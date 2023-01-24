Hooftallen Free Throws Help Austin Boys to Win; DCC Edges Union; Clearfield, JB, Ridgway Girls Get Wins

Read full article on original website
Moses Double-Double Helps Port Allegany Girls Top Kane; Chambers, Austin-Keech Have Career-Highs; Moniteau Pulls Away from Keystone
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. – Ella Moses had a big game with 15 points, 12 rebounds, and four steals to help Port Allegany knock off visiting Kane, 43-36. Evin Stauffer and Leigha Nelson each added eight points for the Lady Gators with Stauffer also contributing seven rebounds and three assists, while Brynn Evens had six points, 10 rebounds, and two blocked shots.
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Moniteau/Keystone, Oil City/Warren Boys’ Basketball Games Friday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Moniteau at Keystone and Oil City at Warren boys’ basketball games on Friday. The KSAC large school showdown between Moniteau and Keystone features a Moniteau team that has won four in a row against a Keystone squad that has won six of its last seven games. Moniteau won the first meeting between the two teams this season, 65-53. Chris Rossetti and Jess Quinn will be on the call.
Strong Second Quarter Helps Clearfield Boys to Win; Jburg Gets Key Victory over Sheffield
HYDE, Pa. – An 11-1 second-quarter advantage helped Clearfield pick up a 49-39 Mountain League home win over Bald Eagle Area. The Bison led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter but took a 23-11 halftime lead thanks to a pair of 3-pointers from Andon Greslick and a 3-pointer and five points from Braison Patrick.
Morelli Steps Down as Warren Football Coach
WARREN, Pa. – After six seasons, Mark Morelli is stepping down as the head football coach at Warren Area High School. Morelli’s tenure at Warren included an overall record of 29-29, including 27-21 in the last five seasons after a 2-8 record in his first year in 2017.
X-ray film worth over $2k stolen in Elk County
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a theft case out of Horton Township where x-ray film was stolen. Approximately $2,000 worth of x-ray film was stolen from Archives Management Warehouse in Brockport, which is located at the 4600 block of Route 219. Details remain limited at this time, though troopers said they […]
Concern Expressed about State Police Presence in Bradford
The increased presence of State Police troopers in Bradford was a topic of discussion at last night’s City Council meeting. A citizen expressed his concerns about the increased presence, and Mayor Tom Riel said that he has received multiple complaints from businesses regarding the issue. “I’ve talked to several...
Tractor Trailer Accident Blocks Access to BRMC
A jackknifed tractor trailer on Pleasant Street blocked access to Bradford Regional Medical Center and the Pavilion at BRMC for a little under an hour this morning. The accident occurred shortly after 10 this morning; no other details are yet available about the cause. The road was cleared and normal...
Cattaraugus County man killed in pedestrian accident
ARCADE, N.Y. — A Cattaraugus County man had died after he was struck by a tractor-trailer in the Village of Arcade. Arcade Police say they received a report of a pedestrian struck by a tractor-trailer on North Street just before 2 pm on Monday. Police say the victim was...
New York State Police report fatal crash in Campbell
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – One man is dead after a car crash in Steuben County late Tuesday night, according to police. New York State Police out of Bath confirmed that officers responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash around 11:23 p.m. on January 24, 2023. NYSP said that 42-year-old Shane Oakley from Bath was the […]
NY Landquest: 70 acres Hunting Land with House, Garage and Jeep in Scio NY
View Gallery and, YES! The Jeep comes with the property!. This secluded property would be perfect for a hunting and family get-away. The acreage consists of mainly hardwoods such as red and white oak, and shagbark hickory, along with a mix of pines. This is a great hunting and recreational property, and also a nice investment property for a future timber harvest. A select timber harvest was done a few years ago. There are established trails for hiking and ATVs. This property is located just a short drive to a designated fishing and canoe launch area on the Genesee River.
Bus hits vehicle in Chautauqua County, other driver charged
"Please slow down and use caution while driving today and any day when the weather is questionable," the Sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.
Police Arrest Jamestown Man on Numerous Outstanding Warrants
A Jamestown man who was known to have several outstanding warrants was taken into custody Wednesday evening. Jamestown Police saw 41-year-old Alberto Aponte-Narvaez, Jr. riding a bicycle on the sidewalk of a public street at about 8:30 PM, in violation of the Jamestown City Code. Aponte-Narvaez -- who had warrants for three separate burglaries, five petit larcenies, and four additional bench warrants -- began to flee from officers, who used K-9 Grimm to track him down. He was located hiding behind a residence on the city's north side. Aponte-Narvaez was arrested and is being held pending his arraignment on the various charges.
Allegany County DA: Wellsville arsonist gets 7 years in state prison
1st Assistant District Attorney Ian M. Jones announces successful prosecution. Criminal Mischief 4th (class A misdemeanor) Proceedings: Brandon Short has been sentenced to 7 years in state prison following an arson incident that occurred in the Town of Wellsville back on November 1, 2021. Mr. Short admitted to intentionally starting a fire at the Best Inn, which damaged the building. Following his 7 year prison sentence, Mr. Short will be subjected to an additional 5 years of post-release supervision.
Jamestown woman arrested for sending contraband to Livingston County Jail
GENESEO, N.Y. – On November 28 Livingston County Jail deputies discovered several suboxone strips hidden in packages that were sent into the facility by mail. After an investigation, on January 17, sheriff’s investigators arrested and charged Felicia E. Johnson, 21, of Jamestown, with promoting prison contraband, criminal sale of a controlled substance, and two counts of conspiracy. Johnson was released on her own recognizance.
McKean County woman found guilty of felony, misdemeanor charges related to Capitol breach
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A McKean County woman has been found guilty in the District of Columbia of felony and misdemeanor charges for her actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. According to the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Columbia, Pauline Bauer, 55, of Kane, McKean County, Pennsylvania, was found guilty on Tuesday, Jan. […]
Ludlow Man Accused of Stalking/Harassing Sheriff’s Officer
A Ludlow man is in McKean County Jail accused of stalking and harassing a law enforcement officer. According to court filings, a McKean County Sheriff’s Officer was called to UPMC Kane for a report of a disorderly person, who turned out to be 44-year-old Shawn Thornton. The officer said Thorton became verbally aggressive, saying that if the officer continued to speak with him, it would “end badly” for the officer, and that if he followed him out of the building, Thornton would “kick his ass.” Thornton reportedly taunted the officer after leaving the building.
Emporium man charged with kidnapping woman in car, raping her at home
CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Emporium man was arrested over the weekend after he was accused of kidnapping a woman in her car and raping her at her home. Larry Shepard, 56, was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 22 after state police were sent to a home in Emporium Borough in Cameron County for a […]
Delevan Man Struck and Killed by Tractor Trailer
A Cattaraugus County man was killed after being struck by a tractor trailer. According to Arcade Police, a Delevan man ran into the roadway on North Street just before 2 PM Monday and was struck by the vehicle. The man died at the scene. The road was closed for about...
Youngsville Woman Charged in Connection With Fentanyl Death
WARREN, Pa. – For the second time in just over a month, a Warren County resident has been charged with their alleged involvement in providing fentanyl that led to the death of another individual. Stephanie S. Kightlinger, 27, of Youngsville, was taken into custody on Tuesday, Jan. 24, on...
Two Injured in Weekend Crash in Lakewood Area
Two people had to be extricated from a vehicle that crashed Sunday evening in the south county. The Lakewood Fire Department reports that it responded to provide mutual aid to Ashville for a reported crash with entrapment in the area of Route 394 and Grandview Drive shortly before 8:15 PM. Crews used hurst tools, cribbing and other tools to extricate the two victims, who suffered only minor injuries. Chautauqua County EMS, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, and Lakewood-Busti Police also assisted at the scene. One lane of Route 394 was shut down for an extended period of time because of the crash.
