The Associated Press

Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 80, Gateway Christian 24

Bruton 49, Jamestown 42

Carlisle 68, North Cross 63

Carver Academy 55, Sussex Central 44

Clarke County 64, East Rockingham 42

Clover Hill 62, Atlee 58

Dayspring Christian Academy 45, Christian Heritage Academy 33

E.C. Glass 82, Liberty-Bedford 29

Edison 67, TJ-Alexandria 50

Fairfax Christian 101, St. Michael Catholic 53

Faith Christian-Roanoke 63, King’s Christian 35

Giles 59, Eastern Montgomery 41

Grace Christian 75, Christchurch 70

Grafton 72, Tabb 41

Granby 58, Norfolk Christian School 35

Greensville County 64, Nottoway 52

Hayfield 81, Annandale 37

Highland-Monterey 64, Bethel 46

James River 65, Highland Springs 59

Jefferson Forest 73, Amherst County 57

John R. Lewis 53, Justice High School 31

Lafayette 57, New Kent 52

Lord Botetourt 74, Alleghany 55

Luray 60, Rappahannock County 48

Madison County 66, Page County 45

Maggie L. Walker GS 53, Armstrong 48

Manchester 56, Thomas Dale 48

Montcalm, W.Va. 69, Bath County 38

Nansemond-Suffolk 64, First Colonial 55

Patrick Henry-Ashland 80, Charles City County High School 60

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 50, Cloudland, Tenn. 47

Radford 64, Carroll County 55

Regents 38, Grace Christian 37

River View, W.Va. 48, Hurley 42

Rustburg 56, Heritage (Lynchburg) 42

Skyline 64, Woodstock Central 50

Smithfield 59, York 53

Warhill 48, Poquoson 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

