ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 70, Martin Luther King 41

Academy Park 75, Girard College 63

Archbishop Carroll 73, Conwell Egan 53

Archbishop Ryan 55, Archbishop Wood 54

Austin 52, Oswayo 48

Beaver Falls 79, Rochester 52

Bellefonte 59, Loyalsock 54

Belmont Charter def. Penn Treaty, forfeit

Berlin-Brothersvalley 67, Homer-Center 39

Bishop Carroll 60, Central Cambria 38

Bishop Guilfoyle 72, Penn Cambria 39

Brashear 59, Carrick 24

Brookville 56, Karns City 35

Cardinal O’Hara 79, Bonner-Prendergast 60

Carlisle Christian 69, Blue Mountain Christian 56

Central Martinsburg 71, Chestnut Ridge 42

Central York 63, Central Dauphin 51

Charleroi 63, Frazier 53

Columbia County Christian 70, Walnut Street Christian 35

Dubois Central Catholic 56, Union 51

East Juniata 44, Newport 28

Elwood City Riverside 55, Cornell 44

Ephrata 67, Daniel Boone 44

Executive Charter 71, Edison 47

Franklin Learning Center 68, Parkway Northwest 48

Great Valley 45, Interboro 34

Greater Johnstown 102, Somerset 46

Greenwood 69, Halifax 42

Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh 48, Propel Montour High School 35

Hollidaysburg 71, Huntingdon 47

Holy Ghost Prep 63, MAST Charter 37

Kennedy Catholic 78, Mercer 25

Lampeter-Strasburg 69, Donegal 52

Lancaster Catholic 57, Cocalico 44

Lawrenceville, N.J. 66, Shipley 54

Lincoln Leadership 78, Roberto Clemente Charter 48

Masterman 41, Hardy Williams 37

McConnellsburg High School 77, Cumberland Valley Christian 52

Millersburg 64, Susquenita 53

Monessen 45, Brownsville 43

Neumann-Goretti 69, Father Judge 54

North Star 54, Blacklick Valley 45

Northern Cambria 57, Purchase Line 47

Philadelphia Central 63, Roxborough 30

Pittsburgh Obama 78, Perry Traditional Academy 47

Port Allegany 54, Smethport 22

Richland 110, Bishop McCort 50

SLA Beeber 66, School of the Future 43

Shanksville-Stoneycreek 48, Salisbury-Elk Lick 33

South Allegheny 59, Mars 55

Southern Huntingdon 77, Northern Bedford 62

Southmoreland 76, Ligonier Valley 55

St. Joseph’s Catholic 58, Juniata 52

St. Joseph’s Prep 79, Lansdale Catholic 53

Tacony Academy 45, Community Academy Of Philadelphia Charter 40

Taylor Allderdice 70, Westinghouse 36

The City School 79, Kimberton Waldorf School 10

Turkeyfoot Valley 67, Rockwood 65

Tussey Mountain 52, Fannett-Metal 44

United 56, Conemaugh Township 54

Upper Dauphin 52, Line Mountain 43

Vaux Big Picture 85, Kensington 60

Veritas Christian Academy, N.J. 60, Trinity 36

Wellsboro 59, North Penn/Liberty 31

West Lawn Wilson 62, Susquehanna Township 54

Westmont Hilltop 65, Bedford 48

Williamsport 62, Harrisburg 56

Windber 66, Conemaugh Valley 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Concord Christian Academy, Del. vs. West Chester Christian, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
628K+
Post
667M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy