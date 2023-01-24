Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beach 68, Wibaux, Mont. 35
Carrington 52, Barnes County North 42
Cavalier 51, Hatton-Northwood 42
Central Cass 81, Enderlin 48
Hankinson 76, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 58
Killdeer 72, Mandaree 52
Midway-Minto 67, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 63
Northern Cass 57, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 22
Parshall 84, Max 51
Richland 63, Sisseton, S.D. 55
Trinity Christian 77, Alexander 48
Wakpala, S.D. 58, Strasburg-Zeeland 43
