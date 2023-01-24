ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raven-Symoné Reveals We’ve All Been Pronouncing Her Name Wrong and Fans Are Confused

By Devon Forward
 3 days ago

The actress surprised fans with the correct pronunciation in a now-viral TikTok video.

There have been plenty of instances where a celebrity revealed that the public had been pronouncing their name wrong for years, like Chrissy Teigen or Rihanna , and now Raven-Symoné is saying the same thing.

The 37-year-old posted a new video on her TikTok account of herself sitting in a car as an overlay of text appears, "Yo, that's Raven-Symoné. It's pronounced See-mon-ye."

She wrote in the caption, "Those who know…KNOW… fit was cray that day."

Symoné added in a comment on her video, "See-mon-ye like yay."

While it's not shocking to hear about another celebrity having their name mispronounced, what's surprising in this instance is how often Symoné said her name when she was an actress on Disney Channel in That's So Raven .

People highlighted this in the comments, with one person saying, "Well you were the one saying 'my name’s Raven Suh-Moan and you’re watching Disney channel' 😂🥰❤️."

In reality, most (if not all) of these early promos did not include her last name , but Symoné did introduce herself with her full name throughout her time on Disney Channel.

Another wrote, "Dang! Disney commercials did you dirty. They 100% pronounced it 'sih-moan' back in the day."

Many people learned how to say Symoné's name from seeing her introduce herself on television, unlike other cases in which a mispronunciation is spread by others.

Some questioned why Symoné let her last name be pronounced incorrectly for years, with the star even pronouncing it the way most people do in a promotional video for Raven's Home earlier this year.

Fans hypothesized that Disney pushed her to change the pronunciation, although Symoné didn't clarify.

Despite the past mispronunciation, many were glad Symoné corrected them and plan to pronounce it that way going forward.

One TikTok user wrote, "Thank you for telling us! I think it’s so important and respectful to say people’s names properly. Even if it’s hard to pronounce, make the effort."

