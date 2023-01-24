Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Autaugaville 59, Central-Hayneville 45
Brantley 69, Hou Co 36
Cedar Bluff 55, Pleasant Valley 45
Cherokee 86, Brilliant 37
Choctaw County 84, Sweet Water 34
Cottonwood 51, Northside Methodist 48
Covenant Christian 68, Shoals Christian 42
Dadeville 64, B.B. Comer 56
Dale County 74, Rehobeth 62
East Limestone 56, Priceville 55
Fairview 65, West Point 47
Fayette County 53, Gordo 42
Frank Hughes, Tenn. 62, Waterloo 32
Good Hope 74, Marion County 61
Greensboro 42, Southside-Selma 40
Hamilton 78, Lamar County 59
Headland 60, Opp 33
Holtville 64, Maplesville 57
Holy Family Catholic 64, Jemison 61
Jasper 62, Carver-Birmingham 49
LaFayette 65, Horseshoe Bend 54
Leeds 63, Cornerstone School 60
Loachapoka 54, Billingsley 22
Moody 79, Ashville 39
North Sand Mountain 79, North Jackson 37
Oneonta 48, Douglas 46
Phil Campbell 70, Phillips-Bear Creek 47
Prattville Christian Academy 63, Trinity Presbyterian 37
Robert E. Lee 77, Carver-Montgomery 74
South Lamar 90, Berry 59
Sulligent 56, Northside 52
Sylacauga 60, Gadsden 57
University Charter 51, A.L. Johnson 26
Valley Head 67, Ider 54
Whitesburg Christian 75, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 60
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Thomasville vs. Greenville, ccd.
Winston County vs. Cordova, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
