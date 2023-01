Southern California high school basketball: Top stars, best performances Jan. 16-21

Here’s a quick look at some of the top stars and memorable performances from the third week of 2023 in Southern California high school basketball.

Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians, media members and high school sports fans. Don’t see any details for your team’s game? Email some notes and/or stats to bodie@scorebooklive.com .

(Lead photo by Nick Koza)

TOP SOCAL STARS JANUARY 16-21

Skye Belker, Windward girls basketball: Belker had 39 points in Tuesday's win over Brentwood.

Addie Deal, Mater Dei girls basketball: Deal had 25 points in Tuesday's 71-50 victory over Rosary Academy.

Mackenly Randolph, Sierra Canyon girls basketball: Randolph had a double-double with 24 points and 14 rebounds against Malborough.

Photo by Heston Quan

Marianne Boco, Granada Hills Charter girls basketball: Boco finished with 18 points, seven assists and six steals against Cleveland.

Ari Long, Valley View girls basketball: Long averaged 38 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and five steals across three games last week.

Jake Jackson, Madison boys basketball: Jackson had 30 points and 12 rebounds in Wednesday’s 67-64 win over San Diego.

Hayden Suslow, Oakwood boys basketball : Suslow contributed 33 points in Monday's win over Serra.

Brady Dunlap, Harvard-Westlake boys basketball: Dunlap, a Notre Dame-signee, scored 20 points in Friday's win over Sierra Canyon.

Marcus Adams, Narbonne boys basketball: Adams had 29 points in Friday's 73-50 victory against Rancho Dominguez.

Dylan Brenner, St. Bonaventure boys basketball: Brenner had 36 points and 17 rebounds in Saturday's win over Mission Viejo.

Anto Balian, Pilibos boys basketball: Balian had 41 points in a 59-56 loss to La Canada.

Alijah Arenas, Chatsworth boys basketball: Arenas finished with 56 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in a win over Canoga Park.

Denzel Hines, Colony boys basketball: Hines had 26 points and 13 rebounds in a 53-50 win over Bonita last week.

Darius Carr, Fairfax boys basketball: Carr had 30 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in a win over Westchester.

Jordan Hougeban, Brentwood boys basketball: Hougeban had 36 points, knocking down 12 three-pointers, in last week's game against Viewpoint.

Dylan Goosen, Northridge Academy boys basketball: Goosen had 31 points including nine three-pointers against East Valley.

Desman Botts, Mayfair boys basketball: Botts had 20 points and 16 rebounds in a 50-42 victory over Dominguez.

Tyrone Riley, St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy boys basketball: Riley had 28 points to help the Warriors beat Salesian and remain unbeaten in league play.

Darnez Slater, Roosevelt boys basketball: Slater scored 25 points in Monday's win over Chino.

Trent MacLean, Thousand Oaks boys basketball: MacLean had 26 points and ten rebounds in Monday's win over Royal.

Jason Crowe Jr., Lynwood boys basketball: Crowe Jr. averaged 32 points per game across three games last week for the Knights.