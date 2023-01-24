Read full article on original website
Texas men arrested near Mexico border after trooper finds illegal immigrants in trunk of car
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper discovered two illegal immigrants crammed inside the trunk of a car during a traffic stop last week near the U.S.-Mexico border.
Texas border chaos: illegal migrant steals road roller, suspected smugglers lead police on high-speed chase
A suspected illegal immigrant is reported to have stolen a road roller from a private ranch in Texas and drove the vehicle until it ran out of fuel.
Texas smuggler with 4-year-old child inside car leads trooper on high-speed chase
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was led on a high-speed chase by a smuggler carrying five illegal immigrants last week, including a four-year-old from Cuba.
Texas border agents led on high-speed chase through red light after illegal immigrants bail from vehicle
A Texas state trooper was led on a high-speed chase after three illegal immigrants were seen bailing out of a vehicle, following a routine traffic stop.
Texas officials rescue over 20 migrants from cross-border train smuggling operation
The Texas Department of Public Safety, on Sunday, rescued over 20 migrants, one of whom required medical attention, from a train smuggling operation near the border.
Stacey Abrams adviser said burning police car, smashing windows isn't 'violence' after anti-cop chaos
A top adviser at a Stacey Abrams-founded nonprofit defended Atlanta anti-cop rioters, saying burning a police car and smashing windows is not 'violence.'
Texas ranch owner near border catches men attempting to break into house
A Texas ranch owner has filmed the attempted break-in of her home, 50 mile from the besieged southern border, as officials deal with a surge in "gotaways."
A police chief was arrested and charged with dealing meth and cocaine
Shawn Denning, the top officer in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, used the app Wickr to run drug deals because he thought it was safe, prosecutors said.
Twice-deported, MS-13 gang suspect on El Salvador's most wanted list arrested in Virginia
An El Salvadoran man listed as one of the country's most wanted criminals was arrested in Virginia earlier this month.
Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested and charged with assault
The mother of the young man who shot dead 21 students and adults at Robb Elementary School in Texas, has been arrested by police in Oklahoma. Police records show Oklahoma City police arrested Adriana Martinez Reyes, and took her into custody after she allegedly threatened to kill the man she was living with. According to the documents, during her arrest, Ms Reyes, 40, said she was the mother of “the one that killed all of the children in the Uvalde, Texas, shooting”.KBTX-TV said this was the second time in a week that police had been called to her house.On...
Biden caught on camera apparently mistaking Salvation Army for Secret Service during El Paso trip
President Biden told a member of the El Paso Salvation Army that he spent time with the Secret Service in Poland and Ukraine, confusing the Salvation Army and Secret Service.
Washington Examiner
Mexican drug lord on FBI's Most Wanted list among dozens busted out of prison near border
AUSTIN, Texas — A notorious Mexican drug cartel leader on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List was one of more than two dozen inmates busted out of a prison close to the U.S. border earlier this week. Rafael Caro-Quintero, 70, escaped from a Mexican prison early Sunday when...
Biden's 'open border' called out by sheriff after killings of mom and baby: US citizens 'are in danger'
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux provides the latest on a drug cartel or gang-related killing of six people, including a 16-year-old mother and her baby.
Married couple arrested on I-10 in Arizona after man found shot dead in roadway, police say
Heath Daniel, 33, and his 37-year-old wife Vanessa Daniel were located and arrested Friday while driving on I-10 in connection with the murder of a man in Mesa, Arizona.
Newly arrived migrants linked to crimes in El Paso including drugs, theft and gun threats
Migrants in El Paso, Texas — the current epicenter of the border crisis — have been linked to serious and violent crimes including car theft, gun threats and drug trafficking, according to local police. The latest incident involved a Venezuelan migrant who was attempting to sell cocaine to other border crossers Sunday, according to El Paso Police Department. The alleged dealer, Yovani Jose Sanchez, was turned in by other migrants who are camped out and sleeping near the city’s Sacred Heart Church. The 22-year-old was booked into the county jail, while four other migrants accused of being associated with his business...
Texas man allegedly decapitates newlywed wife, sheriff says 'parts and pieces were recovered'
A Texas man killed his newlywed wife this week in a gruesome slaying, authorities said
Americans traveling between Mexico, U.S. see vacations turn into nightmares at the border
Americans in recent months have had their vacation plans in Mexico turn into nightmares after they were detained, fined, and in some cases imprisoned over alleged mistakes.
El Chapo's son, an alleged major trafficker of fentanyl and other drugs, was arrested by Mexican authorities in an armed overnight raid: report
Ovidio Guzman was previously detained in 2019, but was quickly released after a shootout between cartel members and Mexican authorities broke out.
Trump vows to deploy US special forces, military assets to 'inflict maximum damage' on cartels
Former President Trump said Thursday that if elected again as commander-in-chief, he will deploy U.S. special forces and other military assets to “inflect maximum damage” on cartels crossing the southern border.
Tyre Nichols video: Police chief warns Memphis not to react violently after body cam footage release
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis gave an address Wednesday evening ahead of a decision by the police department to release the body cam footage in Tyre Nichols' death.
