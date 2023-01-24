ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Autaugaville 59, Central-Hayneville 45

Brantley 69, Hou Co 36

Cedar Bluff 55, Pleasant Valley 45

Cherokee 86, Brilliant 37

Choctaw County 84, Sweet Water 34

Cottonwood 51, Northside Methodist 48

Covenant Christian 68, Shoals Christian 42

Dadeville 64, B.B. Comer 56

Dale County 74, Rehobeth 62

East Limestone 56, Priceville 55

Fairview 65, West Point 47

Fayette County 53, Gordo 42

Frank Hughes, Tenn. 62, Waterloo 32

Good Hope 74, Marion County 61

Greensboro 42, Southside-Selma 40

Hamilton 78, Lamar County 59

Headland 60, Opp 33

Holtville 64, Maplesville 57

Holy Family Catholic 64, Jemison 61

Jasper 62, Carver-Birmingham 49

LaFayette 65, Horseshoe Bend 54

Leeds 63, Cornerstone School 60

Loachapoka 54, Billingsley 22

Moody 79, Ashville 39

North Sand Mountain 79, North Jackson 37

Oneonta 48, Douglas 46

Phil Campbell 70, Phillips-Bear Creek 47

Prattville Christian Academy 63, Trinity Presbyterian 37

Robert E. Lee 77, Carver-Montgomery 74

South Lamar 90, Berry 59

Sulligent 56, Northside 52

Sylacauga 60, Gadsden 57

University Charter 51, A.L. Johnson 26

Valley Head 67, Ider 54

Whitesburg Christian 75, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 60

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Thomasville vs. Greenville, ccd.

Winston County vs. Cordova, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
628K+
Post
667M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy