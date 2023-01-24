Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 80, Gateway Christian 24
Bruton 49, Jamestown 42
Carlisle 68, North Cross 63
Carver Academy 55, Sussex Central 44
Clarke County 64, East Rockingham 42
Clover Hill 62, Atlee 58
Dayspring Christian Academy 45, Christian Heritage Academy 33
E.C. Glass 82, Liberty-Bedford 29
Edison 67, TJ-Alexandria 50
Fairfax Christian 101, St. Michael Catholic 53
Faith Christian-Roanoke 63, King’s Christian 35
Giles 59, Eastern Montgomery 41
Grace Christian 75, Christchurch 70
Grafton 72, Tabb 41
Granby 58, Norfolk Christian School 35
Greensville County 64, Nottoway 52
Hayfield 81, Annandale 37
Highland-Monterey 64, Bethel 46
James River 65, Highland Springs 59
Jefferson Forest 73, Amherst County 57
John R. Lewis 53, Justice High School 31
Lafayette 57, New Kent 52
Lord Botetourt 74, Alleghany 55
Luray 60, Rappahannock County 48
Madison County 66, Page County 45
Maggie L. Walker GS 53, Armstrong 48
Manchester 56, Thomas Dale 48
Montcalm, W.Va. 69, Bath County 38
Nansemond-Suffolk 64, First Colonial 55
Patrick Henry-Ashland 80, Charles City County High School 60
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 50, Cloudland, Tenn. 47
Radford 64, Carroll County 55
Regents 38, Grace Christian 37
River View, W.Va. 48, Hurley 42
Rustburg 56, Heritage (Lynchburg) 42
Skyline 64, Woodstock Central 50
Smithfield 59, York 53
Warhill 48, Poquoson 36
