ice causes at least 10 wrecks during morning rush
ATLANTA — A busy DeKalb County intersection was closed after black ice caused at least ten accidents on Tuesday morning, police said. The intersection of Briarcliff Road and Clairmont Road in the North Druid Hills area was shut down until the Ga. Dept. of Transportation was able to get to the location to treat it.
Cobb County water rescue team pulls submerged SUV out of cold Chattahoochee River
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It was a cold start to the week for a Cobb County recovery team tasked with fishing an SUV out of the Chattahoochee River Monday. Cobb County Police Department announced its underwater search and recovery team was called in the morning to help pull a submerged vehicle out of the river.
WXIA 11 Alive
Road leading in and out of Marietta Square to be closed about 2 hours with train stopped on tracks
MARIETTA, Ga. — An important through-route in and out of Marietta Square will be closed about two hours Tuesday afternoon because of a train stuck on the tracks, according to police. The Marietta Police Department reported the train on the tracks is blocking Whitlock Ave., which is situated toward...
Fatal crash on I-20 in Douglas County blocks highway for hours
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — All westbound lanes of Interstate 20 were shut down in Douglas County due to a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Monday morning. Vehicles were at a stand still at Fairburn Road for hours during the morning rush. The highway had been blocked since around 6:30 a.m....
wrwh.com
Push-In Ceremony Held For New White County Fire Truck
(Cleveland)- White County officials held a ceremony Thursday morning to mark the start of service for a new piece of firefighting equipment. The ceremony was held at Fire Station 2, on Duncan Bridge Road for Fire Engine 2. White County Public Safety held what they called a “ Push-In” ceremony....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Explosive device found in vehicle in Cartersville, man arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The suspect has been identified as Richard Bailey. Bailey has been charged with criminal possession of an explosive device, DUI-drugs, possession of Schedule II controlled substances, drugs to be kept in original container, and possession of methamphetamine by ingestion. The device was explosive, but...
GBI: Man shot, killed by Gordon County deputy after traffic stop, chase
A northwest Georgia sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man early Tuesday morning following a traffic stop and chase, aut...
