Conway, SC

Cardet puts up 21, Chicago State beats Coastal Carolina

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 21 points as Chicago State beat Coastal Carolina 74-70 on Monday night.

Cardet had six rebounds for the Cougars (5-16). Elijah Weaver scored 17 points while shooting 4 for 11 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds and five assists. Jahsean Corbett shot 4 for 13, including 0 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Josh Uduje led the Chanticleers (10-10) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and four assists. Essam Mostafa added 13 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Coastal Carolina. In addition, Kylan Blackmon finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

