AP News Summary at 11:59 p.m. EST
Israel, Gaza fighters trade fire after deadly West Bank raid. JERUSALEM (AP) — Gaza militants fired rockets and Israel carried out airstrikes as tensions soared following an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank. The raid killed nine Palestinians, including at least seven militants and a 61-year-old woman. It was the deadliest single incursion in the territory in over two decades. The flare-up in violence poses an early test for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government and casts a shadow on U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s expected trip to the region next week. Palestinian militants fired five rockets at Israel, which carried out a series of airstrikes at what it said were militant targets. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair
She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
Fox News viewers in shock as host gives gushing defence of Biden economy
Fox & Friends viewers heard something they don’t often hear on Thursday morning: a defence of President Joe Biden’s record from one of the show’s most familiar faces. Later in the day on Thursday, Mr Biden is traveling to Virginia to give a speech on the economic progress the country has made since he first took office more than two years ago — and in a segment of the morning talk programme previewing the speech, Brian Kilmeade urged Mr Biden to stand on his record instead of attacking Republicans. “To me, this would be the perfect time to say, listen,...
Ballroom shooting victims planned for night of fun, dancing in Monterey Park
Those killed by a gunman who opened fire at a Monterey Park dance hall are being remembered by friends and family for the zest for life that brought them out that night to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
'America is a country founded on guns. It’s in our DNA...' Famous with FIREARMS, these stars are all PRO GUN!
The Second Amendment to the United States Constitution protects citizens' right to keep and bear firearms. Whilst most Hollywood A-listers are advocates for stricter gun controls, some stars like the thrill of shooting a bullet. Discover who are the most famous firearm enthusiasts... Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the...
