Monday’s Scores

 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beach 68, Wibaux, Mont. 35

Carrington 52, Barnes County North 42

Cavalier 51, Hatton-Northwood 42

Central Cass 81, Enderlin 48

Hankinson 76, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 58

Killdeer 72, Mandaree 52

Midway-Minto 67, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 63

Northern Cass 57, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 22

Parshall 84, Max 51

Richland 63, Sisseton, S.D. 55

Trinity Christian 77, Alexander 48

Wakpala, S.D. 58, Strasburg-Zeeland 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

